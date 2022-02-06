PATTAYA TEST & GO

阿斯特酒店及公寓 - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.4
通过
504条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
REFUND POLICY
100% 订金
AQ酒店客房总数 100 卧室
伙伴医院 Vibharam Laemchabang Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in 很高的要求 right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot 这家酒店最近收到640预订请求。 赶快！

预约请求，把你放在直接联系阿斯特酒店及公寓以优先方式，以及阿斯特酒店及公寓从你会直接收取货款。

Hotel Refund Policy

Cancellation: a. The hotel strictly requires written cancellation notice and official supported documents at least 3 days (not include arrival day) notification prior to the arrival, 100% refundable, only for the following cases:- i. Thailand Pass issues, non-approval VISA, require written notice from the embassy ii. Pre-COVID test with positive result, require the official test result paper iii. Flight cancellation/airport closure, require supported message, notice, or document from the airline iv. Country lockdown, require supported document, news or other related materials v. Hospitalization or accident, require official hospitalization letter from the hospital b. All other reasons besides stated above, 100% charges of total package, and non-refundable

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
高级房 30
฿22,800 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,300 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,150 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台
  • 咖啡机
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 微波
  • 可吸烟房
  • 游泳池
  • 素食餐
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
豪华房 35
฿24,700 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,700 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,150 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 咖啡机
  • 家庭套房
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 微波
  • 可吸烟房
  • 游泳池
  • 素食餐
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
一卧室套房 45
฿29,200 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,200 - 7 Day AQ
฿14,150 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • 可吸烟房
  • 游泳池

芭堤雅中心我们的畅销书之一！ Aster Hotel and Residence by At Mind位于芭堤雅中央，提供室外游泳池和公共区域免费WiFi。

该酒店距离中央节日芭堤雅海滩有15分钟的步行路程，距离步行街上的夜生活场所则有10分钟的车程。素万那普国际机场（Suvarnabhumi International Airport）在酒店以北1.5小时车程处。

一室公寓和套房设有空调，平面电视和冰箱。连接浴室配有淋浴。套房还提供沙发。

Aster Hotel and Residence by At Mind有内部餐厅，附近还有更多选择。

便利设施/功能

  • Free transportation (pick up from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International Airport to Aster Hotel and Residence)
  • Private room with balcony and other in-room amenities
  • 免费高速上网
  • Complimentary meals including breakfast
  • Smart cable TV with local and international channels
  • 每天2瓶饮用水，咖啡和茶
  • Incl. RT-PCR test COVID-19 screening test conducted on property on day 1
  • Free 24 hours transportation service to the hospital
  • 24 hours doctor consulting via telemedicine service
  • 每天进行2次温度检查
  • 24 hours standby nursing service
  • Medical room at the hotel
分数
3.7/5
非常好
基于 31 评论
评分
优秀的
8
非常好
16
平均数
2
较差的
2
糟糕的
3
如果您是阿斯特酒店及公寓的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
查看所有评论

🇵🇭Anthony Saraza

评论于 06/02/2022
到达 04/02/2022
3.6 Superior Room
正数     
  • Very clean
负面的
  • Slow internet

Good stay at this place, very clean and relaxing, . Food is ok, but missed lunch.

Overall good quarantine hotel.

🇱🇻Valdis Graumanis

评论于 30/01/2022
到达 14/01/2022
3.9 Superior Room
正数     
  • friendly staff
负面的
  • did not clean the room or change the bedding during the week

after a negative test, a pool of at least 30 minutes could be allowed. another was ok. Regards, Valdis.

🇺🇸Philip James PISER

评论于 24/01/2022
到达 08/01/2022
3.8 Superior Room
正数     
  • Efficient, clean and friendly
负面的
  • Hard to use the app that downloaded test status, they tried and gave me QR code, not hotels fault, but cannot use enchana app.

Would stay again, very good place, I even tried to stay longer but it was a test and go, so was not allowed.

🇬🇧M J KAYE

评论于 23/01/2022
到达 07/01/2022
3.7 Superior Room
正数     
  • Efficient at airport
负面的
  • Shared minibus not indivdual taxi.

Only 1 litre of water in room & 2 cups of coffee ZERO in the fridge to purchase. Microwave all in Chinese? Expensive for a single night only.

🇺🇸billy laxton

评论于 11/01/2022
到达 26/12/2021
3.7 Superior Room
正数     
  • Room was good,
负面的
  • Food sucked. Nothing American to eat, not even a hamburger and fries.

the pics on the internet makes the hotel look nice but it is not really that nice and no transportation.

🇬🇧John Perrett

评论于 08/01/2022
到达 23/12/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Very pleasant
  • Very helpful

Needed a few items and asked if they would go to the 7 eleven for me and without any issues or questions they did, helped with the registration on morchana app

🇳🇱Ferno Rijanto Jodiwongso

评论于 07/01/2022
到达 22/12/2021
3.0 Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Check in and pcr test is good and fast
负面的
  • Food could have been better and warm!

Room very spacious but outdated Staff very friendly and helpful 3 meals that was served > not much flavorful very bland and some items not warm

🇩🇪Christian Paul Josef Lakner

评论于 05/01/2022
到达 19/12/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Professional handling

Very good choice, if you need to stay there for quarantine. The staff is very professional and always there to give you the best support.

🇧🇪Tytgat Gino

评论于 30/12/2021
到达 14/12/2021
4.0 Superior Room

People verry friendly and helpful Not many noise for sleeping. Room verry good and clean. Maybe next time take again desame hoetel.

🇬🇧Timothy Sellers

评论于 25/12/2021
到达 04/12/2021
5.0 Superior Room
正数     
  • Very professional and efficient staff
  • Room had a balcony although it was small it is I think a good idea to have a room with one

An altogether ok experience for something nobody wants to do I will use them again if I have to in the future

🇬🇧Phil darlow

评论于 15/12/2021
到达 29/11/2021
4.4 Superior Room

The service at the hotel was amazing, very clear and direct. The food is what you would expect from quarantine. There was a menu but with such a quick turn around on the pcr test, the menu was not needed. The WiFi connected but kept dropping out. Which worried me a bit. The payment was not easy to follow. This needs to be easier to save a lot of confusion. Overall, very impressed and happy with the whole process from the point of landing at the airport to check out

🇬🇧Paul​ Futcher

评论于 13/12/2021
到达 27/11/2021
1.8 Superior Room
正数     
  • The staff were very polite and helpful
负面的
  • The food was extremely bad.

The rooms are old and not thoroughly cleaned. The food was terrible. The PCR result was given within 6 hours - good. The staff are good.

🇳🇱Martin Snelting

评论于 25/11/2021
到达 15/11/2021
4.1 Superior Room
正数     
  • Clean room and exelent service for pick up at the airport
负面的
  • Food is just average could be better

Nice and clean room, food is average but omay for one night. After negative pcr test you neex to send in a photo of a antigen test the hotel will provide.

🇨🇦Nicholas C Falcon

评论于 23/11/2021
到达 07/11/2021
3.7 Superior Room
正数     
  • Quick responses to email inquiries
  • Room size
  • Bed and bedding
  • Towels and amenities
负面的
  • Plastic wrap on furniture

Arrived Nov 7 with COE. At 06h30, it was about 30 minutes to pass document check and 5 minutes at Immigration. Bags already on conveyor belt when I arrived at baggage claim.

Hotel (Aster hotel in Pattaya) had representative waiting at exit from baggage claim. 90 minutes transfer time in a van with 2 other passengers.

Originally booked 7 night AQ accommodation. But once COVID test results came back negative, I was permitted to check out. I received refund for 6 days accommodations via bank transfer.

The hotel room (1 bedroom suite) was very good. Too bad about the plastic wrap on the furniture. Food was okay. Bed comfortable and shower was good quality.

I recommend the hotel if anyone is looking for AQ hotel in Pattaya. Contact hotel directly. Payment by bank transfer (easy if you have Thai bank account).

🇭🇺Gabor Szinetar

评论于 21/11/2021
到达 15/11/2021
3.7 Superior Room
正数     
  • Comfortable room, kind service.
负面的
  • Food.

Stayed there one night " test and go ". The service was professional and kind, very nice room, comfortable bed, good TV channels.

🇩🇪Müller Jens

评论于 20/11/2021
到达 03/11/2021
4.0 Deluxe Room

There is actually nothing to complain about the Hotel, Service, Room, everything was good. The only complain I have, they need very very long time to pay out a refund ! I had a change on my booking, and it takes really weeks already and they told me it can take up to 45 days until I receive my money.

🇷🇺Elvira Giniatova

评论于 19/11/2021
到达 01/11/2021
1.2 Superior Room
正数     
  • None
负面的
  • Cleanliness
  • Communication

I've booked the hotel for the quarantine. I suppose to stay there for 8 nights. As I entered the room I was negatively surprised that the room was not clean enough. There was dust and hairs everywhere. The bathtub was obviously dirty. According to the rules of the hotel they don't provide any cleaning service during whole quarantine stay. So I had to spent entire quarantine in the dirty room. You are also not allowed to use the washing machine provided in the room. The second point I was disappointed about is the communication with the hotel manager. As I entered Thailand on 1. November 2021 the rules of the quarantine in Pattaya area were changed. But the manager on duty of the hotel didn't provide me any information about new rules. She advised me to contact via email the sales department of the hotel. I contacted the sales department, but never get an answer. So it took me the whole day and all my nerves to clarify the situation with the new rules. The problem was that Aster hotel didn't want to let me out because they insisted that the rules of "Sandbox program " is not applicable for the hotel. Which is nonsense! So, I would not recommend this hotel for the quarantine. My quarantine there was very disappointing.

🇺🇸Lamyai Cologna

评论于 09/10/2021
到达 03/10/2021
4.7 Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Very Clean
  • Quiet

I feel that everything they provided was of a high level. I am very pleased with my stay at Aster Hotel and Residence.

🇺🇸Dave Connor

评论于 05/09/2021
到达 19/08/2021
4.9 Superior Room
正数     
  • Outside balcony
  • Microwave
  • Bath tub
  • Separate shower
  • Good TV channels
  • 42' TV
  • Fast internet
  • Good A/c
  • Good hot water
  • Safe
  • Nice Bed
  • Nice Staff
  • Nice Nurses
  • They will do 7-+1 runs for you
  • Good driver from the airport

The Aster Hotel is a great place to stay for your ASQ..Good food, Nice sstaytaff,and nice Nurses.I will stay Aster hotel again for my next ASQ.

🇦🇺Peter Purcell

评论于 04/08/2021
到达 19/07/2021
4.5 Deluxe Room
正数     
  • 支持和服务非常好。
负面的
  • Wifi 通常很快，但一天很多次它似乎变慢，Netflix 等会挂几分钟

这是我的第 4 个 AQS，我对服务和价格感到满意。食物比其他 ASQ 好得多，所以总体来说物有所值。接待查询得到快速有效的处理。每周更换一次毛巾和床上用品的选择是一个惊喜

地址/地图

85/85 Central Pattaya Soi 12, Moo9, Nongprue District, Pattaya, Chonburi, 20150 Pattaya Central, Thailand

 
