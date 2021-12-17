Multiple choices for each meals (western and Thai) and plenty to eat. Some dishes and silverware available, microwave if needed, Balcony for fresh air overlooking the pool (out of service due to restrictions).

Honestly, no real complaints! I might add that syrup did not come with my pancakes or french toast and I never requested syrup so I do not know if it was available.

14 day mandatory quarantine at this hotel was easily done! Staff and nurse services were very good! Food was warm and the knock on the door to let you know it was there for evert meal. Bed was very comfortable! Shower water pressure was good! There was a separate shower and bathtub for those that like the tub. Plenty TV channels and WIFI. HDMI cable from Computer to watch Netflix on 54in TV. I was unable to hook up my TV box from the router for some unknown reason but I didn't bother the IT Tech and was able to watch Netflix and Sports anyway! I do recommend this hotel and would stay again if ASQ is required again.