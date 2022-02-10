AQ酒店客房总数 100 卧室 伙伴医院 Chularat 3 International Hospital

H5豪华酒店位于素万那普机场（Suvarnabhumi Airport）的心脏地带，是探索曼谷的理想下榻之处。酒店离市中心不太远：距离酒店仅40公里，到达机场通常需要15分钟。凭借其便利的地理位置，酒店可轻松前往城市的必看景点。 H5豪华酒店的设施和服务可确保为客人提供令人愉悦的住宿。各种顶级设施，例如，所有客房均提供免费Wi-Fi，每日客房清洁，无障碍通道，24小时保安，24小时前台服务。 酒店共有280间布置精美的客房，其中许多都包括液晶电视/等离子电视，免费茶水，免费的迎宾饮品，沙发，毛巾。此外，酒店提供的休闲娱乐设施可确保您在住宿期间有很多事要做。一流的设施和优越的地理位置，使H5豪华酒店成为您在曼谷逗留期间的理想下榻之地。

便利设施/功能 远程医疗的免费医学咨询

2个COVID-19测试

每天两次温度监控

24小时待命护理服务

机场接机

客房内提供免费小吃和软饮料

每日3餐

免费高速Wi-Fi上网

客房清洁服务

带淋浴的私人洗手间

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的

