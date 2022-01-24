AQ酒店客房总数 65 卧室
伙伴医院 Vibharam Laemchabang Hospital
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
高级间（有限景观） 23m²
฿21,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- HDMI电缆
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 微波
- 未婚夫妇
- 可吸烟房
- 瑜伽垫
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
高级间（城市景观） 23m²
฿23,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,200 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
豪华房 23m²
฿23,700 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,700 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
高级间 27m²
฿31,800 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,600 - 7 Day AQ
฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
阳光时尚酒店位于芭堤雅北芭堤雅，是游客的热门选择。从这里，客人可以轻松前往这座热闹城市的所有景点。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。 Sunshine Hip Hotel酒店提供无可挑剔的服务以及所有必要的便利设施，让旅客振奋精神。酒店在所有客房提供免费 Wi-Fi、24 小时保安、每日客房清洁、24 小时前台、公共区域 Wi-Fi，以确保我们的客人获得最大的舒适度。酒店拥有 66 间布置精美的客房，其中许多客房包括液晶电视/等离子屏幕、衣架、免费速溶咖啡、床单、镜子。无论您是健身爱好者，还是只是在辛苦一天后寻找放松的方式，您都可以享受一流的娱乐设施，如室外游泳池。 Sunshine Hip Hotel 是您在芭堤雅寻找优质酒店住宿的一站式目的地。
4.1 Superior Room (Limited View)
正数
负面的
- Hotel team has provided a pleased welcome and a very positive impression to me. Great service.
- Did not have any negative observation.
Thank you for the warm welcome to the whole Hotel team, back to Thailand. Type of Break fast could be improved and serve warm.
3.1 Superior Room (Limited View)
正数 负面的
- meal
- some very loud noise near my room the whole night (transformer?)
Really warm welcome, good clean room and bath. If there was no a noise level, for this price i would defiinitely recommend it
3.7 Superior Room (Limited View)
正数 负面的
- Practice with antigen test after 7 days. Some were given a test according to others no.
A fully functional package. Received food ordered from outside. And the notifications work well. ,....
3.7 Superior Room (Limited View)
Everything was clear and ok good service
the food was ok and the room was clean.They did a good job and quickly
Thank you very much
4.8 Superior Room (Limited View)
正数
负面的
- When I got there the test was given to me and within 8 hours I got my results back
Everything was good from pick up till I left
I would recommend them to anyone who ask me, hope to be back
4.3 Premium Room
正数
负面的
- Room excellent worth the cost on the upgrade
- Room was spotless
- Staff very friendly and helpful
- Informed me straight away on the PCR results
- The breakfast was terrible
The hotel staff from arriving to leaving made you feel welcome, the process of testing was straight forward enough and set up in a logical sequence for completing your quarantine.
I would suggest taking your own snacks before arriving, water, tea and coffee readily available in your room.
One nights stay was fine and I enjoyed a decent night's sleep. The staff informed you when your PCR results are in and even booked the taxi to take us to our next hotel.
Great service 👏 👍 👌
3.3 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Got my pcr.
- Friendly staff
- No gfood available from 2pm till next morning.
- Breakfast left outside door with no knock to let know it was there.
- Breakfast cold and not good.
- Pick up at airport is shared van with others off other flights.
- Phoned at 12.pm to tell covid results ( surely could have waited till morning )
4.3 Superior Room (Limited View)
正数
It was a nice stay for 9 hour. Always again . Great staff and great rooms. Wifi work very well.
Thank you
4.8 Superior Room (City View)
正数 负面的
All went very well,test as soon as we arrived,ample rooms . Only there a short time,so,great service and friendly staff.
4.3 Superior Room (City View)
Very helpfoul and nice people. The covid Test was ready After 4 Hours. Thank you very much for the Food service.
4.4 Superior Room (Limited View)
正数
负面的
- Fast
- Professional
- Clean
- Highly recommend
Arrival in Thailand 23:30 at night transportation waiting. Air conditioned ride to hotel in Pattaya. Quick swab test some sleep and breakfast served and free to go by 10:30am 😊👍❤️🌴🌏
3.7 Superior Room (Limited View)
正数
负面的
- Clean room with everything you need.
I got PCR results after 6 hours. This will make me come back to this hotel next time!
Arrived in the morning was able to leave the room in the evening!
5.0 Superior Room (Limited View)
正数
负面的
- Taxi from aéroport to hotel Quick test.
- No taxi to go out of hotel
Perfect. Nice people. Aisy for booking. Situation of hotel good place.. good prince. I recommande Thierry hotel
4.4 Superior Room (City View)
正数
负面的
- Freundliches Personal
- Gut durchorganisiert
- Sauber
Für eine Übernachtung kann ich das Hotel sehr empfehlen.
Preis Leistung ist völlig in Ordnung.
Für einen längeren Aufenthalt würde ich ein Zimmer mit Balkon buchen.
2.6 Superior Room (Limited View)
负面的
- No food 1 day and breakfast is bad ,
3.8 Superior Room (Limited View)
正数
负面的
- Staff friendly and comprehensive
- Unable to use the facilities of the hotel despite the fact my PCR test was negative
Hotel suitable only for AQ. I hope it’s different during normal time.
Anyway, it’s very well located in SOI 1, few meters from the beach and close to many facilities and mall center
4.3 Superior Room (Limited View)
正数
负面的
- There was all you needed, good service, smooth transfer from airport
- Staff was busy at times, a big workload, might benefit from more personnel
Driver was ready at the airport, no waste of time there. PCR test taken immediately at check in, got result in 10 hours. Food was fine. A bit hassle at checkout, some delay due to misunderstanding if I was cleared to go, when they were dealing with lots of other tasks at the same time.
4.9 Superior Room (Limited View)
正数 负面的
- Prise de température deux fois par jour
Très bon accueil, personnel aux petits soins, bonne organisation à l’arrivée, nourriture excellente
4.8 Superior Room (Limited View)
正数
负面的
- SHH really take care of everything thing for you.
- Us being locked down is not the hotel’s fault. They make the transition as easy as possible.
From intake to checkout, Sunshine Hip Hotel makes everything as simple and seamless as possible. Highly recommended.
Contact me if you have specific questions @[email protected]
5.0 Superior Room (Limited View)
正数
负面的
- Excellent all round service, with efficient and helpful staff
- No balconies or outside space
The staff were helpful and friendly, the booking service and communications first class. Quarantine security and testing were professional. The range of food choices was excellent and overall value was very good.