曼谷素万那普暹罗柑桔酒店 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
更新于 February 23, 2022
Siam Mandarina Hotel Suvarnabhumi Airport - Image 0
Siam Mandarina Hotel Suvarnabhumi Airport - Image 1
Siam Mandarina Hotel Suvarnabhumi Airport - Image 2
Siam Mandarina Hotel Suvarnabhumi Airport - Image 3
Siam Mandarina Hotel Suvarnabhumi Airport - Image 4
Siam Mandarina Hotel Suvarnabhumi Airport - Image 5
AQ酒店客房总数 130 卧室
伙伴医院 Chularat 9 Airport Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in 很高的要求 right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

100% refund in the case of change in government policy

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
豪华间-禁烟 32
฿30,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征

  • Deposit5,000存款
  • 7-11购买
  • 浴缸
  • 连接房间
  • 允许健身
  • HDMI电缆
  • 清真食品选择
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 户外设施
  • 小额存款
  • 儿童小额费用
  • 可吸烟房
  • 游泳池
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间
  • 瑜伽垫
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
豪华间-可吸烟 32
฿34,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿21,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
最大值 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
行政套房 60
฿45,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿32,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿27,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿18,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿16,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
最大值 4 Adults, 3 Children, 2 Infants
两卧室家庭套房 70
฿53,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿42,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿33,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿23,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿18,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿8,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
暹罗文华纳酒店是一家 4 星级的 ASQ 酒店，地理位置优越，靠近素万那普机场。酒店距机场 15 分钟车程，为客人提供进出曼谷的便利。长途飞行后，您前往酒店的旅程将快速而轻松，没有任何交通障碍。在隔离期间，您将不会只被限制在自己的房间里。在您通过 Covid-19 测试后，您可以享受我们酒店的各种设施。您可以在我们的屋顶休闲区欣赏素万那普机场的壮丽景色，呼吸空中花园的新鲜空气，并在我们的室内健身房或带跑道的室外运动区锻炼。我们知道隔离有多难，我们将设施设计得尽可能舒适，同时仍保持最高水平的安全标准。对于家庭，我们为您提供多种选择。根据我们的房间配置，您不必与我们酒店的其他家庭成员分开。请让我们知道您的要求，以便我们能够最好地为您和您的亲人提供帮助。对于小孩子，我们还为他们提供儿童菜单和儿童游乐场。选择合适的隔离场所。让您在暹罗文华大酒店有宾至如归的感觉。酒店设施-花园-咖啡和茶器具-国际频道-健身中心-儿童游乐场-写字台-瑜伽垫-游泳池-互联网Wifi-户外运动区-跑道

便利设施/功能

  • 从廊曼或素万那普机场到酒店的免费接送服务
  • 从首次阴性筛查测试后的第7天开始提供房间打扫
  • 每天从我们的每日菜单中选择3顿饭（每顿饭3种选择，选项每天更改）
  • 高速无线上网
  • Relaxation area available for guests from 2nd day after first negative screening test
  • 从我们的常规西方和亚洲客房服务菜单可享受20％的折扣
  • 可收看国际频道的电视
  • 进行第一和第二次COVID-19 PCR筛选测试
  • 24小时待命护士服务
  • 正式的无COVID-19证书在退房前
  • Kids and vegetarian menu is available
  • 我们的窗户可以从抵达的第一天开始
  • 我们提供专业健身单车出租，从抵达时起就在您的房间内安装
分数
4.0/5
非常好
基于 66 评论
评分
优秀的
27
非常好
27
平均数
6
较差的
4
糟糕的
2
如果您是曼谷素万那普暹罗柑桔酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
查看所有评论

🇬🇧Donald Sorby

评论于 17/02/2022
到达 01/02/2022
1.9 Deluxe room - Non Smoking
正数
  • Very helpful staff but have no power it seems to action problems
负面的
  • Reported safe problem promised manager would see to it never turned up in the whole week

Food is abysmal no idea of what western food is cold baked beans and salad for every breakfast, although the ‘extras’ in the room service book seemed from the photos better food was available ‘at a price’ Helpful staff no idea about manger as never turned up to sort out broken safe. Ok for one night however any longer would be a poor choice. Bathroom had extensive use of Sealant to fill cracks and holes around drains, taps and fittings brown with age and seals around toilet yellow with possibly something else. Unfortunately this app fails to let me upload the photos. Resented paying such a high price for the dated poor accommodation and poor food. Convenient for the airport and the Covid testing was adequate but in itself lacking as no 2m rule, no temperature taken and no insistence on the use of hand sanitizer, but you have to chase the results up. You do your own daily temperature testing and ring down with the number you choose or the temperature you took. However as I said the staff were very helpful of doing runs to the local 7 eleven and the odd food parcel.

🇦🇺Graeme Ernest Fletcher

评论于 14/02/2022
到达 29/01/2022
3.8 Deluxe room - Non Smoking
正数
  • Aircon really good
  • View of airport good as advertised
  • Transport from and to airport good
负面的
  • Could not use bath, only shower as tap selector for bath not working.
  • WiFi only worked well near entry door to room. Did not work well from bed room area.
  • TV difficult to operate.
  • Had to contact reception to arrange breakfast on day of departure as breakfast not delivered.

Food was okay as was food delivery times. Bed was spacious and comfortable. Staff were helpful. Nice a close to airport making cost of transport from hotel to airport cheap..300baht

🇹🇭phawadee ektheerachaisakul

评论于 13/02/2022
到达 16/01/2022
1.7 Deluxe room - Non Smoking
正数
  • None
负面的
  • Lack of communication among hotel staffs
  • Staffs are very unprofessional
  • Being treated unfairly

FIrst-day arrival at the hotel, greeted by first staff handed in all paperworks (Thailand Pass) Since I entered with a Thai passport I do not need to provide insurance however, the staff keeps asking me for insurance 3 times. I selected my meals before heading outside to get my first PCR-Test. I came back and my meal selection was missing from the table. I'm assuming it was picked up by the hotel staff member. Again I was asked about insurance and also my passport. The staff took me up to my room but the key that they gave me was not able to open the room. The staff asked the cleaning maid to open up the room so I could get in (the card was never replaced) . I got into my room before 11am. I asked them about my meal and they said it will be served in about 45mins after I've checked in. I waited until almost 2:00pm when the meal wasn't served. I called the front desk and asked about my meal for the day. They asked if I had chosen the meal. I said yes they will look into it. My lunch came after 30mins. I also asked about the time that the food will be served each meal. The front desk was provided with the wrong info. I was told 6:00am-7:00am for breakfast, 11:00am-12:00pm for lunch, 6:00pm-7:00pm for dinner.

The second day morning I waited for my meal until 8:30am. I called the front desk asking where my food was. I was told the same thing that if I pick my meal for 7 days that I'm staying. They asked me if it's ok for me to add the hotel "Line ID" which is an official social account. So it's easier to communicate. So I then selected my meal for the second day. At 5:00pm I received a call from the nurse staff asking if I could check my temperature. I told them I was not informed about it at all and the proper tool was also not provided. So I called the front desk asking for information. They said they will send someone up to my room with the thermometer.

The third day at 9:00am. I have not received my breakfast meal. I called again and they also asked me if I pick my meal. I told them I added line officials and no one ever sent me any information regarding meal selection for each day. I read online that staff members will confirm meal selection each day through line officials. I never get any messages. They will bring the paper meal selection for me to choose and I was told to leave it in front of the room which I did as they were instructed.

On the fourth day, I did not receive my breakfast within the time window that was told by one of the staff. I called and asked them the same question I've asked for the last 3days. A few moments later I received a call from the front desk and was told by the staff that they lost my meal selection paper (again) I waited until I finished with my meal and I made the call and asked to speak with the Manager who is currently in charge I pointed out my concerns to him I don't remember his name. He apologized for what happened. But it doesn't end there.

On the fifth day, I had to go downstairs and get my second PCT test, I was notified by a staff member. They came up to pick me up and bring me downstairs. The testing didn't take long. I finished and came up to my room but I was not able to get into my room since day one the key card wasn't working and never got replaced with the working keycard. I went downstairs and saw 7-8 staff members by the front desk. Most of them were looking at their phones don't even pay attention, or wanting to work.

Honestly, this is the worst experience I ever had, If the hotel isn't ready to serve the programs that are mandated by governments. It should not be part of it. I was mistreated just because I speak Thai and not a foreigner. The majority of people who are staying are mostly people from other countries. And does not seem to have any issue with the customer services. I just happened to be out of luck that got treated very poorly during my stay for 8 days 7 nights at the quarantine program.

I would not be returning to this hotel. I'm hoping they will improve their customer service because this hotel does not reach a 4-star rating and is far below that based on my experiences.

🇨🇦Kevin Hope

评论于 13/02/2022
到达 28/01/2022
4.7 Deluxe room - Non Smoking
正数
  • Good service, facilities

Exceeded our expectations, especially with the food and rooftop area. I would recommend this hotel and used it previously for test and go in 2021.

🇺🇸Anonymous

评论于 03/02/2022
到达 01/12/2021
3.6 Deluxe room - Non Smoking
正数
  • Employees were nice and the Covid test was professionally executed.
负面的
  • Old and on right on the interstate.Needs renovation. Did not provide me accurate refund of unused days.

Needs Renovation and had surprisingly bad food. The hallway was poorly air conditioned. Convenient to airport, but cannot walk off the property without being in danger of interstate traffic.

🇮🇷Miad Hamidavi

评论于 29/01/2022
到达 13/01/2022
2.4 Deluxe room - Non Smoking
正数
  • Positive: room size and clean
  • Very close to airport but no sound noise
负面的
  • Very bad food. Cold food. Hospital food.
  • Bad run service. They take an hour to get u a beer.
  • Spent an hour to go my pcr at the hotel gate in hot sunny day till they allowed me in.

Please be more international in your customer service and customer care. Provide better food. Treat the travellers like normal human not like a disease person.

🇨🇦Dietrich Neu

评论于 25/01/2022
到达 10/01/2022
3.8 Deluxe room - Smoking
正数
  • Staff were very nice and professional
  • Rooms where very decent and comfy overall
负面的
  • The room service was done through LINE, and sometimes it would take an hour before the staff would even see it
  • The ASQ food menus got repetitive after 7 days and I was only using room service towards the end

Overall this was a great experience, but only issue was the LINE chat for room service — slow and unresponsive at times. Other than that, it was fine.

🇯🇵Hidetoshi Noguchi

评论于 23/01/2022
到达 06/01/2022
0.5 Deluxe room - Non Smoking
正数
  • Very fast response once we booked
负面的
  • Zero response when we requested to cancel the room which happened because of Thailand new regulations

I will never ever use this service either this hotel anymore. Very bad experience! Everything so bad

🇺🇸Jenese Thorup

评论于 19/01/2022
到达 12/01/2022
4.5 2-Bedroom Family Suite

We were very pleased with the size of the family suite. There was plenty of space for our family of four. There was a spacious primary bedroom with king bed and big closet. This room connected to the entrance room which had a couch and chair set with coffee table and a dining table with four chairs and two twin beds.There was also a shelving area including a mini fridge. This was not a crowded space. It felt quite spacious and since the main room was a corner unit, there were two large windows with views in opposite directions and lots of light. The bathroom was separate from both rooms and included a tub/shower combo and there was plenty of counter space by the sink.

We all loved the comfortable beds. This was one of the best features of our stay! Usually we have found that beds in Asia tend to be hard, but these beds felt like they had memory foam toppers. Also each person had two extremely comfortable pillows.They were some of the best pillows I've ever had the pleasure to sleep on! The excellent beds and pillows made our stay so much better after a long flight and jet lag.

Also, we were very impressed with the abundance of food. For every meal there was a main dish per person and an additional generous sized salad/fruit tray per person which often included nuts or cheese cubes and a small dessert. There was so much food that even my three teenaged boys could not always finish it! It was convenient to have the mini fridge to contain left overs when needed. We also were able to choose our meals for the next day. Upon arrival we were given a packet of paper menus for each day of the week. Each day there were three different choices for breakfast, lunch and dinner. I loved that there was always a vegetarian option for each meal. We marked the menu with our meal selections for the next day and left the menu outside our door so that the staff would know our orders a day in advance.

My boys were doing online school and found the wifi to be adequate for video classes. It was not perfect. Sometimes they lost connection, but overall it was fine.

In general, our stay was very comfortable and pleasant. I would be glad to stay there again under non-quarantine circumstances!

🇩🇰Jan Rasmussen

评论于 19/01/2022
到达 03/01/2022
3.1 Deluxe room - Non Smoking
正数
  • Smooth and effective
负面的
  • None

Result back same day, so it didn't keep us longer than expected. ....................................

🇺🇸Francesco Paolo

评论于 10/01/2022
到达 25/12/2021
4.2 Deluxe room - Non Smoking

Good location. Process from airport to hotel was smooth. About 15 min from BKK. Good and service was good. Test was done immediately upon arrival. Test and go was quick. Caught Covid while in country so insurance is a must. Quarantine hotel was nice but not my idea of fun. Will use this service again.

🇦🇺Murray Bruce Tew

评论于 06/01/2022
到达 14/12/2021
4.4 Deluxe room - Non Smoking
正数
  • Location
  • Staff

Good hotel, staff very friendly and accomodate your requests reasonably quickly. If you dont have the Line app its hard to get room service. Required ASQ app didnt work.

🇺🇸Aberin

评论于 05/01/2022
到达 19/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe room - Non Smoking
正数
  • Good selection of food during quarantine.
  • Quick response to room requests.

Good place to stay for quarantine. Good selection of food. Vegetarian option available.. Clean rooms and quick to respond on requests.

🇬🇧Peter Ash

评论于 02/01/2022
到达 17/12/2021
0.9 Deluxe room - Non Smoking
正数
  • The test
负面的
  • They transfered me to another hotel. BUT CHARGED ME 8000 bht more than they should have. Did not refund my original payment and gave me no return of the extra charge for a cheaper hotel.. Did not answer my communication and can't be contacted

Twice on booking claimed they had 40 extra guests and could not meet their commitments. They primised to refund the original 6000 bht payment but have not. They then promised to.pay the difference in the price of the hotel they finally sent me to. I have had non of these funds returned. Nor was I expected on arrival at the airport l. They are a complete shambles .Don't book with them or Agoda who have been no help at all.

🇸🇪Lennart Back

评论于 30/12/2021
到达 14/12/2021
4.7 Deluxe room - Smoking
正数
  • Nice big room
  • Nice staff
  • Very good food
负面的
  • No balcony

A pleasant stay with good service. For shorter period, it's perfect. When arrive, they immediately take a pcr-test. Now I only had 1 night in quarantine but if I had to stay 7 or 14 nights, probably I try another hotelroom with balcony.

🇦🇺William j Maloney

评论于 27/12/2021
到达 08/12/2021
4.9 Deluxe room - Non Smoking
正数
  • Just about everything went smoothly with asq
负面的
  • absolutely no negatives .
  • To many cons to list .

Everything about the process went smoothly and easy to follow, thanks to expert ASQ assistance? William Maloney

🇩🇪Peter Roehl

评论于 24/12/2021
到达 06/12/2021
4.7 Deluxe room - Non Smoking
正数
  • Very helpful Personal.
  • Very comfortable Room
  • Smoking Area was also for the AQ People open
负面的
  • Nothing

It was a good Hotel with very friendly Staff and they was everybody helpful. Food was more as enough also seperate Wishes will be handled immidiatly

🇬🇧Michael William Smilie

评论于 18/12/2021
到达 02/12/2021
3.7 Deluxe room - Non Smoking
正数
  • Only 9 hour wait for PCR results, times clear on arriving when to expect results.
  • Close to Airport immediate PCR test on arrival
  • Room clean
负面的
  • Food not the greatest unless you order and pay from room service.
  • On main road so expect traffic noise, not sure how much if you have airport room view.

For test and go, near airport, the hotel was what I was looking for, also having been an ASQ hotel the pickup from airport to checkin went smoothly, they do 3 arrival windows for results. If you arrive hotel between 03:01 and 11:00 you get results just after 21:00, then free to either checkout or stay till 12:00 next day. Between 11:00 and 19:00 results back around 05:00 am and from 19:01 to 03:00 results around 12:00. They deliver envelope with hopefully negative PCR certificate and a lateral flow test for day 6, with instructions on what to do with result.

🇸🇪Evelina Öfverström

评论于 10/12/2021
到达 01/12/2021
2.4 2-Bedroom Family Suite
正数
  • The personal was very good

It was good. The trip from AirPort to the hotel was Quick and easy. The test on the hotel was realy Quick to.

🇬🇧GARY MANNING

评论于 10/12/2021
到达 24/11/2021
3.9 Deluxe room - Non Smoking
正数
  • Airport collection
  • PCR test on site
  • Helpful staff before/during/after visit

PCR result left outside room door during the night but they don't inform you that this is the procedure so was waiting for the result while it sat outside the door. Will use the hotel again in better times.

Hotel Offer Brochure

食物菜单图片

地址/地图

99 Moo.6 Kingkaew Road, Ratchateva, Bangplee, 10540 Lat Krabang, Thailand

