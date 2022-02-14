AQ酒店客房总数 42 卧室 伙伴医院 Chularat 9 Airport Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与素万那普机场维斯玛雅酒店以优先方式，以及素万那普机场维斯玛雅酒店从你会直接收取货款。

Booking requests for Vismaya Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Vismaya Suvarnabhumi Hotel酒店距离素万那普国际机场（Suvarnabhumi International Airport）仅10分钟车程，设有一个室外游泳池。 空调客房布置典雅，配有液晶电视，保险箱和沏茶/咖啡设备。浴室配有浴缸和独立的花洒淋浴。 Vismaya Suvarnabhumi Hotel酒店距离曼谷市中心18.6英里。曼谷国际贸易和展览中心距离酒店有20分钟的车程，而芭堤雅海滩则有一个小时30分钟的车程。 含三餐的ASQ套餐（可以根据菜单选择您自己的），互联网高速，免费班车服务。 在第7天测试结果为阴性之后，您可以在游泳池旁放松一下。提供客房服务至下午08:00。

便利设施/功能 两次COVID-19筛查测试

注册护士24小时可用

免费出发当天获得免费的COVID-19证书

全膳，包括早餐，午餐和晚餐

机场接送

免费使用WiFi

温度计，口罩，手胶

显示所有 AQ 酒店 搜索所有 180 多家 AQ 酒店

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 素万那普机场维斯玛雅酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 素万那普机场维斯玛雅酒店 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。

合作伙伴酒店 曼谷素万那普暹罗柑桔酒店 8 用

88 评论 从 ฿-1 The Elegant Bangkok 8.2 用

100 评论 从 ฿-1 银棕榈 7.9 用

461 评论 从 ฿-1 Enrich Grand Hotel 8 用

2 评论 从 ฿-1 曼谷素坤逸15巷瑞享酒店 8.4 用

4998 评论 从 ฿-1 素坤逸乐活公寓 7.9 用

2655 评论 从 ฿-1