AQ酒店客房总数 64 卧室
伙伴医院 Chularat 3 International Hospital
Hotel Refund Policy
Modification and Cancellation Policy / AQ 7 DAYS /10 DAYS / Test & Go
• The booking can modification or amendment arrival date in case of flight changing , please providing the a proof document to hotel within 72 hrs. before arrival date.( Can amendment up to 2 times with free of charge )
• This booking is non-refundable including the case of the cancellation or no-show (not arriving as booked).
• Penalty of cancellation less than 8 days charged 100 % of total room charge and No- show full of charged no refund will be given
• We will refund only booking cancellation in case of Covid-19 test RT-PCR is positive (72 hrs. prior arrival date)
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
套房一间卧室，一间客厅，私人阳台 85m²
฿40,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿35,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,400 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 浴缸
- 家庭套房
- HDMI电缆
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 厨房
- 客厅
- 微波
- Netflix公司
- 未婚夫妇
- 户外设施
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 洗衣机
- 工作空间
- 瑜伽垫
预订流程
- 抵达前 5-10 天
- 预付押金 50% 或通过信用卡或银行转账全额支付房费
- 房价包含10%，服务费和增值税7%
便利设施/功能
- Suite one bedroom one living room ( 85 square meters ) SHA Plus+ Hotel
- Private balcony
- Smart TV 55 inch
- Microwave
- Kettle
- Hair dryers
- Washing machine/dryer
- Large refrigerator
- Kitchenette corner
- Shower room and bathtub
- Iron and Ironing board
- Service and Benefit
- One way van pick up from Suvarnabhumi Airport or Don Mueang International Airport (only Day 1 package)
- Complimentary meals with selective menu ( AQ package serve 3 meals, Test & Go serve 2 meals only day 5 and 1 )
- For AQ package 2 Times swab Covid-19 test by RT-PCR Technique only AQ 7 Days / AQ 10 Days
- For Test & Go package 1 time on Day 1 or 1 time on Day 5 swab Covid-19 test by RT-PCR Technique
- 24 Hours nurse on duty to administer
- High Speed WIFI Internet access
- Relaxing area on 25th rooftop floor fitness center facilities on 5th floor (except swimming pool )
- Note : Suite two bedrooms available for more 4 persons or family ( 110-120 sqm ), please contact us
如果您是垂直套房
的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
4.8 Suite one bedroom ,one living room,private balcony
正数
负面的
- Service
- Entertainment
- Cleanliness
- Food
- Water pressure could be better, but it was not the worst
Extremely good service
Great Smart tv in the room, with netflix, youtube etc
You will never be hungry, the food is excellent, the selection is huge and the portions are huge.
Well worth the price, you will feel valued from the moment you check in.
Highly recommend this to anyone who wishes to do AQ
2.0 Suite one bedroom ,one living room,private balcony
正数
负面的
- Hardly find anything here!
- 1. The room size (about 50 m2) was much smaller than as advertised (90 m2).
- 2. Terrible service in most aspects.
- The most unsatisfactory thing of The Vertical was about the room size. I and my husband needed a big room as we supposed to have meetings at the same time. We needed space. I really liked the room size advertised in this website that it was 90 m2 but I thought the real size was about 50 m2. The room I stayed at the other hotel was 54 m2 and I think that the room here was smaller than that one. It would be a false ads. Unacceptable!
- On the first night, we slept horribly at 3 a.m here with all 3 lights on in the bedroom after the hotel crew said that he was unable to turn them off as well and the front door locks were broken. We could not lock it. So scary 😧! We had to pay for the terrible experience here! The next day, the staff asked us to investigate the 2 rooms if we wanted to change. The first one was the same size and the other was a bit bigger with 2 bedrooms but the staff said she would lock one bedroom. It turned out that the second room was smaller. 😧 Nothing was better.
- During the first night while we were supposed to sleep, we continually heard the noise from the pipe in the bathroom inside the bedroom without stopping for a second. This sounds terrible, right? 😢
- My husband got a diarrhea on the second day and had to order some pills from a Phamacist outside the Vertical to stop the disease. The staff said she would not be responsible for this as she said we might get the disease from the food outside the hotel. The reality was that we ate only the food prepared by the hotel staff. So disappointed with the horrible staff. 😢 The result of the PCR was negative as we had it on the first day. Therefore, it was not the symptom of the Covid.
- The problem of diarrhea may be from unhealthy food which came in the morning and my husband kept it in the fridge for about 2-3 hours before eating. We discovered later that the fridge was broken, only the freezer worked. Also, it took 3 day in fixing up this problem. The hotel offered a staff to fix it up but due to Covid, we did not want anyone to come into the room and spent 2-3 hours inside the room. We asked for changing it.
- The food here tasted fine but the spareribs and pork smelt really bad. I and my husband could hardly eat them. Sometimes, I had only vegetable salad for lunch and dinner.
REALLY DISAPPOINTED INDEED!!!😤😤😤
4.4 Suite one bedroom ,one living room,private balcony
正数
负面的
- Very large/spacious room WITH a balcony (I recommend Suite A with the dining room table)
- Access to the rooftop after negative PCR result on Day 1
- Nice selection of food (I ended up ordering the same items every few days, despite the roughly 40 options incl. Western, Thai, vegetarian, etc.)
- BUBBLE BATH WITH JETS (apparently not all rooms had this, so request it when you book)!
- You are right next to a very large shopping centre after you leave the hotel, so you can top up on all your essentials
- WiFi was just fast enough for streaming music, not much else but it was a good excuse to get off of my tech. It's good enough for Netflix watching at like 480p, but I purposefully wanted to watch less TV so I was okay with this compromise. Zoom, etc. would be fine.
Such a lovely stay, the room was brilliant and had Apple TV (despite it being a bit slow at times). For me, I spent most days reading on the rooftop and journaling and making the cute little mask they offered. The hotel also gave me a nice NYE present upon arrival. I mentioned I liked watermelon and every day after they would give me extra with my meal. So kind and the service was always prompt. 11/10 would recommend for your 10-day ASQ. Can't say enough good things about this place, and I'm a very picky and neurotic guest.
5.0 Suite one bedroom ,one living room,private balcony
正数
The room is very spacious. I felt comfortable and food was delicious. I will recommend my friends to stay here.
3.4 Suite one bedroom ,one living room,private balcony
正数
负面的
- A large room with a living room and a kitchen.
- Good fast internet
- The staff is polite and helpful
- Large Smart TV
- Large portions of food, there are fruits.
- There are almost no dishes, just one item at a time
- The food is very cheap, the lowest price segment, but you can eat, sometimes even delicious
- Very monotonous food, just rice.
- The dishes are designed for Thai taste, everything is very similar and monotonous.
- If you need something else, you need to order for an additional fee.
It would be a very good place for quarantine if the menu was diversified, European dishes were introduced, eating rice three times a day for 14 days is boring.
5.0 Suite one bedroom ,one living room,private balcony
正数
负面的
- 很宽敞
- 独立卧室
- 食物总是热和美味
- 配备Netflix和Prime的起居室中的大型智能电视
- 出色的wifi
- 好淋浴
- 餐点对我来说太早了：7:15，12:00，1700
- 提供了优质的餐具和陶器，但没有刀（每餐都提供塑料）
尽管价格昂贵，但还是值得的-对于带有独立卧室，起居/学习和设备齐全的厨房区的大型房间，这是值得的。此外，午餐和晚餐也有多种餐点可供选择（约40种），其中泰式，西式和素食主义者均可。食物总是很热，好吃又丰富
实际费用为60,000泰铢，外加第3次Covid测试的3,000泰铢。
对于寻求宽敞，美食而不是便宜的人，我强烈推荐这个地方。
4.1 Suite Type One bedroom
正数 负面的
我会再回到那里。套房非常舒适。时间过得很快。好的选择
4.0 Suite Type One bedroom
负面的
- 规则中午之后入住可以再住一天，我的朋友还可以，我的朋友可以在中午前一天入住，也可以提前一天离开。这条规则对我来说毫无意义，因为在第二次covid测试之后，一切都完成了。我知道政府的规定，但是我想提一下。
但是总而言之，一切都井井有条，几分钟内所有愿望和需要都能得到解决。与酒店和护士与线应用程序的联系完美。我会再做一次以留在我心爱的泰国