Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
预约请求，把你放在直接联系与素万那普机场维斯玛雅酒店以优先方式，以及素万那普机场维斯玛雅酒店从你会直接收取货款。
Booking requests for Vismaya Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.
Vismaya Suvarnabhumi Hotel酒店距离素万那普国际机场（Suvarnabhumi International Airport）仅10分钟车程，设有一个室外游泳池。
空调客房布置典雅，配有液晶电视，保险箱和沏茶/咖啡设备。浴室配有浴缸和独立的花洒淋浴。
Vismaya Suvarnabhumi Hotel酒店距离曼谷市中心18.6英里。曼谷国际贸易和展览中心距离酒店有20分钟的车程，而芭堤雅海滩则有一个小时30分钟的车程。
含三餐的ASQ套餐（可以根据菜单选择您自己的），互联网高速，免费班车服务。
在第7天测试结果为阴性之后，您可以在游泳池旁放松一下。提供客房服务至下午08:00。