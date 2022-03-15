PATTAYA TEST & GO

芭堤雅公园海滩度假村 - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.3
通过
995条评论进行评分
更新于 March 15, 2022
Pattaya Park Beach Resort - Image 0
Pattaya Park Beach Resort - Image 1
Pattaya Park Beach Resort - Image 2
Pattaya Park Beach Resort - Image 3
Pattaya Park Beach Resort - Image 4
Pattaya Park Beach Resort - Image 5
+35 相片
伙伴医院 Phyathai Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Booking requests for Pattaya Park Beach Resort are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

芭堤雅公园海滩度假酒店坐落在Dong Tarn海滩的中心，是探索芭堤雅的理想场所。这家三星级酒店的位置距市中心仅1 Km，距机场仅140 Km，每年吸引大量旅客。凭借其便利的地理位置，酒店可轻松前往城市的必看景点。

芭堤雅公园海滩度假村酒店的一流设施和优质服务会让客人的入住变得更加愉快。酒店的主要特色包括24小时客房送餐服务，24小时保安，所有客房均提供免费无线网络连接，每日客房清洁，自助洗衣店。

在您逗留期间，体验高品质的房间设施。部分客房提供液晶电视/等离子电视，额外的浴室，额外的卫生间，衣架，床单，以帮助客人在漫长的一天后恢复活力。酒店提供许多独特的娱乐机会，例如主题公园，水上乐园，私人海滩，健身中心，桑拿。当您在芭堤雅寻找舒适便捷的住宿时，芭堤雅公园海滩度假村将使您家外之家。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through 1000+ Hotels / Packages
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是芭堤雅公园海滩度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 芭堤雅公园海滩度假村
查看所有评论

合作伙伴酒店

阳光时尚酒店
8.2

559 评论
฿-1
芭堤雅最佳贝拉酒店
7.7

173 评论
฿-1
阳光花园度假酒店
7.4

346 评论
฿-1
绿园度假酒店
7.5

755 评论
฿-1
3z泳池别墅和酒店
8.3

22 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

芭堤雅柑橘大酒店
7

216 评论
฿-1
暹罗碧湾
8.2

938 评论
฿-1
Boutique Hotel
6.2

11 评论
฿-1
芭堤雅贝弗利酒店
7

924 评论
฿-1
芭堤雅安凡妮度假酒店
8.8

452 评论
฿-1
Jomtien Holiday Inn Hotel
8

361 评论
฿-1
芭堤雅琥珀酒店
8.5

1532 评论
฿-1
贝拉快递
6.9

81 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU