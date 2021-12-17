AQ酒店客房总数 344 卧室
伙伴医院 banglamung hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
高级房 32m²
฿26,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿21,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 清真食品选择
- 互联网-无线上网
- 未婚夫妇
- 小额存款
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
- 瑜伽垫
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
豪华池景房 32m²
฿30,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 清真食品选择
- 互联网-无线上网
- 微波
- 未婚夫妇
- 小额存款
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
- 瑜伽垫
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
普通套房 48m²
฿33,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿26,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿10,199 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 浴缸
- 清真食品选择
- 互联网-无线上网
- 微波
- Netflix公司
- 未婚夫妇
- 小额存款
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
- 瑜伽垫
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
豪华套房 48m²
฿35,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 浴缸
- 清真食品选择
- 互联网-无线上网
- 客厅
- 微波
- Netflix公司
- 未婚夫妇
- 小额存款
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
- 瑜伽垫
Grand Bella酒店设有一个室外游泳池，餐厅和健身中心，提供带阳台的客房。该酒店位于芭堤雅中央（Pattaya Central），设有水疗和健康中心以及免费内部停车场。
所有空调客房均配有平面电视和休息区。用餐区配有冰箱，电热水壶。私人浴室配有淋浴，吹风机和免费洗浴用品。
大贝拉（Grand Bella）距离皇家花园广场（Royal Garden Plaza）0.6英里，距离城堡歌剧院（Alcazar Cabaret）1,000码。芭堤雅海滩距离酒店550码。素万那普机场（Suvarnabhumi Airport）距离酒店有53.4英里。
便利设施/功能
- Amendment and Cancellation Policy Test & Go Package
- Reservation non refundable
- **Except**
- 📌Covid 19 test result positive with proved document before fly full refund (deduct transaction fee 10%)
- 📌Covid 19 test result positive on DAY 1 with proved document and unable to stay DAY 5 (refundable only booking DAY 5 with deduct transaction fee 10%)
- Postpone Inform in advance 3days
- Free 2 meals for first day (from selected menu)
- Drinking water 1.5 Liter, 1 bottles / day
- Free airport transfer from Suvarnabhumi to hotel.\and Don Muang Airport will additional 500 baht/person
- Room Amenities
- LED电视32英寸，智能电视55英寸（Netflix可应要求提供豪华泳池景观和套房客房）
- 淋浴（高级房），浴缸淋浴（豪华泳池景观和套房）
- Electric Kettle, Safety Box, Hair dryer Air Conditioned (Split Type) Room with balcony High Speed Internet Wi-Fi and Lan Plate, Bowl, Spoon and Fork (2 sets)
- **所有条件如有变更，取决于国防部和公共卫生部的进一步通知。
- 状况：
- Free transfer from airport to the hotel(Sharing Basis)
- 行李限额：不超过 2 件，详情如下
- (1.size 30 英寸和 1 手提行李 )/人 )
- 每件行李额外收费 200 泰铢。
如果您是芭堤雅大贝拉酒店
的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 芭堤雅大贝拉酒店查看所有评论
3.8 Superior Room
正数
负面的
- Food! Big portion and delicious, lots off salads and fruits! Staff very very nice and friendly, also good service and fast.
I highly recommend this place if you think ASQ Quarantine in Thailand! Very good value for money!
4.7 Superior Room
负面的
Next time i will come again, very nice staff, i had a very good feeling, i felt very safety, good luck for you, be healthy
4.5 Superior Room
正数 负面的
Everysing was good in this hotel, I like to recommended this hotell to my friends on Sweden when they visit Pattaya
4.3 Superior Room
正数
负面的
- Номер с балконом, отличная еда, много питьевой воды, на завтрак фрукты, после первого отрицательного теста можно гулять на крыше 8 этажа
- Нет шампуня и кондиционера, любители пить чай лучше захватить с собой или можно сделать заказ в 7 /11.
Отличный отель для проведения карантина. Дружелюбный персонал. Были 10 дней время пролетело незаметно.
4.7 Superior Room
正数
负面的
- Easy communication and good english (very important)
- Confortable transport from the airport
- Fast procedure at hotel; nice, friendly personel
- Room was high floor as we requested
- Food was very good and too much
- After a couple of days I requested a menu of only fruit and vegetables and got it right away
- We got anything we requested, and very fast too
- They even provided a microwave oven, which is not available for our room type
- Nothing really. Maybe internet could be a bit better at times, but we had DTAC anyway.
I hope this was my last 10 days quarantine. But if not, I will be happy to come back to Grand Bella.
4.4 Deluxe Pool View
正数
负面的
- Clean and easy to keep clean room and bathroom. Small balcony. All in light colour. But it will be your prison for ASQ days. No way out apart for Covid testing. There is no cleaning service in those Covid rules allowed. But if you change your bedings the staff will get you washed ones. And for the food they were truely open minded for individual preferences.
- No negatives relate to the hotel itself but just to the fact to sit in quarantene. However, with the 7 days instead of 14 as it changed into October for the vaccinated ones it should feel easier to overcome. Anyhow, from the vieuw of the usual holiday traveller to Thailand, the bulge of infection is now rather local than imported, also shown at this hotel: out of it's 3 buildings only 1 serves for ASQ as demanded for tourists, 2 accomodate locals or workers from neighbouring countries after they were tested positiv - at the government's expense. Those leave after 2 weeks without any further testing.
As it appears now, quarantene does not make sense for the usual and vaccinated tourist to Thailand from areas of lower Covid indidence now who anyhow, too, must show a negative PCR test before boarding the airplane. He or she will not add to the current national incidence there on arrival and as long as adhering to the behaviour rules that apply to everyone in Thailand.
5.0 Superior Room
正数
负面的
- Very friendly staff. good food selection and very good kitchen. Comfortable furniture. WIFI without any problems
Professional services. I would immediately book again
4.4 Deluxe Pool View
正数 负面的
I have a quiet, relaxing time. Service ist good, Support perfekt. I like my balcony, ist very importend for me
3.9 Junior Suite
正数
负面的
- Multiple choices for each meals (western and Thai) and plenty to eat. Some dishes and silverware available, microwave if needed, Balcony for fresh air overlooking the pool (out of service due to restrictions).
- Honestly, no real complaints! I might add that syrup did not come with my pancakes or french toast and I never requested syrup so I do not know if it was available.
14 day mandatory quarantine at this hotel was easily done! Staff and nurse services were very good! Food was warm and the knock on the door to let you know it was there for evert meal. Bed was very comfortable! Shower water pressure was good! There was a separate shower and bathtub for those that like the tub. Plenty TV channels and WIFI. HDMI cable from Computer to watch Netflix on 54in TV. I was unable to hook up my TV box from the router for some unknown reason but I didn't bother the IT Tech and was able to watch Netflix and Sports anyway! I do recommend this hotel and would stay again if ASQ is required again.
4.8 Deluxe Pool View
正数
负面的
- Perfect transfer from the airport
- Excellent food
My next stay in Pattaya will be Grand Bell Hotel for my next holidays ;-)
(I hope without quarantine)
4.8 Superior Room
正数
负面的
- There is a lot of food. It is very difficult to eat everything.
- The staff is very attentive to all requests
- Extra very large bed
- There are not enough films and channels on TV
Excellent value for money and quality . The hotel staff is 5+, very attentive. The room has everything you need. I like everything
5.0 Superior Room
正数 负面的
This was a great ASQ choice. The balcony,WiFi ,food,service was great.I was please to have chosen this hotel for my ASQ
3.5 Superior Room
正数 负面的
- WiFi 几乎没用并且一直在消失，最后，代表厌倦了我的抱怨，并将我连接到酒店互联网，它提供了高达 100mbps 的速度，然后没问题。
不仅仅是因为我们不得不与世隔绝导致体验不佳，而且如果我们遇到问题，就没有面对面的接触来解决这个问题。房间的菜单还规定每 3 天打扫一次房间，但房间从未打扫过一次。
4.2 Junior Suite
正数
工作人员很棒...专业。食物绰绰有余。游泳池的景色非常好。我强烈推荐。
4.0 Superior Room
正数 负面的
- 有一半的时间是糟糕的互联网......有时应该修复它的人只是试图让我登录到普通（和糟糕的）互联网。
- 工作人员具有服务意识的日子......或者知道他们在做什么，互联网工作得 5 星。
- 无法走出房间......除了3次covid测试
- 2 周没有倾斜的房间..我要了工具..有拖把和扫帚和 2 块洗手液
一切都取决于工作人员......主要是良好和服务意识......但是错误轮班的日子太多了。
4.3 Superior Room
正数 负面的
我对这家隔离酒店很满意，有很多非常好的食物，它是芭堤雅最便宜的隔离酒店，从我的阳台上可以看到大海和中央节日的景色，卫生人员过来给我取样对于 Covid-19 来说是好的和专业的。
4.3 Superior Room
正数
负面的
- 非常友好的工作人员
- 食物的好选择
- 良好和健康的食品质量
- 带阳台的大房间
- 快速可靠的无线局域网
房间可能是最近装修过的，相当大，有一个阳台，从第一天起就可以使用。
房间的陈设足够了，但很简单。我真的错过了一个可上锁的选项，我可以在其中存放我的衣物。
迷你吧包含各种软饮料以及已包含在房费中的大量饮用水。
房间里有一只猫和一台微波炉。无线网络非常快速和稳定。可以在电视上接收许多国际频道
绝对的打击是工作人员，他们试图满足每一个要求。不管那是我电脑鼠标的新电池还是我起飞时忘记的头痛药。每一个请求都得到了“请稍等片刻”的承认。最迟半小时后，想要的东西就出现在了房间前面。
我可以毫无保留地推荐 Grand Bella。
5.0 Superior Room
正数
负面的
- 美味的食物，分量很足
- 很安静
- 快速、简单、友好的 COVID 测试
- 提供健身车（并且是必要的，因为食物太好了，你会发胖！）
- 很棒，善良，细心的员工
- 您不能离开房间（虽然这不是酒店的错，但这是防止传播 COVID 风险的必要条件）
我以前从未被隔离过，但发现我在这里的住宿很棒。食物很棒，因为他们提供各种各样的泰国和外国菜肴。他们还为我提供了几箱瓶装水。不用说，我不必订购任何额外的食物或饮料，但他们也提供这项服务。优秀的住宿！
4.6 Superior Room
正数
负面的
- 如果你想留在一个地方，你不必改变位置。
- 酒店服务，行政措施相当完美。
- 食物很棒
- 相当舒适的房间
替代的本地隔离有点不同，如果您想前往另一个省，则必须支付 ALQ。房间还算舒服，阳台边没那么吵，酒店不在芭提雅市中心。夏天的泰国比秋天的春天安静得多。酒店的行政和工作人员非常友好。一个很大的缺点是14天不准离开酒店房间和酒店，虽然普吉岛有“沙盒”之类的节目，但我在芭堤雅没有见过。可能明年人们可以去泰国完全接种疫苗而无需隔离。
3.8 Junior Suite
正数
负面的
- 美味的食物，大部分都是用新鲜优质的食材烹制的。
- 可用微波炉、盘子和其他香料。
- 干净安静的房间，
- 好服务。
- 劣质家具；即使在小型套房中，也只有小桌子和不舒服的塑料椅子和沙发。
- 我让带额外的桌子和椅子有足够的空间吃东西和在电脑上工作，然后就可以了。
- 互联网有时会断开连接。
升级到小型套房不值这个价，因为同样的空间和舒适度。
Grand Bella 是在芭堤雅接受隔离的好选择。