BANGKOK TEST & GO

โรงแรมพูลแมนกรุงเทพจี - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.4
คะแนนจาก
930
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
Pullman Bangkok Hotel G - Image 0
Pullman Bangkok Hotel G - Image 1
Pullman Bangkok Hotel G - Image 2
Pullman Bangkok Hotel G - Image 3
Pullman Bangkok Hotel G - Image 4
Pullman Bangkok Hotel G - Image 5
+38 รูปถ่าย
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว
฿5,000 เงินฝาก
32 ความคิดเห็น
รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 196 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร BNH Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in ความต้องการสูงมาก right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot โรงแรมนี้ได้รับคำขอจองล่าสุด 140 เร็วเข้า!

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ โรงแรมพูลแมนกรุงเทพจี อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ โรงแรมพูลแมนกรุงเทพจี จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
G Deluxe Room 35
฿49,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿38,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ฿ 5,000 มัดจำ
  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
  • ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
  • อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
  • สาย HDMI
  • ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • Netflix
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
  • เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
  • ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
  • เสื่อโยคะ
สูงสุดของ 3 Adults, 2 Children, 3 Infants
G Suite 77
฿74,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿58,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿31,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ฿ 5,000 มัดจำ
  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
  • ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
  • อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
  • สาย HDMI
  • ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • Netflix
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
  • เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
  • ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
  • เสื่อโยคะ

มอบความสะดวกสบายอันหรูหราสำหรับการเข้าพักในเขตกักกันของคุณอย่างมีสไตล์ด้วยความเป็นส่วนตัวที่เหนือชั้นและการดูแลสุขภาพระดับโลกเมื่อคุณกลับมาประเทศไทย อยู่อย่างสบายใจในห้องพักที่มีสไตล์และกว้างขวางในพื้นที่ 34 ตรม. ห้องหรือ 77 ตรม. ห้องสวีทพร้อมทิวทัศน์เส้นขอบฟ้าของกรุงเทพฯอาหารทุกวันจากร้านอาหารที่ได้รับรางวัลการเข้าถึงพื้นที่กลางแจ้งส่วนตัวการตรวจสุขภาพจากโรงพยาบาลที่มีชื่อเสียงในกรุงเทพฯและอื่น ๆ

Pullman Bangkok Hotel G ตั้งอยู่ใจกลางเมืองกรุงเทพฯบนถนนสีลมห่างจากสถานีรถไฟฟ้าบีทีเอสช่องนนทรีโดยใช้เวลาเดินเพียง 5 นาทีและห่างจากสนามบินนานาชาติสุวรรณภูมิโดยใช้เวลาเดินทางด้วยรถยนต์ 45 นาทีและยังอยู่ใกล้กับแหล่งช้อปปิ้งธุรกิจและ ศูนย์รวมความบันเทิง

ห้องพักและห้องสวีทกว้างขวางของเรามีการตกแต่งภายในที่ทันสมัยและมีสไตล์ห้องพักที่ Pullman Bangkok Hotel G มีหน้าต่างสูงจากพื้นจรดเพดานที่มองเห็นทิวทัศน์อันงดงามของเมือง แต่ละห้องมีโทรทัศน์จอแบนระบบช่องสัญญาณดาวเทียมแท่นวางไอพอดมินิบาร์ แพ็คเกจกักกันยังมี WiFi ฟรีเพื่อให้คุณสามารถเชื่อมต่อกับคนที่คุณรักได้ตลอดการเข้าพัก

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • Test & Go Package Inclusion:
  • One Night Stay with F&B Credit 500 THB
  • One RT-PCR Covid test upon arrival provided by our partner hospital BNH and one ATK test
  • One way Limousine service from Airport to Hotel
  • Bangkok Sandbox Package Inclusion:
  • 1) Seven nights stay with F&B Credit 500 THB
  • 2) Two COVID-19 tests
  • 3) One way Limousine service from Airport to Hotel
แสดงโรงแรม AQ ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาโรงแรมในเครือ AQ ทั้งหมด 180 แห่ง
คะแนน
4.3/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 32 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
18
ดีมาก
7
เฉลี่ย
7
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ โรงแรมพูลแมนกรุงเทพจี ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ โรงแรมพูลแมนกรุงเทพจี
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

🇦🇺Deonie Rowe

รีวิวเมื่อ 23/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 07/01/2022
4.2 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก     
  • The room was lovely and spacious
  • The bed so comfy
  • The food was amazing, actually I had to stop some of the deliveries because it was too much.
เชิงลบ
  • i didn't have the rules explained to me very well. So for example, I received a phone call after the first night to say I needed to report my temperature twice per day. this wasn't explained to me and there was no thermometer given. Just a few little things, that's all.
  • The TV also did not work properly.

If you want to have 7 days hotel quarantine and an easy life with lots of very good food, then this is the place to stay. Only a few small issues were far outweighed by the good things. Staff are lovely and help when you ask for it.

🇯🇵TOSHIYA KURASAKI

รีวิวเมื่อ 13/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 28/12/2021
4.5 G Deluxe Room
แง่บวก     
  • Clean room with white color unified simple design
  • Delicious breakfast food at the upper lounge and warm hospitality
เชิงลบ
  • Nothing Negative.

I stayed in quarantine for only one day, but I fully enjoyed the night at the hotel. It felt sad I couldn't leave the room due to quarantine, but the city view from the room was wonderful. The pizza I ordered from room service tasted okay, but I was satisfied with the breakfast I had the next morning after a negative coronavirus test result. I wish to visit and stay again as a "free" traveler.

🇬🇧Phu Truong

รีวิวเมื่อ 12/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 27/12/2021
4.2 G Suite
แง่บวก     
  • Transfer from airport smooth and car was nice
  • Large room and they kindly set up an extra bed for kids
  • F&B credit which allows you to choose what you want (vs other hotels with set quarantine menu)
  • We were let go once test was negative (vs friends in another hotel who had to stay in room until checkout)
เชิงลบ
  • High cost
  • Room did not have any amenities (no plates, cups, utensils)

The Pullman G was a good choice for test and Go vs other hotels. They were efficient and clean and thorough.

🇲🇾WOO CHUEN WING

รีวิวเมื่อ 11/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 23/12/2021
4.6 G Deluxe Room
แง่บวก     
  • The hotel was clean and comfortable. Food and room service was great. Staff are polite and professional.
เชิงลบ
  • No negatives

Overall, great experience with the hotel and I will definitely stay there again. Keep up the good work.

🇳🇱Mike peters

รีวิวเมื่อ 06/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 21/12/2021
4.8 G Deluxe Room
แง่บวก     
  • Friendly staff all fast and good arrangement
เชิงลบ
  • None

I would book this test and go again for sure Verry friendly staf and great support with my trip so far

🇫🇷Theiller

รีวิวเมื่อ 03/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 18/12/2021
4.7 G Deluxe Room
แง่บวก     
  • Staff very helpful
เชิงลบ
  • One test got lost and needed to be reprinted. Take a little time

Helpful staff, good location, good but expensive food, good organisation for pick up and tests. Overall positive

🇹🇭Natthanan Paulsen

รีวิวเมื่อ 03/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 17/11/2021
4.7 G Deluxe Room
แง่บวก     
  • Staff very helpful

Very impressed with all staff, helpful and friendly , good location hotel and convenient , I loved it!

🇹🇭IttichAi kanchanakul

รีวิวเมื่อ 25/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 09/11/2021
4.7 G Deluxe Room
แง่บวก     
  • Fitness and hospitality
เชิงลบ
  • Nothing

I will definitely come back here to do staycation next time. Food is the best and staffs are nice 😊

🇳🇱Jan Willem de Lind van Wijngaarden

รีวิวเมื่อ 19/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 02/11/2021
3.3 G Deluxe Room
แง่บวก     
  • Received test result the same day
  • Pleasant transport from airport to hotel
  • Nice bathroom
  • Beautiful view
เชิงลบ
  • Difficult to order food via QR code system
  • Difficult to access WiFi
  • Old room, needs renovation
  • Old central airconditioner

After paying the deposit, I received an email from the same email address telling me I had to pay in full. After paying to a bank account it appeared their email system had been hacked and I lost 25,000 baht. The hotel has not taken responsibility for my loss. They were friendly and tried to help but all I want is to be reimbursed, even in the form of vouchers. I think this was not my fault. I checked carefully and the request to pay in full definitely came from the same email address.

🇫🇷NEBLE PATRICE

รีวิวเมื่อ 18/10/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 02/10/2021
4.9 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
แง่บวก     
  • Food
  • confort
เชิงลบ
  • nothing

To be in quarantine can't be a good thing but everything was Ok in this hotel ; so only 1 week wasn't difficult to experience...

🇫🇮Kim Gran

รีวิวเมื่อ 17/10/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 01/10/2021
4.5 G Suite/Executive Suite (Gourmet Package)
แง่บวก     
  • Rapid response to email before visit.
  • Positive to special requested on upright bike
  • Friendly athmospere
เชิงลบ
  • Room furniture and audio equipment in need of refurbishment

Everthing worked well, pick up from AirPort, covid test, meals etc. All staff were very friendly and performed their duties well.

🇫🇷Philippe Vukovinski

รีวิวเมื่อ 10/10/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 03/10/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
แง่บวก     
  • Hygiene measures protocol
  • Food variety
  • Food quality
  • Facilities (Gym and pool)
  • Cost

Quarantine is not easy, and the protocol put in place by the hotel was very good (access to the gym etc). The meal delivery was also well organized, the food itself was very good quality and variety also nice. The bNH process was smooth, we had to check our temperature twice a day through an app or QR code website. Overall, and because my quarantine lasted only 7 days, it was smooth and comfortable

🇺🇸Tommy Batchelor

รีวิวเมื่อ 08/10/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 02/10/2021
4.3 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
แง่บวก     
  • Every person, at the hotel, in which there was contact, was professional, provided timely responses, listened to the problem and addressed as requested. On the second day, after having consumed three meals of largely all carbohydrates, I reached out for help. Within minutes a team was at my beck and call. They listened to my problem (diabetic with hypertension) and the need for more protein and much less carbs. Every following meal was exactly as needed. Great team!!
  • Pullman will listen. Suggest not hesitating to reach out, just dial zero and response is immediate.
  • One day the sink became clogged. Contacted operator and a Plummer was in my room in ten minutes, sink repaired in five.
เชิงลบ
  • Prior to my reservation, after reading reviews, questions were posed to the Pullman reservation (Sofie) team regarding the food, menu and delivery temperatures as mentioned. I asked the wrong questions. My suggestion would be to allow more flexibility to the guest. The guest is given a list to review during your ride from airport to hotel. It was late (0200) following a 30+ hour flight and layovers, dark in vehicle, tired, thus, timing was bad. Suggest they handle this up front, prior to check in.
  • Secondly, in my opinion, Pullman should provide access to their regular menu, allowing each guest to order rather than offering one Western and one Asian option each meal, take it or leave it. Again responsiveness was TOPS but the food was average at best. Pullman is known for some of their food, hamburgers are fantastic (regretfully, only had the hamburger one of the 14 meals (excluding breakfast).
  • I think this is an easy fix and end most negative reviews related to food.

To the wise, my suggestion is not to come to Thailand until these quarantines are not required, if at all possible. Pullman was the Best prison in BKK but should have delayed my coming. Never really saw the hotel because you are dropped off in a secluded area (9th floor service garage), quarantined with these three exceptions; 2 PCR test and one 45 minutes workout session allowed after my first PCR test result was negative.

Hope you enjoy washing dishes, taking trash out, lol.

I chose the right hotel of the options and say thanks for all the support from the whole Pullman team.

Tom

🇫🇷Constans sylvain rene simon

รีวิวเมื่อ 06/09/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 21/08/2021
3.3 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
แง่บวก     
  • Food was better than expected

Pullman g is good hotel for quarantine, but the room don’t have window That can be open, food was Good quality

🇫🇷Frédéric FORESTIER

รีวิวเมื่อ 22/08/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 06/08/2021
3.2 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
แง่บวก     
  • hotel staff available and nice. Kind and prompt to respond to demands. The bed and bathroom are of good quality.
เชิงลบ
  • The food was really of poor quality. We spend a long time in quarantine so it's very IMPORTANT that the FOOD should be of good QUALITY.

No further comments over this quarantine. The hotel is well located and the view was nice but it would have been nice if we could be allowed to walk out of the room once in a while especially after second swab test.

🇵🇭Roel Patricio

รีวิวเมื่อ 19/08/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 03/08/2021
3.9 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
แง่บวก     
  • Good selection of menu
เชิงลบ
  • No indication of spice level. Most of thai food were very spicy. If level is known customer could know and avoid.

The experience I have was very pleasant, the staffs were very accommodating to reasonable requests.

🇫🇷DULAURIER

รีวิวเมื่อ 15/08/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 30/07/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
แง่บวก     
  • Chambre agréable et propre.
  • Vue sur la ville.
  • Bon repas.
  • Bon service.
  • Wifi correct.
  • Télévision internationale.

Si je reviens en Thaïlande, je choisirai le même hôtel de l'autre côté du couloir pour changer la vue.

🇿🇦Robyn Pettitt

รีวิวเมื่อ 10/08/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 27/07/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
แง่บวก     
  • บริการที่เป็นมิตรที่สุด
  • พร้อมช่วยเหลือเสมอ
  • ชอบการตกแต่ง
  • ห้องน้ำดีมีอ่างอาบน้ำ
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติหลากหลายชนิด
  • ทัศนียภาพอันงดงาม

นี่เป็นโรงแรม ASQ แห่งที่สองของฉัน และฉันดีใจที่ฉันเลือกโรงแรมพูลแมน จี ห้องพักที่กว้างขวางและสะดวกสบาย ทัศนียภาพอันงดงามของเมือง และอาหารมังสวิรัตินั้นยอดเยี่ยมมาก ฉันไม่หิวแน่นอน ขอบคุณพนักงานที่เป็นมิตรทุกคนที่ทำให้ฉันกักตัว 14 วันรู้สึกเหมือนเป็นวันหยุด

🇩🇪Hannes Keller

รีวิวเมื่อ 07/08/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 28/09/2021
4.4 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
แง่บวก     
  • อาหารและบริการเป็นเลิศ +++++ พนักงานช่วยเหลือดีและดีมาก :-)

องค์กรของการรับจากสนามบินไปยังโรงแรมนั้นดีมาก ยินดีต้อนรับโรงแรมที่น่าพอใจ อาหารอร่อยมาก ข้อเสียอย่างเดียวคือฉันต้องอยู่ 14 D. ในห้อง ;-) พยาบาลเข้าถึงได้ง่าย สุภาพ และเอาใจใส่และเป็นมิตรเสมอ

🇩🇰Johnny Klarskov

รีวิวเมื่อ 04/08/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 07/01/2021
4.8 G Deluxe Room (Gourmet Package)
แง่บวก     
  • อยู่ในมือที่ดีตั้งแต่การจองจนถึงเช็คเอาท์
  • มัดจำเพียง 5.000
  • เมนูอาหาร สามารถเปลี่ยนส้มตำเมนูได้ถ้ามีอะไรไม่ชอบใจ

พักผ่อนอย่างมีความสุข พนักงานตอบเร็วในแอป Line และถ้าขาดหายแก้ไขได้เร็วมาก

รูปภาพเมนูอาหาร

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

188 Silom Road, Bangrak, Bang Rak, 10500 Bangkok, Thailand

