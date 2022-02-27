AQ酒店客房总数 200 卧室
伙伴医院 Vibharam Laemchabang Hospital
Hotel Refund Policy
Cancellation:
a. The hotel strictly requires written cancellation notice and official supported documents at least 3 days (not include arrival day) notification prior to the arrival, 100% refundable, only for the following cases:-
i. Thailand Pass issues, non-approval VISA, require written notice from the embassy
ii. Pre-COVID test with positive result, require the official test result paper
iii. Flight cancellation/airport closure, require supported message, notice, or document from the airline
iv. Country lockdown, require supported document, news or other related materials
v. Hospitalization or accident, require official hospitalization letter from the hospital
b. All other reasons besides stated above, 100% charges of total package, and non-refundable
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
豪华房 30m²
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 咖啡机
- 家庭套房
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 微波
- 户外设施
- 可吸烟房
- 游泳池
- 素食餐
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
尊贵豪华房 40m²
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 浴缸
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 微波
- 户外设施
- 可吸烟房
- 游泳池
芭堤雅中心精选推荐之一。芭堤雅琥珀酒店设有餐厅，健身中心，酒吧和花园，位于芭堤雅中央。此4-星级酒店提供客房服务和保姆服务。酒店享有城市美景，设有室外游泳池，24小时前台服务和覆盖整个酒店的免费WiFi。
酒店的客房设有休息区，带卫星频道的平面电视以及带吹风机和淋浴的私人浴室。所有客房均将为客人提供冰箱。
Hotel Amber Pattaya酒店每天早晨提供单点早餐。
该住宿提供四星级的住宿，设有桑拿浴室和阳光露台。
芭堤雅琥珀酒店附近的热门景点包括芭堤雅海滩，海港芭堤雅Megafun购物中心和大道芭堤雅。最近的机场为距离酒店19.3英里的U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya国际机场，酒店提供收费的机场班车服务。
便利设施/功能
- Free transportation (pick up from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International Airport to Hotel Amber Pattaya)
- Private room with balcony and other in-room amenities
- 免费高速上网
- Complimentary meals including breakfast
- Smart cable TV with local and international channels
- 每天2瓶饮用水，咖啡和茶
- Incl. RT-PCR test COVID-19 screening test conducted on property on day 1
- Free 24 hours transportation service to the hospital
- 24 hours doctor consulting via telemedicine service
- 每天进行2次温度检查
- 24 hours standby nursing service
- Medical room at the hotel
5.0 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- All good, would definitely stay there again.
Transfer from BKK airport all good and pre arranged by hotel, got tested when arrived at hotel and all paperwork sorted, told to go straight to room and wait for a WhatsApp message with results, could take up to 10 hours but arrived within 8 hours, room service was faultless all day, I stayed in the same hotel to do my day 5 test also.
4.8 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Es war alles sehr gut organisiert
- Es gab keine Nachteile. Evtl wären ein paar ausländische TV Sender nicht verkehrt gewesen.
Alles war sehr gut organisiert gewesen. Das Essen war in Ordnung, vielleicht sollte das Frühstück etwas nach europäischen Geschmack ausgerichtet werden. Dies ist aber Ansichtssache.
4.7 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Wonderful clean and smart hotel with friendly and helpful staff, would have liked to stay longer but could not as quarantine hotel
- Food not great, but acceptable
This is a great modern hotel, perfectly situated but peaceful and relaxing with truly wonderful caring staff.
5.0 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Excellent there was not one thing I could complain about I stay 14 days quarantine in my own country worst experience I had staying 7 days quarantine in Amber hotel Pattaya was a breeze.
- There’s isn’t any negative things from the pick up at the airport to the end of my seven days was positive.
Again like to thank the staff and Amber hotel for make me feel comfortable I like to thank the nurse who to a swap thank you . The hospitality of the hotel was great
5.0 Grand Deluxe
正数
- Clean rooms and friendly staff
The food was very yummy and you will not get hungry,actually it was to much food for one person,but better get much then to little
4.7 Deluxe Room
I had a very very good service and the food is excellent and very very well received by the staff I enjoyed my experience with this hotel group thank you very much to the managers of this hotel
4.3 Deluxe Room
正数
No ja much to say, but need say something. All go good. I get what i need and be happy for my short wisit
4.8 Grand Deluxe
正数
负面的
- Nice Clean Room
- Bed comfortable
- TV has international channels
- Great Shower
- Food excellent
- Great Wi-Fi
- Balcony
- Balcony View of shrubbery
- Could do more on single use plastics
Having to do 14 days quarantine at The Hotel Amber in Pattaya, location excellent, the service was second to none and the staff responded very quickly to any situation. I hope to revisit once things get back to normal. All in all if you're doing quarantine I highly recommend Amber Hotel Pattaya.
4.1 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Very good service.
- The staff was friendly and helpful to almost all my needs.
- Good bed
- Good food.
- Very little space for putting your plates when eating
- Difficult to sit when eating
- There should be a table chair (with a back support) in the room
- Missed a sponge for cleaning the plates and cutlery, had to use my hands as in the woods and wilderness
All in all a good stay taking in mind the circumstances. One of the staff even sent me a note regretting her English language. No need to, the staff did an excellent job.
1.2 Deluxe Room
I am a man no hair but Room are so dirty by long hair is everywhere seem like they not clean it before give to new customer.You have to clean by your self even in ASQ Latter from hotel they said have service.Food when they give are so cold you have to put in Microwave or you have to order from out side. After you have a covid test also you cannot go out even 10 minuten
4.0 Deluxe Room
正数负面的
- รสชาดไม่ค่อยดี อาหารไม่หลากหลาย
การบริการดี ห้องพักสะอาดน่าอยู่ อาหารไม่มีรสชาด หมอน ผ้าเช็ดตัวมีกลิ่นเหม็นอับตั้งแต่วันแรกที่เข้าพัก หมอนแข็ง ทำให้นอนหลับไม่สบาย
4.2 Deluxe Room
正数
thanks to all the staff at amber , and stay safe , thanks so much for your hospitality, khap khun ma krup
5.0 Deluxe Room
正数
- 非常友善，反应迅速的员工
- 舒适的房间
- 电视上的 YouTube
- 阳台
- 漂亮的淋浴
在这里住得很愉快，我会向任何需要隔离的人推荐这个地方。好地方。
4.5 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- 电视电影显示，公式 F1 显示，新闻和一切 elce。
琥珀酒店的性价比非常棒。美食，淋浴，卫生设施，厕所，精致简单。别忘了阳台。
4.8 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- 专业的工作人员。联系后他们很快就回复了。
- 房间真的很舒服，床很软，空调很冷。
- 浴室/淋浴间非常现代。
- 我喜欢坐在可以看到游泳池景色的阳台上。游泳池有流动的水和平静的声音。
- 有些日子提供的食物真的很好，有些日子还可以。但工作人员对外卖订单很快。
- 我相信 WE* 可以回收更多。我已经通过了很多塑料容器。
没有人想被隔离，但@Hotel Amber 我正在充分利用这种情况。该地区很安静，这里的空气质量非常好。一旦我们恢复正常，我肯定会再次留在这里。
2.0 Deluxe Room
正数负面的
- 永远不可能离开房间进行任何娱乐
- 食物菜单远低于标准
- 15天不打扫房间！
感觉就像是在埃博拉医院。恐惧取代了这样一个事实，即客户实际上是人。一个人被关在一个房间里16天不打扫怎么办？总共客人将进行 4 次阴性测试。出行前1次，第一天1次，第5天1次，第12天1次。过冲？
3.8 Deluxe Room
我对这项服务感到满意，但是反正七天之久！我希望下次我回到泰国时，不会再有qauaranten了！
4.2 Grand Deluxe
正数负面的
我有一个相当愉快的10天住宿，WiFi很棒，房间很舒适。我很幸运，从阳台上可以欣赏到芭堤雅的大部分美景。
5.0 Grand Deluxe
正数负面的
一切都很好，可以接受，没有任何抱怨。只是我们选择的菜单上的食物在1或2天内不正确。到现在为止还挺好。
3.2 Grand Deluxe
正数负面的
对我来说，在隔离区待了仅10天，这很幸运，房间干净整洁，带阳台，但是食物很差。