AQ酒店客房总数 150 卧室
伙伴医院 Piyavate Hospital
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
豪华房 35m²
฿34,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
- Deposit5,000存款
- 7-11购买
- 浴缸
- 连接房间
- 家庭套房
- HDMI电缆
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 瑜伽垫
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
普通套房 55m²
฿44,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿32,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿21,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
- Deposit5,000存款
- 7-11购买
- 浴缸
- 家庭套房
- HDMI电缆
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 瑜伽垫
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
行政套房 85m²
฿60,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿45,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿31,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
- Deposit5,000存款
- 7-11购买
- 浴缸
- 连接房间
- 家庭套房
- HDMI电缆
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
邦纳精选推荐之一。 Dusit Princess Srinakarin Bangkok酒店距离素万那普国际机场（Suvarnabhumi International Airport）有20分钟车程，提供室外游泳池和24小时客房服务。热情的泰国款待补充了其现代泰式室内设计。酒店各处均提供免费WiFi。
空调客房装饰精美，拥有温暖的灯光和优雅的木制家具，配有平面电视，迷你吧和电子保险箱。连接浴室配有浴缸或热水淋浴设施。
曼谷诗娜卡琳都喜公主酒店位于邦纳区，距离曼谷国际贸易和展览中心（BITEC）仅15分钟车程。距暹罗百丽宫（Siam Paragon）和MBK购物中心（MBK Shopping Centre）等购物场所只有20分钟车程。
结束一天的忙碌之后，客人可以享受传统的泰式按摩放松，在健身房锻炼身体或在蒸气室放松休息。酒店还提供商务中心服务和免费停车场。
中餐厅供应粤菜和四川美食。其他用餐选择包括在Square广场上的国际自助餐，在The Gourmet上品尝的糕点以及在大堂酒廊和泳池露台上享用的饮品。
- COVID-19筛查测试（RT-PCR）
- 24小时注册值班护士
- 在检疫期间现场获得认证的医护人员的健康相关需求（远程医疗服务）日常健康监测
- 房间里的口罩，酒精凝胶和温度计
- 如果检测到COVID-19呈阳性，则可入院
- 在患者出院前的第14天获得正式的COVID-19免费证书
- 通过救护车运送到医院（按需提供24小时服务）
- BKK或DMK机场与酒店之间的单程旅行
- 免费迷你吧一次
- 室内咖啡和茶冲泡设施
- 免费饮用水
- 免费Wi-Fi
- 全膳服务，包括早餐，午餐和晚餐
- 额外的点菜客房服务菜单项可享受20％的折扣
- 3天否定测试结果后，PressReader，茶点区，花园可进入
- 备注额外服务：洗衣服务套餐– 45天15天，收费2,250泰铢（不包括干洗）
3.8 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Very clean
- Same quality standards as a Best Western or Holiday Inn in US (that is good)
- 5 english channels, 10 thai channels
- comfortable bed, firm but not hard
- good wifi
- not much noise
- Hotel staff will bring deliveries to your room with no issue
- Hotel staff is nice even if they don't honor any special requests like food substitutions.
- Can't leave room (i don't care about all the positives if i can't leave the room, that's why I wanted to go to the Siam Mandarina.)
- Switches are in dumb places (bathroom light switch is on far side of bathroom from door.....?)
- Limited food menu, 3 choices each for breakfast lunch and dinner and they do not change. Lots of oil used.
I wanted to go to the Siam Mandarina but they switched me to this hotel after the cancellation date. That is not the Dusit's fault. But because I couldn't leave the room and because the food was so limited, I am mostly annoyed with my stay there. It seems like a nice hotel for a non-quarantine stay. One good thing that Dusit did was talk to the Siam Mandarina to get them to pay for a taxi back to the same area (Dusit is very far from Siam Mandarina), which they did on my behalf because I was tired of talking to them but I was prepared to leave very bad reviews for Siam if they did not at least pay for the taxi back. And Dusit mailed my hotel quarantine certificate for free after I forgot it there. I don't want to do any of this again and I am glad quarantine policy is ending on February 1st.
4.6 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Efficient arrangements for PCR test - done very quickly at the hospital
- Staff at Reception were clear on instructions for Test and Go requirements
- Comfortable room
- Food delivered to a table outside the door
- Informed of negative result when it was phoned to the hotel and got clearance to leave the room, if I wished
- Reception staff gave clear instructions about Day 5 test when checking out
- Limited range of vegetarian food for the meals included in the package
- Limited English-speaking TV channels
The hotel had the whole Test and Go well organised so that I felt safe and reassured of the procedure. At the time of booking they replied to my emails quickly and and gave clear answers to my questions.
4.8 Junior Suite Room
正数
负面的
- Very well organized, Thanks
Thanks for the good Service of the Dusit Srinakarin Team!............ .............. ...............
3.8 Deluxe Room
Impossible to send self test at day 7 very poor explanation process in airport excellent thai pass easy
4.5 Deluxe Room
正数
- The staff responded to emails quickly and had the PCR results back quickly.
Staff responded quickly to emails and had PCR results quickly. …………………………………………………………………………………………..
5.0 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Great Service, very smooth transferring from Airport, to Hospital (For Arrival RT-PCR test), to hotel
Highly recommended for others to considered this SHA Plus "Test & Go" package.
Will be returning customer.
2.6 Junior Suite Room
正数
负面的
- Very friendly and good english speaking staff. Staff always helpful, polite and very obliging.
- European Breakfast was a big misconception only. The Head Cook shuld travel to Europe once to find out what European people like to eat for breakfast. Coffee was Nescafe - undrinkable! Every day a spinach dollop - never i have gotten spinach for breakfast in Europe- very strange!
European Breakfast was a big misconception only. The Head Cook should travel to Europe once to find out what European people like to eat for breakfast. Coffee was Nescafe - undrinkable! Every day a spinach dollop - never i have gotten spinach for breakfast in Europe- very strange! Hotel itself has best time behind.