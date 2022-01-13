AQ酒店客房总数 75 卧室
伙伴医院 Vibharam Laemchabang
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
普通套房 80m²
฿45,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿37,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿25,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿24,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿21,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 浴缸
- 连接房间
- 家庭套房
- HDMI电缆
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 客厅
- 微波
- Netflix公司
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
- 瑜伽垫
最大值 2 Adults, 3 Children, 1 Infant
家庭套房 125m²
฿71,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿57,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿42,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿43,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿42,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿26,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿14,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
最大值 4 Adults, 4 Children, 2 Infants
超豪华家庭套房 160m²
฿79,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿65,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿49,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿52,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿42,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿35,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿19,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿14,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
您在泰国芭堤雅的替代性国家隔离（ASQ）或替代性本地隔离（ALQ）的最佳选择。当您适应隔离区后，立即开始您的假期。
每个房间都有一个私人阳台，您可以享受阳光，新鲜的海洋空气并欣赏芭堤雅的美景。曼谷素万那普机场（Suvarnabhumi Airport Bangkok）仅90分钟车程，其中包含机场接送服务。
凭借我们一流的酒店设施和友善的服务，让您与我们隔离隔离，成为令人惊叹的假日体验的开始。
便利设施/功能
- J HOTEL PATTAYA
- TEST & GO PACKAGE
- 📌 6,500 THB 1 RT-PCR TEST
- 📌 4,500 THB : Extra Person
- ✅ Private pick up service.
- ✅ 1 RT-PCR test at hotel.
- ✅ 24 Hours test result guarantee.
- ✅ Accommodation included breakfast.
3.5 Junior Suite
正数 负面的
- No actual negative about the staff
The food is my only problem, here. The choice of food may please others ,but i find it a bit unbalanced. But the staff are excellent. Very kind and helpful. My advice, the menu should be revised.
5.0 Junior Suite
正数
Happy to book that hotel. Easy to pay. Covid test ok in that hotel. Everything was perfect. I will come back again for sure.
4.0 Junior Suite
正数
负面的
- Nice and friendly staff who helps and want to please you in many ways.
- There are a ton of HD TV Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube.. and more.
- There is no buffet but a lot can be done with the daily menu card with give you always 2 options.
Hotel J Residence Pattaya ALQ is a good and nice Hotel to stay. Personal are very friendly and helpful. If I have to stay again in a ALQ facility (I do not hope so), it will be for sure, Hotel J.
With regards, Fred Faas
4.8 Family Suite
正数
- Netflix and youtube on the smart TV, no need for subscription
- good internet
- good food and plenty of food
- able to order from hotel for outside items when needed
- family room was very spacious
The hotel was very comfortable and addressed any needs that came up quickly. Considering it was quarantine the staff worked very hard to make sure we are comfortable. The food was more than we needed. the quality of the food was good and the large rooms with balcony helped us feel less confined during our quarantine.
3.8 Junior Suite
正数 负面的
这是一家很棒的酒店。工作人员非常乐于助人和有趣。他们会去 7-11 给你买些零食。食物很好而且总是准时。大阳台很棒，打开门就像在外面一样！