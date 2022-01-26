PATTAYA TEST & GO

绿园度假酒店 - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.5
通过
755条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
快速反应
฿5,000 订金
REFUND POLICY
46 评论
AQ酒店客房总数 113 卧室
伙伴医院 Vibharam Hospital, Laemchabang

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in 很高的要求 right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot 这家酒店最近收到355预订请求。 赶快！

预约请求，把你放在直接联系绿园度假酒店以优先方式，以及绿园度假酒店从你会直接收取货款。

Hotel Refund Policy

Balance deducting the new package if paid will be refunded back to the guest. Some refunds might take more processing time but not more than 15 working days.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Superior Partial Pool View 32
฿27,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿21,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,750 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,250 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • Deposit5,000存款
  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 浴缸
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 微波
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 小额存款
  • 可吸烟房
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间
  • 瑜伽垫
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
池景高级房 32
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,950 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,350 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • Deposit5,000存款
  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 浴缸
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 微波
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 小额存款
  • 可吸烟房
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间
  • 瑜伽垫
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
连通房 64
฿37,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿29,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,300 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • Deposit5,000存款
  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 微波
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 小额存款
  • 可吸烟房
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间
  • 瑜伽垫
最大值 4 Adults, 2 Children, 3 Infants
家庭套房 2 卧室泳池景观 96
฿68,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿54,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿28,050 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿28,050 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿17,550 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,050 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • Deposit5,000存款
  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 家庭套房
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 微波
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 小额存款
  • 可吸烟房
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间
  • 瑜伽垫

北芭堤雅精选推荐之一。 Green Park酒店被热带花园所环绕，设有一个室外泻湖游泳池和一间餐厅。度假村提供带私人阳台和无线网络连接的住宿。

绿色公园度假村位于芭堤雅北部，距离巴厘岛海码头1.9英里，距离芭堤雅的步行街仅2.2英里。

The Green Park酒店的客房采用现代泰式风格设计，装有空调，并铺有瓷砖地板。除了迷你吧，还包括带有线频道的电视和带吹风机的私人浴室。

Green Park Restaurant餐厅供应当地美食以及国际美食。晚上提供现场音乐娱乐表演。想要小吃和饮料，客人可以前往Sala Thai Pool Bar。

Green Park Resort度假酒店提供货币兑换服务和旅游咨询台。驾车者可以免费在度假村内停车。

便利设施/功能

  • 15天全天24小时值班的专业护理服务
  • 体检服务，并在隔离的15天之内签发体检证明
  • 口罩，1瓶手搓酒精，数字体温计
  • 在隔离的第 1 天、第 6 天和第 12 天通过咽喉和鼻咽拭子进行 COVID-19 检测服务
  • 带私人阳台的房间
  • 有禁烟房
  • 全膳服务，包括早餐，午餐和晚餐
  • 无限的Wi-Fi上网
  • 带有30多个泰国和国际有线频道的液晶电视
  • 咖啡，茶和水壶，提供15天的便利
  • 每天2瓶饮用水
  • 每天免费洗衣 2 件，第二次 SWAB 后收取洗衣服务 - 洗衣服务 10% 折扣
  • One way Airport pick up
  • HDMI cord to connect TV with your laptop for online streaming movies
显示所有 AQ 酒店
搜索所有 180 多家 AQ 酒店
分数
3.8/5
非常好
基于 46 评论
评分
优秀的
12
非常好
23
平均数
6
较差的
4
糟糕的
1
如果您是绿园度假酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 绿园度假酒店
查看所有评论

🇩🇪Horst Hübel

评论于 26/01/2022
到达 10/01/2022
4.0 Superior Partial Pool View
正数     
  • ab Buchung super hilfsbereit und super Organisiert
负面的
  • Internet mit stark Schwankungen , da Pool gesperrt sehr viele Moskito

Hilfsbereites Personal mit guter Organisation, Preisleistung perfekt . Kann ich nur weiterempfehlen , Frühstücksbuffet sehr gut

🇫🇮Petri Pärni

评论于 24/01/2022
到达 01/12/2021
2.2 Superior Partial Pool View

Finally I got my refund. It took almost two month

🇨🇭Paul Thalmann

评论于 23/01/2022
到达 07/01/2022
4.2 Superior Partial Pool View
正数     
  • Pick up Airport, Check in, Check out
负面的
  • Food

Will use this place again if Test and Go starts again in February. Nice Balcony. Room comfortable.

🇬🇧Duane steptoe

评论于 07/01/2022
到达 22/12/2021
4.4 Superior Partial Pool View
正数     
  • Excellent service, very professional
负面的
  • Can’t think of any

Rooom service was prompt, room was perfect for our needs and the rest was done professionally and results within 7 hours of arrival

🇺🇸Douglas B Adriance Mejia

评论于 06/01/2022
到达 24/11/2021
4.8 Superior Pool view
正数     
  • my PCR test came back in less than 7 hours!!
负面的
  • communication via email could be better. also, the communication using line or Facebook messenger could also be bettwer. I often got confusing emails from this service.. บ่อยครั้งแม้แต่ภาษาไทยตัวแทนโรงแรมไม่มีโอกาสให้ผมคำตอบตรงครับ

i highly recommended this hotel for test and go, and would be happy to stay here again! very good staff at the hotel. very quiet hotel. very clean and comfortable room. the shuttle from Suvarnabhumi to this hotel was effortless.

🇫🇮Anne Niemela

评论于 06/01/2022
到达 05/12/2022
4.8 Superior Partial Pool View
正数     
  • Results come quickly

Nice hotel, pool looked nice. Ee only stayed until we got the results. Hotel ordered taxi and we went our way.

🇰🇷Yang hairin

评论于 05/01/2022
到达 19/12/2021
4.4 Superior Partial Pool View
正数     
  • Service good
负面的
  • Rust

Everything was nice but rust water was little bit bad. And your Test and go system was perfect. I hope see you again!

🇦🇺Ron Mcmahon

评论于 03/01/2022
到达 16/12/2021
4.2 Superior Partial Pool View
正数     
  • Balcony for fresh air

Check in at hotel was thorough and fast. The only negative was attempt at airport by ASQ staff to load us into a shared minibus with people we did not know. We were promised a private car and eventually an old minibus was provided for a bumpy ride to Pattaya for this couple and three pieces of luggage.

🇬🇧DAVID VENN

评论于 02/01/2022
到达 16/12/2021
2.5 Superior Partial Pool View
正数     
  • hotel ok
负面的
  • Food cold. Not had answer back from day 6 flow test. Sent buly line as asked. Also message on Facebook. No answer

Was OK. Food stone cold. Could not eat. And no response from day 6 lateral flow test. Pcr test, and hotel of OK standard. Happy only stayed 1 day

🇩🇪Klaus Arndt

评论于 01/01/2022
到达 23/12/2021
3.2 Superior Partial Pool View

Everything was well organized, only for the 2nd test after 6 days, nobody knew. I asked beforehand whether I could do the 2nd PCR test there, but they only did a quick test on site with a photo of the result

🇩🇪Siegfried Theodor Schmidt

评论于 01/01/2022
到达 16/12/2021
4.1 Superior Pool view
正数     
  • Ruhig, toller pool
负面的
  • Mosquitos im zimmer

Gut organisiert, Frühstück durchschnittlich, Moskitos im Zimmer, Personal freundlich, aircon veraltet, Zimmer und Bett groß

🇬🇧paul

评论于 26/12/2021
到达 09/12/2021
4.7 Superior Partial Pool View
正数     
  • Efficient service on arrival at hotel with a pcr test within mins then on to my room for result , ...first thing following morning a free to go result came.
负面的
  • no negatives , staff efficient , food was by choice on my arrival ....no negative

Excellent service provided by Green park resort from my arrival at suwanapoom airport ....to leaving the resort once my negative result was given.

🇬🇧Valerie Greig

评论于 26/12/2021
到达 10/12/2021
3.5 Superior Partial Pool View
正数     
  • It is a nice Hotel I did 15 days Quarantine in March last year so second visit for 1 night only.Room is clean nice quiet Hotel lovely Room looking onto the pool.Food average.
负面的
  • Only Problem I had this time around was the transfer from the Airport nobody turned up I had to wait over 1 hour that was annoying plus I was not Happy about sharing a Taxi with another person when I paid for a single journey.

I like this Hotel as I have stayed before for Quarantine the rooms are quite nice the food is not great but I would return again .It is set in a Lovely quiet area all the rooms face the pool.Lots of squirrels and birds so you feel as if you are away from the town.Comfortable beds and I like the rooms have a bath also a nice balcony.

🇩🇪Karsten Brammer

评论于 26/12/2021
到达 09/12/2021
4.7 Superior Partial Pool View
正数     
  • All was good and professional from the hotel
负面的
  • Nothing, all was good

My trip from the airport to the hotel was very good and no problems. As I came to the hotel, they took good care of me and make the PCR test. After that, I got my hotel room. I got my food shot after and the staff was super nice and friendly. In the evening they call me and told my test was negative and I was ready to go if I wanted. I stay the night and took home in the morning. Everting was super and professional all the way. I was happy

🇬🇧Richard Brown

评论于 26/12/2021
到达 10/12/2021
4.3 Superior Partial Pool View
正数     
  • All good for me. PCR result same evening.

From pickup at airport, trip to hotel, check-in, PCR test, meals, room and check-out nothing negative to say. Many thanks.

🇧🇪Emmanuel Wouters

评论于 23/12/2021
到达 06/12/2021
2.8 Superior Partial Pool View
正数     
  • view
负面的
  • Cold food,
  • No elevator

A European prefers to eat his soup warm and the fries fried. Unfortunately that was not the case for me.

🇫🇮Petri Pärni

评论于 22/12/2021
到达 01/12/2021
2.1 Superior Partial Pool View
正数     
  • No positivismi things
负面的
  • All in this place

They were lied to me.

🇬🇧Stuart barton

评论于 20/12/2021
到达 29/11/2021
5.0 Superior Partial Pool View
正数     
  • Everything
负面的
  • Nothing

Everything very efficient. Nice place nice people. Food ok and included in the price. Lovely mini bus transfer.

🇬🇧Robert Gamble

评论于 18/12/2021
到达 01/12/2021
4.5 Superior Partial Pool View
正数     
  • Very efficient quarantine process, in room within 10 minute’s of arrival.
  • Decent room
负面的
  • Not impressed with transportation to hotel , 6 people in mini bus for 80 minutes ride.
  • Results took longer than expected

While the whole process at the Green park resort was very efficient and a negative result was much welcomed, I feel that the transport to the hotel could have compromised my PCR test result ! A 80 minute trip in a mini bus with 6 other passengers was not what I was expecting after all the procedures I had to endure on my 17 hour flight to Thailand.

🇩🇪Sylvia Kelleter

评论于 06/12/2021
到达 20/11/2021
5.0 Superior Partial Pool View
正数     
  • Fast test
  • Good food
  • Beautiful view on the balcony

If nessessairy because of Covid I sure come back to this hotel. We feld very good because it was a beautyful room with wonderful sight on pool and garden. Perfect breakfast and dinner. Every person was so friendly. Thank you very much.

Hotel Offer Brochure

食物菜单图片

地址/地图

240/5 Moo 5, Soi Naklua 22, Pattaya - Naklua Road, North Pattaya, 20150 Pattaya North, Thailand

