BANGKOK TEST & GO

Pullman Bangkok Hotel G - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.4
waardering met
930 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 196 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis BNH Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in zeer hoge vraag right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Pullman Bangkok Hotel G

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
G Deluxe Room 35
฿49,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿38,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling
  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Bad
  • Koffiezetapparaat
  • Aansluitende Kamer
  • Familie suites
  • Fitness toegestaan
  • HDMI kabel
  • Halal voedselopties
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Woonkamer
  • Magnetron
  • Netflix
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Outdoor voorzieningen
  • Kleine aanbetaling
  • Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Zwembad
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Werkruimte
  • Yogamat
Maximaal 3 Adults, 2 Children, 3 Infants
G Suite 77
฿74,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿58,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿31,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling
  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Bad
  • Koffiezetapparaat
  • Aansluitende Kamer
  • Familie suites
  • Fitness toegestaan
  • HDMI kabel
  • Halal voedselopties
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Woonkamer
  • Magnetron
  • Netflix
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Outdoor voorzieningen
  • Kleine aanbetaling
  • Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Zwembad
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Werkruimte
  • Yogamat

Verblijf in luxe comfort voor uw quarantaineverblijf in stijl met ongeëvenaarde privacy en gezondheidszorg van wereldklasse bij uw terugkeer naar Thailand. Verblijf met een gerust hart in de stijlvolle en ruime accommodatie van onze design-forward 34 m2. kamer of 77 m2. suite met uitzicht over de skyline van Bangkok, dagelijkse maaltijden in bekroonde restaurants, toegang tot de privé-buitenruimte, gezondheidsscreening van een gerenommeerd ziekenhuis in Bangkok en meer.

Pullman Bangkok Hotel G ligt in het hart van de stad Bangkok aan Silom Road, op slechts 5 minuten lopen van het BTS Skytrain-station Chongnonsi en op 45 minuten met de auto van de internationale luchthaven Suvarnabhumi. uitgaanscentra.

Onze ruime kamers en suites met een modern en stijlvol interieur. De kamers van Pullman Bangkok Hotel G hebben kamerhoge ramen die een spectaculair uitzicht over de stad bieden. Elke kamer heeft een flatscreen-tv met satellietzenders, een iPod-dock en een minibar. Quarantainepakketten bevatten ook gratis wifi, zodat u tijdens uw verblijf verbinding kunt maken met uw dierbaren.

Voorzieningen / functies

  • Test & Go Package Inclusion:
  • One Night Stay with F&B Credit 500 THB
  • One RT-PCR Covid test upon arrival provided by our partner hospital BNH and one ATK test
  • One way Limousine service from Airport to Hotel
  • Bangkok Sandbox Package Inclusion:
  • 1) Seven nights stay with F&B Credit 500 THB
  • 2) Two COVID-19 tests
  • 3) One way Limousine service from Airport to Hotel
Score
4.3/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 32 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
18
Zeer goed
7
Gemiddelde
7
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Pullman Bangkok Hotel G , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
🇦🇺Deonie Rowe

Beoordeeld op 23/01/2022
Aangekomen 07/01/2022
4.2 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • The room was lovely and spacious
  • The bed so comfy
  • The food was amazing, actually I had to stop some of the deliveries because it was too much.
Minpunten
  • i didn't have the rules explained to me very well. So for example, I received a phone call after the first night to say I needed to report my temperature twice per day. this wasn't explained to me and there was no thermometer given. Just a few little things, that's all.
  • The TV also did not work properly.

If you want to have 7 days hotel quarantine and an easy life with lots of very good food, then this is the place to stay. Only a few small issues were far outweighed by the good things. Staff are lovely and help when you ask for it.

🇯🇵TOSHIYA KURASAKI

Beoordeeld op 13/01/2022
Aangekomen 28/12/2021
4.5 G Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Clean room with white color unified simple design
  • Delicious breakfast food at the upper lounge and warm hospitality
Minpunten
  • Nothing Negative.

I stayed in quarantine for only one day, but I fully enjoyed the night at the hotel. It felt sad I couldn't leave the room due to quarantine, but the city view from the room was wonderful. The pizza I ordered from room service tasted okay, but I was satisfied with the breakfast I had the next morning after a negative coronavirus test result. I wish to visit and stay again as a "free" traveler.

🇬🇧Phu Truong

Beoordeeld op 12/01/2022
Aangekomen 27/12/2021
4.2 G Suite
Pluspunten     
  • Transfer from airport smooth and car was nice
  • Large room and they kindly set up an extra bed for kids
  • F&B credit which allows you to choose what you want (vs other hotels with set quarantine menu)
  • We were let go once test was negative (vs friends in another hotel who had to stay in room until checkout)
Minpunten
  • High cost
  • Room did not have any amenities (no plates, cups, utensils)

The Pullman G was a good choice for test and Go vs other hotels. They were efficient and clean and thorough.

🇲🇾WOO CHUEN WING

Beoordeeld op 11/01/2022
Aangekomen 23/12/2021
4.6 G Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • The hotel was clean and comfortable. Food and room service was great. Staff are polite and professional.
Minpunten
  • No negatives

Overall, great experience with the hotel and I will definitely stay there again. Keep up the good work.

🇳🇱Mike peters

Beoordeeld op 06/01/2022
Aangekomen 21/12/2021
4.8 G Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Friendly staff all fast and good arrangement
Minpunten
  • None

I would book this test and go again for sure Verry friendly staf and great support with my trip so far

🇫🇷Theiller

Beoordeeld op 03/01/2022
Aangekomen 18/12/2021
4.7 G Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Staff very helpful
Minpunten
  • One test got lost and needed to be reprinted. Take a little time

Helpful staff, good location, good but expensive food, good organisation for pick up and tests. Overall positive

🇹🇭Natthanan Paulsen

Beoordeeld op 03/12/2021
Aangekomen 17/11/2021
4.7 G Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Staff very helpful

Very impressed with all staff, helpful and friendly , good location hotel and convenient , I loved it!

🇹🇭IttichAi kanchanakul

Beoordeeld op 25/11/2021
Aangekomen 09/11/2021
4.7 G Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Fitness and hospitality
Minpunten
  • Nothing

I will definitely come back here to do staycation next time. Food is the best and staffs are nice 😊

🇳🇱Jan Willem de Lind van Wijngaarden

Beoordeeld op 19/11/2021
Aangekomen 02/11/2021
3.3 G Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Received test result the same day
  • Pleasant transport from airport to hotel
  • Nice bathroom
  • Beautiful view
Minpunten
  • Difficult to order food via QR code system
  • Difficult to access WiFi
  • Old room, needs renovation
  • Old central airconditioner

After paying the deposit, I received an email from the same email address telling me I had to pay in full. After paying to a bank account it appeared their email system had been hacked and I lost 25,000 baht. The hotel has not taken responsibility for my loss. They were friendly and tried to help but all I want is to be reimbursed, even in the form of vouchers. I think this was not my fault. I checked carefully and the request to pay in full definitely came from the same email address.

🇫🇷NEBLE PATRICE

Beoordeeld op 18/10/2021
Aangekomen 02/10/2021
4.9 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
Pluspunten     
  • Food
  • confort
Minpunten
  • nothing

To be in quarantine can't be a good thing but everything was Ok in this hotel ; so only 1 week wasn't difficult to experience...

🇫🇮Kim Gran

Beoordeeld op 17/10/2021
Aangekomen 01/10/2021
4.5 G Suite/Executive Suite (Gourmet Package)
Pluspunten     
  • Rapid response to email before visit.
  • Positive to special requested on upright bike
  • Friendly athmospere
Minpunten
  • Room furniture and audio equipment in need of refurbishment

Everthing worked well, pick up from AirPort, covid test, meals etc. All staff were very friendly and performed their duties well.

🇫🇷Philippe Vukovinski

Beoordeeld op 10/10/2021
Aangekomen 03/10/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
Pluspunten     
  • Hygiene measures protocol
  • Food variety
  • Food quality
  • Facilities (Gym and pool)
  • Cost

Quarantine is not easy, and the protocol put in place by the hotel was very good (access to the gym etc). The meal delivery was also well organized, the food itself was very good quality and variety also nice. The bNH process was smooth, we had to check our temperature twice a day through an app or QR code website. Overall, and because my quarantine lasted only 7 days, it was smooth and comfortable

🇺🇸Tommy Batchelor

Beoordeeld op 08/10/2021
Aangekomen 02/10/2021
4.3 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
Pluspunten     
  • Every person, at the hotel, in which there was contact, was professional, provided timely responses, listened to the problem and addressed as requested. On the second day, after having consumed three meals of largely all carbohydrates, I reached out for help. Within minutes a team was at my beck and call. They listened to my problem (diabetic with hypertension) and the need for more protein and much less carbs. Every following meal was exactly as needed. Great team!!
  • Pullman will listen. Suggest not hesitating to reach out, just dial zero and response is immediate.
  • One day the sink became clogged. Contacted operator and a Plummer was in my room in ten minutes, sink repaired in five.
Minpunten
  • Prior to my reservation, after reading reviews, questions were posed to the Pullman reservation (Sofie) team regarding the food, menu and delivery temperatures as mentioned. I asked the wrong questions. My suggestion would be to allow more flexibility to the guest. The guest is given a list to review during your ride from airport to hotel. It was late (0200) following a 30+ hour flight and layovers, dark in vehicle, tired, thus, timing was bad. Suggest they handle this up front, prior to check in.
  • Secondly, in my opinion, Pullman should provide access to their regular menu, allowing each guest to order rather than offering one Western and one Asian option each meal, take it or leave it. Again responsiveness was TOPS but the food was average at best. Pullman is known for some of their food, hamburgers are fantastic (regretfully, only had the hamburger one of the 14 meals (excluding breakfast).
  • I think this is an easy fix and end most negative reviews related to food.

To the wise, my suggestion is not to come to Thailand until these quarantines are not required, if at all possible. Pullman was the Best prison in BKK but should have delayed my coming. Never really saw the hotel because you are dropped off in a secluded area (9th floor service garage), quarantined with these three exceptions; 2 PCR test and one 45 minutes workout session allowed after my first PCR test result was negative.

Hope you enjoy washing dishes, taking trash out, lol.

I chose the right hotel of the options and say thanks for all the support from the whole Pullman team.

Tom

🇫🇷Constans sylvain rene simon

Beoordeeld op 06/09/2021
Aangekomen 21/08/2021
3.3 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
Pluspunten     
  • Food was better than expected

Pullman g is good hotel for quarantine, but the room don’t have window That can be open, food was Good quality

🇫🇷Frédéric FORESTIER

Beoordeeld op 22/08/2021
Aangekomen 06/08/2021
3.2 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
Pluspunten     
  • hotel staff available and nice. Kind and prompt to respond to demands. The bed and bathroom are of good quality.
Minpunten
  • The food was really of poor quality. We spend a long time in quarantine so it's very IMPORTANT that the FOOD should be of good QUALITY.

No further comments over this quarantine. The hotel is well located and the view was nice but it would have been nice if we could be allowed to walk out of the room once in a while especially after second swab test.

🇵🇭Roel Patricio

Beoordeeld op 19/08/2021
Aangekomen 03/08/2021
3.9 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
Pluspunten     
  • Good selection of menu
Minpunten
  • No indication of spice level. Most of thai food were very spicy. If level is known customer could know and avoid.

The experience I have was very pleasant, the staffs were very accommodating to reasonable requests.

🇫🇷DULAURIER

Beoordeeld op 15/08/2021
Aangekomen 30/07/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
Pluspunten     
  • Chambre agréable et propre.
  • Vue sur la ville.
  • Bon repas.
  • Bon service.
  • Wifi correct.
  • Télévision internationale.

Si je reviens en Thaïlande, je choisirai le même hôtel de l'autre côté du couloir pour changer la vue.

🇿🇦Robyn Pettitt

Beoordeeld op 10/08/2021
Aangekomen 27/07/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
Pluspunten     
  • De vriendelijkste service
  • Altijd bereid om te helpen
  • Hield van het decor
  • Geweldige badkamer met ligbad
  • Grote verscheidenheid aan vegetarische gerechten
  • Spectaculair uitzicht

Dit was mijn tweede ASQ-hotel en ik ben blij dat ik voor Pullman Hotel G heb gekozen. Het comfort en de ruime kamers, het spectaculaire uitzicht op de stad en het vegetarische eten was fantastisch. Ik heb zeker geen honger geleden. Bedankt aan al het vriendelijke personeel dat mijn 14 dagen quarantaine als een vakantie heeft laten voelen.

🇩🇪Hannes Keller

Beoordeeld op 07/08/2021
Aangekomen 28/09/2021
4.4 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
Pluspunten     
  • Het eten en de service is uitstekend +++++ Personeel erg behulpzaam en aardig :-)

De organisatie van het ophalen van de luchthaven naar het hotel was erg goed. Aangenaam hotelonthaal. Heel goed eten. De enige negatieve punten zijn dat ik 14 D. in de kamer moest blijven ;-) De verpleegster was toegankelijk, beleefd en altijd erg zorgzaam en vriendelijk

🇩🇰Johnny Klarskov

Beoordeeld op 04/08/2021
Aangekomen 07/01/2021
4.8 G Deluxe Room (Gourmet Package)
Pluspunten     
  • Van boeking tot uitchecken in goede handen
  • Slechts 5.000 in aanbetaling
  • Eten menu, mogelijk om iets te veranderen voor het menu, als er iets is dat je niet lekker vindt.

Een heel leuk en ontspannen verblijf, het personeel antwoordt snel in de Line-app en als er iets ontbreekt, heel snel?

Adres / kaart

188 Silom Road, Bangrak, Bang Rak, 10500 Bangkok, Thailand

