AQ酒店客房总数 400 卧室 伙伴医院 Synphet Srinakarin Hospital

Maple Hotel酒店位置便利，距离素万那普机场（Suvarnabhumi Airport）仅18分钟车程。酒店提供带免费无线网络连接的时尚空调客房。客人可以享受按摩服务放松一下，或者在室外游泳池旁放松一下。入住期间，客人还可以在健身中心保持活跃。 该酒店距离天堂公园百货公司和中央邦纳百货公司有10分钟车程。从酒店开车15分钟即可到达Bitec Bangna会议中心和宜家家具城。 Maple Hotel酒店的每间客房都装饰有现代家具，配有42英寸卫星平面电视，保险箱和带迷你吧的冰箱。连接浴室配有浴袍，吹风机和免费洗浴用品。 24小时前台的工作人员可以为客人提供洗衣服务，行李寄存和货币兑换服务。酒店配备会议设施，商务中心和免费私人停车场。可以安排额外收费的机场班车。 Maple Restaurant餐厅供应各式各样的国际美食。客人可以在酒吧享用精选的饮品。可应要求提供客房服务。

便利设施/功能 对性质进行2次COVID-19 PCR筛选测试

从酒店到医院的24小时紧急救护车服务转移

24小时挂号护士待命

一日三餐（套餐）

从素万那普机场或廊曼国际机场到酒店的豪华轿车服务

免费高速上网

点菜菜单有15％的折扣

洗衣20％的折扣

分数 3.4 /5 平均数 基于 5 评论 评分 1 优秀的 2 非常好 1 平均数 1 较差的 0 糟糕的 🇻🇦 Maple Sirup 到达 22/09/2021 2.9 Deluxe Room 正数 Space for workout on the ground 负面的 Wifi barely worked for 2 days in a row

Several long black hair on floor in room The 14 days passing faster than expected. Food was served 3 times a day with some time variation i.e. breakfast came once 6:30am, once 8am. Yasmine or fried rice were really poor. But meat and vegis tasted mostly good. Just please change that disgusting orange colored chemical sugar „juice“. Private orders from Foodpanda or others were brought to the room fast. Room was clean besides the disturbing hairs on the floor. Furniture rather old and used. No view or only to other balconies. Didnt find CNN or BBC on TV. AC worked well all the time. And airport pickup was well organized. All in all good ASQ experience in an average hotel. 🇬🇧 Adam Kidd 到达 26/08/2021 2.0 Executive Room 负面的 Dirty room, no cleaning

Food was terrible The room was dirty when I arrived, they didn’t clean it once while there, the food was terrible, same watermelon with every meal, no variation, Thai food was not good. For the money, I would suggest stay somewhere else 🇨🇭 Martina Steiner 到达 18/03/2021 3.6 Deluxe Room 正数 职员

干净的

宽敞的房间

服务 负面的 食物平均但是还可以

没有交货 总而言之，价格便宜的ASQ很好。员工反应很快，服务很好。 无线网络有时会卡住一点，但我可以看Netflix和所有内容 🇦🇹 Franz Mauthner 到达 12/03/2021 4.8 Deluxe Room 一切都还好 我认为10天只做一次测试就足够了 此致Franz Mauthner 每天喝一杯啤酒也不错。 🇲🇾 Naginthiran Rao Ramasamy 到达 15/03/2021 3.5 Deluxe Room 正数 食物按时送达。 负面的 互联网不稳定。 提供的食物仍然是有限的选择。干净，方便。总体而言，酒店很好，住宿也很方便

