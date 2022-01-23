AQ酒店客房总数 497 卧室
伙伴医院 Princ Hospital Suvarnabhumi
拉特邦邦精选推荐之一。曼谷素万那普机场诺富特酒店距离曼谷的素万那普国际机场只有10分钟的步行路程，每15分钟提供24小时的免费往返机场班车。客人可以随时办理入住手续，并在24小时后退房。酒店各处均提供免费WiFi。
曼谷素万那普机场诺富特酒店设有室外游泳池和健身中心。还提供放松按摩。该酒店有礼宾服务和汽车租赁服务台。
客房配有卫星电视，保险箱和充足的工作区。大理石浴室设有浴缸和淋浴。
用餐时，客人可以在Sala Thai餐厅享用正宗的泰式美味佳肴。每天24小时营业的The Square提供国际美食和周日早午餐。还提供粤语和日语选项。
曼谷素万那普机场诺富特酒店已连接至Airport Link轻轨。乘坐快线前往市中心需要30分钟的火车车程。
便利设施/功能
- 有菜单选择的全食宿
- 素万那普国际机场 (BKK) 接机服务
- 带独立浴缸和淋浴间的客房
- 免费客房内Wi-Fi
- 免费饮用水，咖啡/茶冲泡设施
- 免费面膜，洗手液
- Medical Services by Princ Hospital Suvarnabhumi
- 24小时待命护理服务
- 3 次 COVID-19 测试
- * RT-PCR 检测的费用由泰国政府为泰国国民提供部分补贴。
5.0 Superior Room 1 adult
正数
- PCR Test im Hotel
- Nur fünf Minuten vom/zum Flughafen
- Möglichkeit zum rauchen
- Englische TV Sender
- Testergebnis nach 9 Stunden
- Reichhaltiges Frühstücksbuffet ab 3:00 Uhr morgen.
- Gratis Transfer ZUM Flughafen alle 15 Minuten.
PCR Test im Hotel
Nur fünf Minuten vom/zum Flughafen
Möglichkeit zum rauchen vor dem Hotel.
Englische TV Sender
Testergebnis nach 9 Stunden
Reichhaltiges Frühstücksbuffet ab 3:00 Uhr morgen.
Gratis Transfer ZUM Flughafen alle 15 Minuten.
Alles ok.
5.0 Superior Room 1 adult
正数 负面的
Well worth the price I paid will
use again next time in Thailand staff very friendly and attentive very professional
2.0 Superior Room 1 adult
正数 负面的
- Needs serious maintenance and updating
Hotel has declined to a one star condition . Not worth the high rates. Better to go into town. Seriously , the whole floor was covered with a loose sheet of thin vinyl and the bed was old.
4.6 Superior Room 1 adult
正数
- Quick and efficient service
Quick transfer from airport which reduces time spent traveling and PCR test results came back in c 4 hours . Easy and friendly usual Thai service
4.3 Superior Room 1 adult
正数
负面的
- Good location, for me, since a was going north, was easy to take a taxi, no pain of getting out of the city,
- Cannot smoke, and no opening window , but all was OK
I stayed only one day, I had COE, but with the new regulations starting 1 November, short stay. And with the covid test only 3900 baths