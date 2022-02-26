PATTAYA TEST & GO

阳光花园度假酒店 - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.4
通过
346条评论进行评分
更新于 February 28, 2022
AQ酒店客房总数 66 卧室
伙伴医院 Vibharam Hospital, Laemchabang

Hotel Refund Policy
  • Cancel 3 days prior to the arrival date and we can refund the balance amount paid.
  • Processing charge for refund will be 500.- THB and not including bank fees if applicable.
  • Unlimited changes to arrival date can be made 24 hours prior to the landing time.
  • No Show 2,000 THB charge and balance can be refund deducting the charges and bank fees.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
高级房街景 30
฿26,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿12,750 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,400 - 1 Day Test & Go
特征

  • Deposit5,000存款
  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 浴缸
  • 连接房间
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 微波
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 小额存款
  • 可吸烟房
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间
  • 瑜伽垫
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
高级房池景 30
฿27,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿13,450 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
特征

  • Deposit5,000存款
  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 浴缸
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 微波
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 小额存款
  • 可吸烟房
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间
  • 瑜伽垫
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
单间 54
฿31,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿15,850 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
特征

  • Deposit5,000存款
  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 浴缸
  • 家庭套房
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 小额存款
  • 可吸烟房
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间
  • 瑜伽垫
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
豪华按摩浴缸 54
฿26,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿19,450 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,400 - 1 Day Test & Go
特征

  • Deposit5,000存款
  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 浴缸
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 微波
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 小额存款
  • 可吸烟房
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间
  • 瑜伽垫

Sunshine Garden Resort度假酒店提供安静的住宿，周围环绕着热带绿色植物，距离芭堤雅（Pattaya）市中心仅有5分钟的车程。酒店设有一个室外游泳池，免费停车场和客房服务。

Sunshine Garden Resort度假村的空调客房可欣赏游泳池或花园的景色。每间都配备了有线电视，迷你吧和阳台或露台。

该度假村距离Terminal 21 Pattaya码头有800码，距离Central Festival Pattaya海滩不到1.2英里。 Hard Rock Cafe Pattaya距离度假村约0.9英里。

客人可以在24小时前台使用行李寄存服务。酒店还提供货币兑换和现场ATM机。

Garden Terrace Restaurant餐厅在休闲的环境中供应正宗的泰国美食和国际美食。池畔酒吧提供清凉的鸡尾酒和便餐。

便利设施/功能

  • 15天全天24小时值班的专业护理服务
  • 体检服务，并在隔离的15天之内签发体检证明
  • 口罩，1瓶手搓酒精，数字体温计
  • 隔离第 2、6 和 12 天通过咽喉和鼻咽拭子进行 COVID-19 检测服务
  • 带私人阳台的客房
  • 有禁烟房
  • 全膳服务，包括早餐，午餐和晚餐
  • 无限的Wi-Fi上网
  • 带有30多个泰国和国际有线频道的液晶电视
  • 咖啡，茶和水壶，
  • 每天2瓶饮用水
  • 每天免费洗衣 2 件，并在第二次 SWAB 后收集洗衣
  • 10％折扣洗衣服务
  • One way Airport pick up
  • HDMI cord to connect TV with your laptop for online streaming movies
分数
3.6/5
非常好
基于 27 评论
评分
优秀的
5
非常好
13
平均数
5
较差的
4
糟糕的
0
如果您是阳光花园度假酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
🇬🇧david howells

评论于 26/02/2022
到达 16/02/2022
3.9 Superior Room Street View
正数
  • quick no fuss test, room sleep, great buffet breakfast
负面的
  • none really

it was ok, no fuss, friendly staff, because i was there for pcr test they left food outside door and ran away,, but they were very friendly, just didnt want to catch covid,, like us all

🇬🇧Denis

评论于 25/02/2022
到达 24/02/2022
2.2 Superior Room Street View
负面的
  • Overcharged for room service.
  • Kept waiting on checking out whilst reception stopped dealing with me to answer phone.
  • Lost PCR test certificate.

Checked in for day one. Bellboy told me about room service. I asked if included in test&go he said yes until 10pm. Ordered food. Again on phone when ordering I asked if included and was told yes. Food arrived quickly. Quite nice and hot. Upon checking out was charged for food. Day five. As the food was nice I thought I'd take the plunge and order again knowing I have to pay. Upon checking out was overcharged a small amount. But I didn't argue as the main issue was they lost my PCR test certificate. Whilst waiting reception guy then proceeded to answer phone and spend ten minutes talking to somebody about a booking the following day. I had a taxi waiting. More expense for me. After twenty minutes was asked for line contact so they could send it to me later. Several hours later no test certificate and they're not even reading my messages. I am not happy

🇩🇪Mike Franetzki

评论于 02/01/2022
到达 17/12/2021
1.7 Superior Room Pool View
负面的
  • 5 Stunden auf Abholung gewartet am Flughafen, und dann gibt es kein Essen im Hotel

Trotz bekannter Ankunftszeit am Flughafen , 5 Stunden gewartet auf das abholen und dann gab es kein Essen im Hotel..

🇬🇧Geoffrey deMoll

评论于 20/12/2021
到达 04/12/2021
2.3 Superior Room Street View
正数
  • Nothing
负面的
  • This one s supposed to about COVID but there airport taxi was trying to put me in mini bus with 4 strangers, because I refused he would not find taxi for me till I went to airport information and ask to call police. Then he got me taxi total time 2 hour. I reported it to hotel and never got back to me. I will make sure they lose there asq+ when I go home

This one s supposed to about COVID but there airport taxi was trying to put me in mini bus with 4 strangers, because I refused he would not find taxi for me till I went to airport information and ask to call police. Then he got me taxi total time 2 hour. I reported it to hotel and never got back to me. I will make sure they lose there asq+ when I go home

🇰🇼YOUSEF ALQALFAS

评论于 19/12/2021
到达 03/12/2021
3.7 Superior Room Pool View
正数
  • All was okay
负面的
  • Meal was bad in terms of quantity , Couldn't get extra food or buy/deliver altho They provided extra water

Meal was bad in terms of quantity , Couldn't get extra food or buy/deliver. They provided extra water.

🇩🇪Christoph Ludes

评论于 13/12/2021
到达 27/11/2021
3.5 Studio Room
正数
  • WLAN war gut
  • Auf Anfrage bekam ich noch 2 zusätzliche Flaschen Wasser umsonst
  • Service war gut
负面的
  • Das Essen am Abend war kalt

Von Abholung am Flughafen, bis zum PCR test im Hotel verlief alles super. Da wir erst am 15:30 ankamen, wurde uns das Ergebnis erst am nächsten Morgen um 7 Uhr bekannt gegeben. 1 Tag Test&Go im Studio Room kostet 5.125 baht. Im Preis war alles enthalten

🇸🇪Jan Gerdin

评论于 13/12/2021
到达 26/11/2021
3.0 Superior Room Street View
正数
  • Fast PCR test
负面的
  • Bad respons after I pay 1 day package.
  • Reception call me and woke me up at 05:00.
  • Spiderweb all over the chairs on the balcony.
  • No towels in my room.
  • No cutlery when food arrived

Bad respons after I pay 1 day package. 3 days after I got respons that they did not receive any money. After 1 week they say that my money was received 1 week ago.R

8 hours after PCR test, at 17:00 O'clock, I got result that I was negativ. But then reception woke me up at 05:00 in the morning to tell me the same again.

But wifi strong and nice vestibule at the entrance.

🇬🇧Paul Ashley knight

评论于 12/12/2021
到达 23/11/2021
4.2 Superior Room Pool View
正数
  • Very well organized & good value for money
负面的
  • Food was lukewarm at best

A very good hotel well organized good room good wifi & daily quick response time with results only negative point is the food but I did bring my own

🇸🇪Bo Christer Stengard

评论于 11/12/2021
到达 23/11/2021
3.8 Superior Room Pool View
正数
  • Balcony, nice poolview
负面的
  • Breakfast could be much better

Nice hotel but a little bit old. Good room on ground floor. Balcony and nice view over the garden and the pool. The breakfast could be much better !!!

🇮🇪John derek Hawkins

评论于 05/12/2021
到达 18/11/2021
4.1 Superior Room Street View
正数
  • Helpfull staff
负面的
  • Calling me on the phone at 5am to tell me my test was positive I did not wish to be woken at this time after a long flight

I had to wait for an hour and a half for my taxi at bkk airport to take me to the hotel which I then had to share with another guest I did not pay to share with another guest my booking was for me alone also what would happen if this guest had covid I thought this was a disgrace and for this I give the hotel service minus ➖ 10 if I was in the UK I would have demanded my money back and got it would advise against using this hotel because of the taxi the cold food and the 5am phone call to my room to tell me I was positive covid I needed 💤 sleep after a long flight

🇬🇧Ian joseph Nolan

评论于 04/12/2021
到达 14/11/2021
4.8 Superior Room Street View
正数
  • quick check in and test /results
负面的
  • none

great hotel transfer from the airport very good would recommend to any travellers food was good and enjoyable

🇹🇭Thanya Wongsatsai

评论于 25/11/2021
到达 09/11/2021
1.7 Superior Room Street View
负面的
  • To old and dirty.

Just can’t believe that this hotel in SHA standard. Call quite early 5 am for the Covid test results.

🇦🇹Anton Traunfellner

评论于 21/11/2021
到达 05/11/2021
2.8 Superior Room Pool View
正数
  • Good pickup
  • nice balcony
  • good fridge
负面的
  • only one meal

Very good the individual pick from the airport, testing was done very well and the room was OK. Friendly staff

🇩🇪Alexander Gampp

评论于 02/11/2021
到达 29/10/2021
2.8 Superior Room Pool View
正数
  • IT was clean. Friendly people. Passable to walk around in the Hotel after 2nd Day.
负面的
  • Not allowed to use the Swimmingpool. Not allowed to buy a beer per 1 Day. Alcohol absolut forbidden. The wifi mostly Not available.

7 days in a Quarantäne Hotel without a funktionale wifi is not ok. Not possible to watch a movie by pay tv. Mostly Not passable for a Video call. And so on...

🇧🇪erik evenepoel

评论于 31/10/2021
到达 15/10/2021
3.5 Superior Room Street View
正数
  • Room view. Good bed. Airco good. Bathroom nice;
负面的
  • Food could be a little better. Wifi not stable

The hotel was correct. Nice room with nice view. Quiet and a comfortabel bed. Airco was quiet and worked fine; The food was more then enough but could be al little bit more refined. Nice correct staff. The Wifi was not very stable.

🇨🇨Jesse only

评论于 17/10/2021
到达 01/08/2021
3.1 Superior Room Street View
正数
  • Ok
负面的
  • Ok

Ok ok ...............................................................................

🇫🇷Almas CHALABAEV

评论于 17/10/2021
到达 11/09/2021
4.3 Superior Room Street View
正数
  • Clean, Comfortable, Balcony, 7 x 5 m room
负面的
  • None

I spent 14 days of quarantine in this hotal. It was a right choice. The balcony was a must and it really helped to live quarantine with no stress. The personel was very helpful.

🇨🇦Matthew Thompson

评论于 12/10/2021
到达 25/09/2021
4.5 Studio Room
正数
  • Excellent service
  • Very helpful staff
  • Great communication
  • Comfortable room
  • Lots of food
  • Some delicious food
负面的
  • Some food wasn't that great, but the restaurant was happy to change the dish for us.

The size of the room, excellent price, and use of the porch to enjoy the outdoors made our quarantine time fly by. We enjoyed resting and relaxing for the whole 10 days.

🇫🇮Tuomo Olavi Haapea

评论于 09/10/2021
到达 22/09/2021
3.9 Superior Room Pool View

Since the hotel only had ASQ guests, it would have been possible to get to the pool especially after two tests

🇸🇪Asa lindgren

评论于 28/08/2021
到达 12/08/2021
4.3 Superior Room Street View
正数
  • Good room comfortable bed
  • Good fast service
  • Good nurse taking test very careful
  • Internet very good
负面的
  • Only negative was the food but not a big problem for me you can order grab and 7/11

Very good stay i would recommend it. Nice and quiet room. Good bed and fast service. God nurse taking test

地址/地图

240/3 Moo 5, North Pattaya Circle, Pattaya, 20150 Pattaya North, Thailand

 
