芭堤雅公园海滩度假酒店坐落在Dong Tarn海滩的中心，是探索芭堤雅的理想场所。这家三星级酒店的位置距市中心仅1 Km，距机场仅140 Km，每年吸引大量旅客。凭借其便利的地理位置，酒店可轻松前往城市的必看景点。
芭堤雅公园海滩度假村酒店的一流设施和优质服务会让客人的入住变得更加愉快。酒店的主要特色包括24小时客房送餐服务，24小时保安，所有客房均提供免费无线网络连接，每日客房清洁，自助洗衣店。
在您逗留期间，体验高品质的房间设施。部分客房提供液晶电视/等离子电视，额外的浴室，额外的卫生间，衣架，床单，以帮助客人在漫长的一天后恢复活力。酒店提供许多独特的娱乐机会，例如主题公园，水上乐园，私人海滩，健身中心，桑拿。当您在芭堤雅寻找舒适便捷的住宿时，芭堤雅公园海滩度假村将使您家外之家。