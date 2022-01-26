AQ酒店客房总数 113 卧室
伙伴医院 Vibharam Hospital, Laemchabang
Hotel Refund Policy
Balance deducting the new package if paid will be refunded back to the guest. Some refunds might take more processing time but not more than 15 working days.
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Superior Partial Pool View 32m²
฿27,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿21,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,750 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,250 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- Deposit5,000存款
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 阳台（完全访问）
- 浴缸
- HDMI电缆
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 微波
- 未婚夫妇
- 小额存款
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
- 瑜伽垫
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
池景高级房 32m²
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,950 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,350 - 5th Day Test & Go
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
连通房 64m²
฿37,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿29,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,300 - 5th Day Test & Go
最大值 4 Adults, 2 Children, 3 Infants
家庭套房 2 卧室泳池景观 96m²
฿68,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿54,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿28,050 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿28,050 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿17,550 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,050 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
北芭堤雅精选推荐之一。 Green Park酒店被热带花园所环绕，设有一个室外泻湖游泳池和一间餐厅。度假村提供带私人阳台和无线网络连接的住宿。
绿色公园度假村位于芭堤雅北部，距离巴厘岛海码头1.9英里，距离芭堤雅的步行街仅2.2英里。
The Green Park酒店的客房采用现代泰式风格设计，装有空调，并铺有瓷砖地板。除了迷你吧，还包括带有线频道的电视和带吹风机的私人浴室。
Green Park Restaurant餐厅供应当地美食以及国际美食。晚上提供现场音乐娱乐表演。想要小吃和饮料，客人可以前往Sala Thai Pool Bar。
Green Park Resort度假酒店提供货币兑换服务和旅游咨询台。驾车者可以免费在度假村内停车。
便利设施/功能
- 15天全天24小时值班的专业护理服务
- 体检服务，并在隔离的15天之内签发体检证明
- 口罩，1瓶手搓酒精，数字体温计
- 在隔离的第 1 天、第 6 天和第 12 天通过咽喉和鼻咽拭子进行 COVID-19 检测服务
- 带私人阳台的房间
- 有禁烟房
- 全膳服务，包括早餐，午餐和晚餐
- 无限的Wi-Fi上网
- 带有30多个泰国和国际有线频道的液晶电视
- 咖啡，茶和水壶，提供15天的便利
- 每天2瓶饮用水
- 每天免费洗衣 2 件，第二次 SWAB 后收取洗衣服务 - 洗衣服务 10% 折扣
- One way Airport pick up
- HDMI cord to connect TV with your laptop for online streaming movies
如果您是绿园度假酒店
的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 绿园度假酒店查看所有评论
4.0 Superior Partial Pool View
正数
负面的
- ab Buchung super hilfsbereit und super Organisiert
- Internet mit stark Schwankungen , da Pool gesperrt sehr viele Moskito
Hilfsbereites Personal mit guter Organisation, Preisleistung perfekt . Kann ich nur weiterempfehlen , Frühstücksbuffet sehr gut
2.2 Superior Partial Pool View
Finally I got my refund. It took almost two month
4.2 Superior Partial Pool View
正数
负面的
- Pick up Airport, Check in, Check out
Will use this place again if Test and Go starts again in February. Nice Balcony. Room comfortable.
4.4 Superior Partial Pool View
正数
负面的
- Excellent service, very professional
Rooom service was prompt, room was perfect for our needs and the rest was done professionally and results within 7 hours of arrival
4.8 Superior Pool view
正数
负面的
- my PCR test came back in less than 7 hours!!
- communication via email could be better. also, the communication using line or Facebook messenger could also be bettwer. I often got confusing emails from this service.. บ่อยครั้งแม้แต่ภาษาไทยตัวแทนโรงแรมไม่มีโอกาสให้ผมคำตอบตรงครับ
i highly recommended this hotel for test and go, and would be happy to stay here again! very good staff at the hotel. very quiet hotel. very clean and comfortable room. the shuttle from Suvarnabhumi to this hotel was effortless.
4.8 Superior Partial Pool View
正数
Nice hotel, pool looked nice. Ee only stayed until we got the results. Hotel ordered taxi and we went our way.
4.4 Superior Partial Pool View
正数 负面的
Everything was nice but rust water was little bit bad. And your Test and go system was perfect. I hope see you again!
4.2 Superior Partial Pool View
正数
Check in at hotel was thorough and fast. The only negative was attempt at airport by ASQ staff to load us into a shared minibus with people we did not know. We were promised a private car and eventually an old minibus was provided for a bumpy ride to Pattaya for this couple and three pieces of luggage.
2.5 Superior Partial Pool View
正数 负面的
- Food cold. Not had answer back from day 6 flow test. Sent buly line as asked. Also message on Facebook. No answer
Was OK. Food stone cold. Could not eat. And no response from day 6 lateral flow test. Pcr test, and hotel of OK standard. Happy only stayed 1 day
3.2 Superior Partial Pool View
Everything was well organized, only for the 2nd test after 6 days, nobody knew.
I asked beforehand whether I could do the 2nd PCR test there, but they only did a quick test on site with a photo of the result
4.1 Superior Pool view
正数 负面的
Gut organisiert, Frühstück durchschnittlich, Moskitos im Zimmer, Personal freundlich, aircon veraltet, Zimmer und Bett groß
4.7 Superior Partial Pool View
正数
负面的
- Efficient service on arrival at hotel with a pcr test within mins then on to my room for result , ...first thing following morning a free to go result came.
- no negatives , staff efficient , food was by choice on my arrival ....no negative
Excellent service provided by Green park resort from my arrival at suwanapoom airport ....to leaving the resort once my negative result was given.
3.5 Superior Partial Pool View
正数
负面的
- It is a nice Hotel I did 15 days Quarantine in March last year so second visit for 1 night only.Room is clean nice quiet Hotel lovely Room looking onto the pool.Food average.
- Only Problem I had this time around was the transfer from the Airport nobody turned up I had to wait over 1 hour that was annoying plus I was not Happy about sharing a Taxi with another person when I paid for a single journey.
I like this Hotel as I have stayed before for Quarantine the rooms are quite nice the food is not great but I would return again .It is set in a Lovely quiet area all the rooms face the pool.Lots of squirrels and birds so you feel as if you are away from the town.Comfortable beds and I like the rooms have a bath also a nice balcony.
4.7 Superior Partial Pool View
正数
负面的
- All was good and professional from the hotel
My trip from the airport to the hotel was very good and no problems. As I came to the hotel, they took good care of me and make the PCR test. After that, I got my hotel room. I got my food shot after and the staff was super nice and friendly. In the evening they call me and told my test was negative and I was ready to go if I wanted. I stay the night and took home in the morning. Everting was super and professional all the way. I was happy
4.3 Superior Partial Pool View
正数
- All good for me. PCR result same evening.
From pickup at airport, trip to hotel, check-in, PCR test, meals, room and check-out nothing negative to say. Many thanks.
2.8 Superior Partial Pool View
正数 负面的
A European prefers to eat his soup warm and the fries fried. Unfortunately that was not the case for me.
2.1 Superior Partial Pool View
正数 负面的
They were lied to me.
5.0 Superior Partial Pool View
正数 负面的
Everything very efficient. Nice place nice people. Food ok and included in the price. Lovely mini bus transfer.
4.5 Superior Partial Pool View
正数
负面的
- Very efficient quarantine process, in room within 10 minute’s of arrival.
- Decent room
- Not impressed with transportation to hotel , 6 people in mini bus for 80 minutes ride.
- Results took longer than expected
While the whole process at the Green park resort was very efficient and a negative result was much welcomed, I feel that the transport to the hotel could have compromised my PCR test result ! A 80 minute trip in a mini bus with 6 other passengers was not what I was expecting after all the procedures I had to endure on my 17 hour flight to Thailand.
5.0 Superior Partial Pool View
正数
- Fast test
- Good food
- Beautiful view on the balcony
If nessessairy because of Covid I sure come back to this hotel. We feld very good because it was a beautyful room with wonderful sight on pool and garden. Perfect breakfast and dinner. Every person was so friendly.
Thank you very much.