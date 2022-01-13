PATTAYA TEST & GO

芭堤雅J酒店 - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.9
通过
1432条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
快速反应
100% 订金
5 评论
AQ酒店客房总数 75 卧室
伙伴医院 Vibharam Laemchabang

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot 这家酒店最近收到20预订请求。 赶快！

预约请求，把你放在直接联系芭堤雅J酒店以优先方式，以及芭堤雅J酒店从你会直接收取货款。

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
普通套房 80
฿45,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿37,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿25,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿24,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿21,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 连接房间
  • 家庭套房
  • HDMI电缆
  • 清真食品选择
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • Netflix公司
  • 可吸烟房
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间
  • 瑜伽垫
最大值 2 Adults, 3 Children, 1 Infant
家庭套房 125
฿71,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿57,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿42,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿43,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿42,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿26,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿14,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
最大值 4 Adults, 4 Children, 2 Infants
超豪华家庭套房 160
฿79,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿65,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿49,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿52,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿42,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿35,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿19,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿14,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
您在泰国芭堤雅的替代性国家隔离（ASQ）或替代性本地隔离（ALQ）的最佳选择。当您适应隔离区后，立即开始您的假期。

每个房间都有一个私人阳台，您可以享受阳光，新鲜的海洋空气并欣赏芭堤雅的美景。曼谷素万那普机场（Suvarnabhumi Airport Bangkok）仅90分钟车程，其中包含机场接送服务。

凭借我们一流的酒店设施和友善的服务，让您与我们隔离隔离，成为令人惊叹的假日体验的开始。

便利设施/功能

  • J HOTEL PATTAYA
  • TEST & GO PACKAGE
  • 📌 6,500 THB 1 RT-PCR TEST
  • 📌 4,500 THB : Extra Person
  • ✅ Private pick up service.
  • ✅ 1 RT-PCR test at hotel.
  • ✅ 24 Hours test result guarantee.
  • ✅ Accommodation included breakfast.
分数
4.2/5
非常好
基于 5 评论
评分
优秀的
2
非常好
3
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是芭堤雅J酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 芭堤雅J酒店
查看所有评论

🇨🇲Folefac Tanya Nkenglefac

评论于 13/01/2022
到达 05/01/2022
3.5 Junior Suite
正数     
  • Very helpful
负面的
  • No actual negative about the staff

The food is my only problem, here. The choice of food may please others ,but i find it a bit unbalanced. But the staff are excellent. Very kind and helpful. My advice, the menu should be revised.

🇫🇷LILIAN BARREYRE

评论于 27/12/2021
到达 08/12/2021
5.0 Junior Suite
正数     
  • Perfect

Happy to book that hotel. Easy to pay. Covid test ok in that hotel. Everything was perfect. I will come back again for sure.

🇳🇱Fredericus Faas

评论于 20/09/2021
到达 15/09/2021
4.0 Junior Suite
正数     
  • Nice and friendly staff who helps and want to please you in many ways.
  • There are a ton of HD TV Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube.. and more.
负面的
  • There is no buffet but a lot can be done with the daily menu card with give you always 2 options.

Hotel J Residence Pattaya ALQ is a good and nice Hotel to stay. Personal are very friendly and helpful. If I have to stay again in a ALQ facility (I do not hope so), it will be for sure, Hotel J.

With regards, Fred Faas

🇺🇸Laurie Bastien

评论于 27/08/2021
到达 10/08/2021
4.8 Family Suite
正数     
  • Netflix and youtube on the smart TV, no need for subscription
  • good internet
  • good food and plenty of food
  • able to order from hotel for outside items when needed
  • family room was very spacious

The hotel was very comfortable and addressed any needs that came up quickly. Considering it was quarantine the staff worked very hard to make sure we are comfortable. The food was more than we needed. the quality of the food was good and the large rooms with balcony helped us feel less confined during our quarantine.

🇬🇧Paul Bergin

评论于 02/08/2021
到达 05/07/2021
3.8 Junior Suite
正数     
  • 快乐细心的员工
负面的
  • WiFi有时会断开

这是一家很棒的酒店。工作人员非常乐于助人和有趣。他们会去 7-11 给你买些零食。食物很好而且总是准时。大阳台很棒，打开门就像在外面一样！

地址/地图

221 Moo 6 Soi 5 North Pattaya Rd, Naklua, Banglamung, Chon Buri 20150

