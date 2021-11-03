AQ酒店客房总数 130 卧室 伙伴医院 Vibharam Laemchabang Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. 这家酒店最近收到78预订请求。 赶快！

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与雅顿酒店及公寓以优先方式，以及雅顿酒店及公寓从你会直接收取货款。

Booking requests for Arden Hotel and Residence are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy Cancellation: a. The hotel strictly requires written cancellation notice and official supported documents at least 3 days (not include arrival day) notification prior to the arrival, 100% refundable, only for the following cases:- i. Thailand Pass issues, non-approval VISA, require written notice from the embassy ii. Pre-COVID test with positive result, require the official test result paper iii. Flight cancellation/airport closure, require supported message, notice, or document from the airline iv. Country lockdown, require supported document, news or other related materials v. Hospitalization or accident, require official hospitalization letter from the hospital b. All other reasons besides stated above, 100% charges of total package, and non-refundable

如果您正在寻找位于芭堤雅的便利物业，那么雅顿酒店和住宅就是您的最佳选择。距市中心仅 0.5 公里，50 分钟即可到达机场。凭借其便利的位置，该物业可轻松前往该市的必游景点。 Arden Hotel and Residence 为客人提供优质的服务和广泛的设施，致力于确保您的住宿尽可能舒适。为了客人的舒适和方便，酒店在所有客房提供免费无线网络连接、24 小时保安、壁炉、厨房、24 小时前台。在您入住期间体验高品质的客房设施。部分客房设有纯平电视、额外的浴室、额外的卫生间、储物柜、镜子，以帮助客人在漫长的一天后恢复活力。酒店的康乐设施包括健身中心、桑拿浴室、室外游泳池、按摩、游泳池（儿童），专为逃离和放松而设计。一流的设施和优越的地理位置使 At Mind Exclusive Pattaya 成为您在芭堤雅享受住宿的理想下榻之地。

便利设施/功能 Free transportation (pick up from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International Airport to Arden Hotel and Residence)

Private room with balcony and other in-room amenities

Complimentary high-speed internet access

Complimentary meals including breakfast

Smart cable TV with local and international channels

2 Bottles of drinking water, coffee and tea daily

Incl. RT-PCR test COVID-19 screening test conducted on property on day 1

Free 24 hours transportation service to the hospital

24 hours doctor consulting via telemedicine service

Temperature check 2 times per day

24 hours standby nursing service

Medical room at the hotel

显示所有 AQ 酒店 搜索所有 180 多家 AQ 酒店

分数 3.0 /5 平均数 基于 2 评论 评分 0 优秀的 1 非常好 0 平均数 1 较差的 0 糟糕的 雅顿酒店及公寓的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 雅顿酒店及公寓 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 🇳🇱 Michiel Spaapen 到达 01/11/2021 2.2 Exclusive Family Suite 正数 Big room 负面的 First meal I had no choice, was given at 17:00 hours. I ordered a Coke and it took an hour to bring it to the room.

Balcony is very small and has no furniture.

No salt in the breakfast box with fried eggs.

This hotel takes days to respond to e-mails and does NOT answer your questions. I asked for a cheap room and they gave me an e pensive room, that I had to pay for.

Because I had paid for 7 days earlier, before the check and go, they just took whatever they wanted out of my deposit. Still waiting for the refund of days not used. You stay here 24 hours so you will survive. Very poor communication. Slow service. Food is bad. Room is nice. 🇳🇴 Kenneth Arntzen 到达 14/10/2021 3.9 Exclusive Family Suite 正数 Food at time every day

Good food

WiFi excellent

New rooms

Clean

Helpful staff 负面的 It Took long time before you get test results.

You have to pay for drinking water New and clean room. Food was served at time during the whole stay. Staff responded to any questions in a few minutes at the Line application. WiFi worked excellent. All over very good It took long time before the results from Covid test came. The last one took three days. Other AQ hotels are allowing you to go out from the room once a day after passing the first Covid test. At this hotel you have to past test two before they allowed you to go out one hour.

合作伙伴酒店 阿斯特酒店及公寓 8.4 用

504 评论 从 ฿-1 芭堤雅J灵感酒店 8.4 用

1261 评论 从 ฿-1 芭堤雅最佳贝拉酒店 7.7 用

173 评论 从 ฿-1