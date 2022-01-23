AQ酒店客房总数 497 卧室 伙伴医院 Princ Hospital Suvarnabhumi

拉特邦邦精选推荐之一。曼谷素万那普机场诺富特酒店距离曼谷的素万那普国际机场只有10分钟的步行路程，每15分钟提供24小时的免费往返机场班车。客人可以随时办理入住手续，并在24小时后退房。酒店各处均提供免费WiFi。 曼谷素万那普机场诺富特酒店设有室外游泳池和健身中心。还提供放松按摩。该酒店有礼宾服务和汽车租赁服务台。 客房配有卫星电视，保险箱和充足的工作区。大理石浴室设有浴缸和淋浴。 用餐时，客人可以在Sala Thai餐厅享用正宗的泰式美味佳肴。每天24小时营业的The Square提供国际美食和周日早午餐。还提供粤语和日语选项。 曼谷素万那普机场诺富特酒店已连接至Airport Link轻轨。乘坐快线前往市中心需要30分钟的火车车程。

便利设施/功能 有菜单选择的全食宿

素万那普国际机场 (BKK) 接机服务

带独立浴缸和淋浴间的客房

免费客房内Wi-Fi

免费饮用水，咖啡/茶冲泡设施

免费面膜，洗手液

Medical Services by Princ Hospital Suvarnabhumi

24小时待命护理服务

3 次 COVID-19 测试

* RT-PCR 检测的费用由泰国政府为泰国国民提供部分补贴。

分数 4.2 /5 非常好 基于 5 评论 评分 3 优秀的 1 非常好 0 平均数 1 较差的 0 糟糕的 🇦🇹 Gerald Schaffer 到达 06/01/2022 5.0 Superior Room 1 adult 正数 PCR Test im Hotel

Nur fünf Minuten vom/zum Flughafen

Möglichkeit zum rauchen

Englische TV Sender

Testergebnis nach 9 Stunden

Reichhaltiges Frühstücksbuffet ab 3:00 Uhr morgen.

Gratis Transfer ZUM Flughafen alle 15 Minuten. PCR Test im Hotel Nur fünf Minuten vom/zum Flughafen Möglichkeit zum rauchen vor dem Hotel. Englische TV Sender Testergebnis nach 9 Stunden Reichhaltiges Frühstücksbuffet ab 3:00 Uhr morgen. Gratis Transfer ZUM Flughafen alle 15 Minuten. Alles ok. 🇬🇧 Me Garry Woodend 到达 26/12/2021 5.0 Superior Room 1 adult 正数 Great hotel 负面的 None Well worth the price I paid will use again next time in Thailand staff very friendly and attentive very professional 🇺🇸 Laurence Andrews 到达 14/12/2021 2.0 Superior Room 1 adult 正数 Near airport 负面的 Needs serious maintenance and updating Hotel has declined to a one star condition . Not worth the high rates. Better to go into town. Seriously , the whole floor was covered with a loose sheet of thin vinyl and the bed was old. 🇬🇧 Neil parker 到达 14/11/2021 4.6 Superior Room 1 adult 正数 Quick and efficient service Quick transfer from airport which reduces time spent traveling and PCR test results came back in c 4 hours . Easy and friendly usual Thai service 🇨🇦 Gerard Bordeleau 到达 03/11/2021 4.3 Superior Room 1 adult 正数 Good location, for me, since a was going north, was easy to take a taxi, no pain of getting out of the city, 负面的 Cannot smoke, and no opening window , but all was OK I stayed only one day, I had COE, but with the new regulations starting 1 November, short stay. And with the covid test only 3900 baths

