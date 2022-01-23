BANGKOK TEST & GO

プルマンバンコクホテルG - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.4

930レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
Pullman Bangkok Hotel G - Image 0
Pullman Bangkok Hotel G - Image 1
Pullman Bangkok Hotel G - Image 2
Pullman Bangkok Hotel G - Image 3
Pullman Bangkok Hotel G - Image 4
Pullman Bangkok Hotel G - Image 5
+38 写真
迅速な対応
฿5,000 保証金
32 レビュー
合計AQホテルの部屋 196 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 BNH Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in 非常に高い需要 right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot このホテルは、 141最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。 急げ！

予約リクエストにより、優先的にプルマンバンコクホテルG 直接連絡し、 プルマンバンコクホテルGが直接支払いを回収します。

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
G Deluxe Room 35
฿49,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿38,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴

  • ฿5,000デポジット
  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • バスタブ
  • コーヒーメーカー
  • コネクティングルーム
  • ファミリースイート
  • フィットネスを許可
  • HDMIケーブル
  • ハラールフードオプション
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • リビングルーム
  • 電子レンジ
  • Netflix
  • 未婚のカップル
  • 屋外施設
  • 少額の預金
  • 子供のための小額の料金
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • スイミングプール
  • ベジタリアンミール
  • 作業スペース
  • ヨガマット
最大 3 Adults, 2 Children, 3 Infants
G Suite 77
฿74,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿58,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿31,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴

  • ฿5,000デポジット
  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • バスタブ
  • コーヒーメーカー
  • コネクティングルーム
  • ファミリースイート
  • フィットネスを許可
  • HDMIケーブル
  • ハラールフードオプション
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • リビングルーム
  • 電子レンジ
  • Netflix
  • 未婚のカップル
  • 屋外施設
  • 少額の預金
  • 子供のための小額の料金
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • スイミングプール
  • ベジタリアンミール
  • 作業スペース
  • ヨガマット

タイへの帰国時に比類のないプライバシーと世界クラスのヘルスケアを備えたスタイリッシュな検疫滞在のための贅沢な快適さに落ち着きました。デザインを重視した34平方メートルのスタイリッシュで広々とした宿泊施設で、安心してご滞在ください。部屋または77平方メートル。バンコクのスカイラインの景色を望むスイート、受賞歴のあるレストランからの毎日の食事、プライベート屋外エリアへのアクセス、バンコクの有名な病院からの健康診断など。

プルマンバンコクホテルGは、バンコク市内中心部のシーロム通りに位置し、BTSスカイトレインのチョンノンシ駅から徒歩わずか5分、スワンナプーム国際空港から車で45分で、さまざまなショッピング、ビジネス、エンターテインメントセンター。

モダンでスタイリッシュなインテリアが特徴の広々とした客室とスイート、プルマンバンコクホテルGの客室には、街の壮大な景色を望む床から天井までの窓があります。各客室には薄型衛星テレビ、iPodドッキングステーション、ミニバーが備わっています。検疫パッケージには無料のWiFiも含まれているため、滞在中は大切な人とつながることができます。

アメニティ/機能

  • Test & Go Package Inclusion:
  • One Night Stay with F&B Credit 500 THB
  • One RT-PCR Covid test upon arrival provided by our partner hospital BNH and one ATK test
  • One way Limousine service from Airport to Hotel
  • Bangkok Sandbox Package Inclusion:
  • 1) Seven nights stay with F&B Credit 500 THB
  • 2) Two COVID-19 tests
  • 3) One way Limousine service from Airport to Hotel
スコア
4.3/5
とても良い
に基づく 32 レビュー
評価
優れた
18
とても良い
7
平均
7
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
プルマンバンコクホテルGゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す プルマンバンコクホテルG
すべてのレビューを見る

🇦🇺Deonie Rowe

でレビュー 23/01/2022
に到着しました 07/01/2022
4.2 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • The room was lovely and spacious
  • The bed so comfy
  • The food was amazing, actually I had to stop some of the deliveries because it was too much.
ネガ
  • i didn't have the rules explained to me very well. So for example, I received a phone call after the first night to say I needed to report my temperature twice per day. this wasn't explained to me and there was no thermometer given. Just a few little things, that's all.
  • The TV also did not work properly.

If you want to have 7 days hotel quarantine and an easy life with lots of very good food, then this is the place to stay. Only a few small issues were far outweighed by the good things. Staff are lovely and help when you ask for it.

🇯🇵TOSHIYA KURASAKI

でレビュー 13/01/2022
に到着しました 28/12/2021
4.5 G Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Clean room with white color unified simple design
  • Delicious breakfast food at the upper lounge and warm hospitality
ネガ
  • Nothing Negative.

I stayed in quarantine for only one day, but I fully enjoyed the night at the hotel. It felt sad I couldn't leave the room due to quarantine, but the city view from the room was wonderful. The pizza I ordered from room service tasted okay, but I was satisfied with the breakfast I had the next morning after a negative coronavirus test result. I wish to visit and stay again as a "free" traveler.

🇬🇧Phu Truong

でレビュー 12/01/2022
に到着しました 27/12/2021
4.2 G Suite
ポジティブ     
  • Transfer from airport smooth and car was nice
  • Large room and they kindly set up an extra bed for kids
  • F&B credit which allows you to choose what you want (vs other hotels with set quarantine menu)
  • We were let go once test was negative (vs friends in another hotel who had to stay in room until checkout)
ネガ
  • High cost
  • Room did not have any amenities (no plates, cups, utensils)

The Pullman G was a good choice for test and Go vs other hotels. They were efficient and clean and thorough.

🇲🇾WOO CHUEN WING

でレビュー 11/01/2022
に到着しました 23/12/2021
4.6 G Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • The hotel was clean and comfortable. Food and room service was great. Staff are polite and professional.
ネガ
  • No negatives

Overall, great experience with the hotel and I will definitely stay there again. Keep up the good work.

🇳🇱Mike peters

でレビュー 06/01/2022
に到着しました 21/12/2021
4.8 G Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Friendly staff all fast and good arrangement
ネガ
  • None

I would book this test and go again for sure Verry friendly staf and great support with my trip so far

🇫🇷Theiller

でレビュー 03/01/2022
に到着しました 18/12/2021
4.7 G Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Staff very helpful
ネガ
  • One test got lost and needed to be reprinted. Take a little time

Helpful staff, good location, good but expensive food, good organisation for pick up and tests. Overall positive

🇹🇭Natthanan Paulsen

でレビュー 03/12/2021
に到着しました 17/11/2021
4.7 G Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Staff very helpful

Very impressed with all staff, helpful and friendly , good location hotel and convenient , I loved it!

🇹🇭IttichAi kanchanakul

でレビュー 25/11/2021
に到着しました 09/11/2021
4.7 G Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Fitness and hospitality
ネガ
  • Nothing

I will definitely come back here to do staycation next time. Food is the best and staffs are nice 😊

🇳🇱Jan Willem de Lind van Wijngaarden

でレビュー 19/11/2021
に到着しました 02/11/2021
3.3 G Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Received test result the same day
  • Pleasant transport from airport to hotel
  • Nice bathroom
  • Beautiful view
ネガ
  • Difficult to order food via QR code system
  • Difficult to access WiFi
  • Old room, needs renovation
  • Old central airconditioner

After paying the deposit, I received an email from the same email address telling me I had to pay in full. After paying to a bank account it appeared their email system had been hacked and I lost 25,000 baht. The hotel has not taken responsibility for my loss. They were friendly and tried to help but all I want is to be reimbursed, even in the form of vouchers. I think this was not my fault. I checked carefully and the request to pay in full definitely came from the same email address.

🇫🇷NEBLE PATRICE

でレビュー 18/10/2021
に到着しました 02/10/2021
4.9 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
ポジティブ     
  • Food
  • confort
ネガ
  • nothing

To be in quarantine can't be a good thing but everything was Ok in this hotel ; so only 1 week wasn't difficult to experience...

🇫🇮Kim Gran

でレビュー 17/10/2021
に到着しました 01/10/2021
4.5 G Suite/Executive Suite (Gourmet Package)
ポジティブ     
  • Rapid response to email before visit.
  • Positive to special requested on upright bike
  • Friendly athmospere
ネガ
  • Room furniture and audio equipment in need of refurbishment

Everthing worked well, pick up from AirPort, covid test, meals etc. All staff were very friendly and performed their duties well.

🇫🇷Philippe Vukovinski

でレビュー 10/10/2021
に到着しました 03/10/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
ポジティブ     
  • Hygiene measures protocol
  • Food variety
  • Food quality
  • Facilities (Gym and pool)
  • Cost

Quarantine is not easy, and the protocol put in place by the hotel was very good (access to the gym etc). The meal delivery was also well organized, the food itself was very good quality and variety also nice. The bNH process was smooth, we had to check our temperature twice a day through an app or QR code website. Overall, and because my quarantine lasted only 7 days, it was smooth and comfortable

🇺🇸Tommy Batchelor

でレビュー 08/10/2021
に到着しました 02/10/2021
4.3 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
ポジティブ     
  • Every person, at the hotel, in which there was contact, was professional, provided timely responses, listened to the problem and addressed as requested. On the second day, after having consumed three meals of largely all carbohydrates, I reached out for help. Within minutes a team was at my beck and call. They listened to my problem (diabetic with hypertension) and the need for more protein and much less carbs. Every following meal was exactly as needed. Great team!!
  • Pullman will listen. Suggest not hesitating to reach out, just dial zero and response is immediate.
  • One day the sink became clogged. Contacted operator and a Plummer was in my room in ten minutes, sink repaired in five.
ネガ
  • Prior to my reservation, after reading reviews, questions were posed to the Pullman reservation (Sofie) team regarding the food, menu and delivery temperatures as mentioned. I asked the wrong questions. My suggestion would be to allow more flexibility to the guest. The guest is given a list to review during your ride from airport to hotel. It was late (0200) following a 30+ hour flight and layovers, dark in vehicle, tired, thus, timing was bad. Suggest they handle this up front, prior to check in.
  • Secondly, in my opinion, Pullman should provide access to their regular menu, allowing each guest to order rather than offering one Western and one Asian option each meal, take it or leave it. Again responsiveness was TOPS but the food was average at best. Pullman is known for some of their food, hamburgers are fantastic (regretfully, only had the hamburger one of the 14 meals (excluding breakfast).
  • I think this is an easy fix and end most negative reviews related to food.

To the wise, my suggestion is not to come to Thailand until these quarantines are not required, if at all possible. Pullman was the Best prison in BKK but should have delayed my coming. Never really saw the hotel because you are dropped off in a secluded area (9th floor service garage), quarantined with these three exceptions; 2 PCR test and one 45 minutes workout session allowed after my first PCR test result was negative.

Hope you enjoy washing dishes, taking trash out, lol.

I chose the right hotel of the options and say thanks for all the support from the whole Pullman team.

Tom

🇫🇷Constans sylvain rene simon

でレビュー 06/09/2021
に到着しました 21/08/2021
3.3 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
ポジティブ     
  • Food was better than expected

Pullman g is good hotel for quarantine, but the room don’t have window That can be open, food was Good quality

🇫🇷Frédéric FORESTIER

でレビュー 22/08/2021
に到着しました 06/08/2021
3.2 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
ポジティブ     
  • hotel staff available and nice. Kind and prompt to respond to demands. The bed and bathroom are of good quality.
ネガ
  • The food was really of poor quality. We spend a long time in quarantine so it's very IMPORTANT that the FOOD should be of good QUALITY.

No further comments over this quarantine. The hotel is well located and the view was nice but it would have been nice if we could be allowed to walk out of the room once in a while especially after second swab test.

🇵🇭Roel Patricio

でレビュー 19/08/2021
に到着しました 03/08/2021
3.9 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
ポジティブ     
  • Good selection of menu
ネガ
  • No indication of spice level. Most of thai food were very spicy. If level is known customer could know and avoid.

The experience I have was very pleasant, the staffs were very accommodating to reasonable requests.

🇫🇷DULAURIER

でレビュー 15/08/2021
に到着しました 30/07/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
ポジティブ     
  • Chambre agréable et propre.
  • Vue sur la ville.
  • Bon repas.
  • Bon service.
  • Wifi correct.
  • Télévision internationale.

Si je reviens en Thaïlande, je choisirai le même hôtel de l'autre côté du couloir pour changer la vue.

🇿🇦Robyn Pettitt

でレビュー 10/08/2021
に到着しました 27/07/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
ポジティブ     
  • 最もフレンドリーなサービス
  • 常に喜んでお手伝いします
  • 装飾が気に入りました
  • バスタブ付きの素晴らしいバスルーム
  • 多種多様なベジタリアン料理
  • 壮大な景色

これは私の2番目のASQホテルでした。プルマンホテルGを選んだことをうれしく思います。快適で広々とした客室、街の壮大な景色、ベジタリアン料理は素晴らしかったです。私は絶対に空腹になりませんでした。 14日間の検疫を休日のように感じさせてくれたフレンドリーなスタッフの皆さんに感謝します。

🇩🇪Hannes Keller

でレビュー 07/08/2021
に到着しました 28/09/2021
4.4 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
ポジティブ     
  • 食事とサービスは素晴らしいです+++++スタッフはとても親切でいいです:-)

空港からホテルまでのピックアップの構成はとても良かった。快適なホテルへようこそ。とてもおいしい食べ物。唯一の欠点は、私が部屋に14日間滞在しなければならなかったことです;-) 看護師はアクセスしやすく、礼儀正しく、いつもとても思いやりがあり、フレンドリーでした

🇩🇰Johnny Klarskov

でレビュー 04/08/2021
に到着しました 07/01/2021
4.8 G Deluxe Room (Gourmet Package)
ポジティブ     
  • 予約からチェックアウトまでお手元に
  • デポジットはわずか5.000
  • フードメニュー、気に入らないものがあればメニューを変更することができます。

とても素敵でリラックスした滞在ができます。スタッフはLineアプリですばやく回答し、不足している修正があれば非常に迅速に回答します。

フードメニュー画像

住所/地図

188 Silom Road, Bangrak, Bang Rak, 10500 Bangkok, Thailand

