PATTAYA TEST & GO

阳光时尚酒店 - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.2
通过
559条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Sunshine Hip Hotel - Image 0
Sunshine Hip Hotel - Image 1
Sunshine Hip Hotel - Image 2
Sunshine Hip Hotel - Image 3
Sunshine Hip Hotel - Image 4
Sunshine Hip Hotel - Image 5
+29 相片
快速反应
฿5,000 订金
20 评论
AQ酒店客房总数 65 卧室
伙伴医院 Vibharam Laemchabang Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in 很高的要求 right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot 这家酒店最近收到135预订请求。 赶快！

预约请求，把你放在直接联系阳光时尚酒店以优先方式，以及阳光时尚酒店从你会直接收取货款。

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
高级间（有限景观） 23
฿21,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 7-11购买
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 微波
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 可吸烟房
  • 瑜伽垫
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
高级间（城市景观） 23
฿23,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,200 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • Deposit5,000存款
  • 7-11购买
  • 浴缸
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 微波
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 可吸烟房
  • 瑜伽垫
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
豪华房 23
฿23,700 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,700 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • Deposit5,000存款
  • 7-11购买
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 微波
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 可吸烟房
  • 瑜伽垫
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
高级间 27
฿31,800 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,600 - 7 Day AQ
฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • Deposit5,000存款
  • 7-11购买
  • 浴缸
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 微波
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 可吸烟房
  • 瑜伽垫

阳光时尚酒店位于芭堤雅北芭堤雅，是游客的热门选择。从这里，客人可以轻松前往这座热闹城市的所有景点。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。 Sunshine Hip Hotel酒店提供无可挑剔的服务以及所有必要的便利设施，让旅客振奋精神。酒店在所有客房提供免费 Wi-Fi、24 小时保安、每日客房清洁、24 小时前台、公共区域 Wi-Fi，以确保我们的客人获得最大的舒适度。酒店拥有 66 间布置精美的客房，其中许多客房包括液晶电视/等离子屏幕、衣架、免费速溶咖啡、床单、镜子。无论您是健身爱好者，还是只是在辛苦一天后寻找放松的方式，您都可以享受一流的娱乐设施，如室外游泳池。 Sunshine Hip Hotel 是您在芭堤雅寻找优质酒店住宿的一站式目的地。

显示所有 AQ 酒店
搜索所有 180 多家 AQ 酒店
分数
4.2/5
非常好
基于 20 评论
评分
优秀的
6
非常好
11
平均数
3
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是阳光时尚酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 阳光时尚酒店
查看所有评论

🇩🇪Waldemar Lutz

评论于 24/01/2022
到达 08/01/2022
4.1 Superior Room (Limited View)
正数     
  • Hotel team has provided a pleased welcome and a very positive impression to me. Great service.
负面的
  • Did not have any negative observation.

Thank you for the warm welcome to the whole Hotel team, back to Thailand. Type of Break fast could be improved and serve warm.

🇩🇪T. Burkle

评论于 23/01/2022
到达 03/01/2022
3.1 Superior Room (Limited View)
正数     
  • Employee
  • PCR-Test
  • Room
负面的
  • meal
  • some very loud noise near my room the whole night (transformer?)

Really warm welcome, good clean room and bath. If there was no a noise level, for this price i would defiinitely recommend it

🇫🇮Osmo Tirkkonen

评论于 08/01/2022
到达 04/12/2021
3.7 Superior Room (Limited View)
正数     
  • Friendly staff
负面的
  • Practice with antigen test after 7 days. Some were given a test according to others no.

A fully functional package. Received food ordered from outside. And the notifications work well. ,....

🇧🇪Van Butsele luc

评论于 05/01/2022
到达 19/12/2021
3.7 Superior Room (Limited View)

Everything was clear and ok good service the food was ok and the room was clean.They did a good job and quickly Thank you very much

🇺🇸Ronnie Pereira

评论于 28/12/2021
到达 08/12/2021
4.8 Superior Room (Limited View)
正数     
  • When I got there the test was given to me and within 8 hours I got my results back
负面的
  • None all good

Everything was good from pick up till I left I would recommend them to anyone who ask me, hope to be back

🇬🇧David Cotterell

评论于 24/12/2021
到达 06/12/2021
4.3 Premium Room
正数     
  • Room excellent worth the cost on the upgrade
  • Room was spotless
  • Staff very friendly and helpful
  • Informed me straight away on the PCR results
负面的
  • The breakfast was terrible

The hotel staff from arriving to leaving made you feel welcome, the process of testing was straight forward enough and set up in a logical sequence for completing your quarantine.

I would suggest taking your own snacks before arriving, water, tea and coffee readily available in your room.

One nights stay was fine and I enjoyed a decent night's sleep. The staff informed you when your PCR results are in and even booked the taxi to take us to our next hotel.

Great service 👏 👍 👌

🇬🇧Timothy Mutimer

评论于 23/12/2021
到达 06/12/2021
3.3 Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Got my pcr.
  • Friendly staff
负面的
  • No gfood available from 2pm till next morning.
  • Breakfast left outside door with no knock to let know it was there.
  • Breakfast cold and not good.
  • Pick up at airport is shared van with others off other flights.
  • Phoned at 12.pm to tell covid results ( surely could have waited till morning )

Got my pcr. Friendly staff No food available from 2pm till next morning. Breakfast left outside door with no knock to let know it was there.
Breakfast cold and not good. Pick up at airport is shared van with others off other flights.
Phoned at 12.pm to tell covid results ( surely could have waited till morning )

🇩🇪matthias kuckei

评论于 16/12/2021
到达 30/11/2021
4.3 Superior Room (Limited View)
正数     
  • Wifi
  • Bathroom
  • Service

It was a nice stay for 9 hour. Always again . Great staff and great rooms. Wifi work very well. Thank you

🇬🇧Ralph Speight

评论于 10/12/2021
到达 24/11/2021
4.8 Superior Room (City View)
正数     
  • Well organised and fast.
负面的
  • None.

All went very well,test as soon as we arrived,ample rooms . Only there a short time,so,great service and friendly staff.

🇩🇪Roth Grigori Helmut

评论于 05/12/2021
到达 18/11/2021
4.3 Superior Room (City View)

Very helpfoul and nice people. The covid Test was ready After 4 Hours. Thank you very much for the Food service.

🇺🇸Mark Thomas

评论于 30/11/2021
到达 10/11/2021
4.4 Superior Room (Limited View)
正数     
  • Fast
  • Professional
  • Clean
  • Highly recommend
负面的
  • None

Arrival in Thailand 23:30 at night transportation waiting. Air conditioned ride to hotel in Pattaya. Quick swab test some sleep and breakfast served and free to go by 10:30am 😊👍❤️🌴🌏

🇸🇪Jose Villar

评论于 27/11/2021
到达 11/11/2021
3.7 Superior Room (Limited View)
正数     
  • Clean room with everything you need.
负面的
  • No balcony

I got PCR results after 6 hours. This will make me come back to this hotel next time! Arrived in the morning was able to leave the room in the evening!

🇫🇷Rousseau Michel

评论于 26/11/2021
到达 04/11/2021
5.0 Superior Room (Limited View)
正数     
  • Taxi from aéroport to hotel Quick test.
负面的
  • No taxi to go out of hotel

Perfect. Nice people. Aisy for booking. Situation of hotel good place.. good prince. I recommande Thierry hotel

🇩🇪Jürgen Werkhausen

评论于 26/11/2021
到达 09/11/2021
4.4 Superior Room (City View)
正数     
  • Freundliches Personal
  • Gut durchorganisiert
  • Sauber
负面的
  • War alles okay

Für eine Übernachtung kann ich das Hotel sehr empfehlen. Preis Leistung ist völlig in Ordnung. Für einen längeren Aufenthalt würde ich ein Zimmer mit Balkon buchen.

🇫🇮veijo räisänen

评论于 20/11/2021
到达 01/11/2021
2.6 Superior Room (Limited View)
负面的
  • No food 1 day and breakfast is bad ,

🇫🇷Dominique Miccolis

评论于 19/11/2021
到达 01/11/2021
3.8 Superior Room (Limited View)
正数     
  • Staff friendly and comprehensive
负面的
  • Unable to use the facilities of the hotel despite the fact my PCR test was negative

Hotel suitable only for AQ. I hope it’s different during normal time. Anyway, it’s very well located in SOI 1, few meters from the beach and close to many facilities and mall center

🇫🇮Matti Juhani Siren

评论于 09/11/2021
到达 01/11/2021
4.3 Superior Room (Limited View)
正数     
  • There was all you needed, good service, smooth transfer from airport
负面的
  • Staff was busy at times, a big workload, might benefit from more personnel

Driver was ready at the airport, no waste of time there. PCR test taken immediately at check in, got result in 10 hours. Food was fine. A bit hassle at checkout, some delay due to misunderstanding if I was cleared to go, when they were dealing with lots of other tasks at the same time.

🇨🇭Ferrari Marie Christine

评论于 20/10/2021
到达 16/10/2021
4.9 Superior Room (Limited View)
正数     
  • Nourriture excellente
负面的
  • Prise de température deux fois par jour

Très bon accueil, personnel aux petits soins, bonne organisation à l’arrivée, nourriture excellente

🇺🇸Daniel Whiteside

评论于 09/10/2021
到达 06/10/2021
4.8 Superior Room (Limited View)
正数     
  • SHH really take care of everything thing for you.
负面的
  • Us being locked down is not the hotel’s fault. They make the transition as easy as possible.

From intake to checkout, Sunshine Hip Hotel makes everything as simple and seamless as possible. Highly recommended.

Contact me if you have specific questions @[email protected]

🇹🇭SAITHIP SASORN

评论于 02/09/2021
到达 16/08/2021
5.0 Superior Room (Limited View)
正数     
  • Excellent all round service, with efficient and helpful staff
负面的
  • No balconies or outside space

The staff were helpful and friendly, the booking service and communications first class. Quarantine security and testing were professional. The range of food choices was excellent and overall value was very good.

Hotel Offer Brochure

食物菜单图片

地址/地图

436/615 Moo 9 Soi1 Beach Road, North Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

合作伙伴酒店

芭堤雅最佳贝拉酒店
7.7

173 评论
฿-1
芭堤雅J灵感酒店
8.4

1261 评论
฿-1
阿斯特酒店及公寓
8.4

504 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

美丽的芭堤雅普里玛别墅
7.9

2411 评论
฿-1
阳光花园度假酒店
7.4

346 评论
฿-1
绿园度假酒店
7.5

755 评论
฿-1
芭堤雅地铁美丽别墅
7.5

994 评论
฿-1
热带芭堤雅酒店
6.5

68 评论
฿-1
芭堤雅J酒店
7.9

1432 评论
฿-1
J公寓酒店
8.4

289 评论
฿-1
雅顿酒店及公寓
8.4

2571 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU