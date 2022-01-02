AQ酒店客房总数 231 卧室
伙伴医院 Bangkok Hospital Pattaya
Avani花园景观房 38m²
฿54,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿45,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿27,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿27,850 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿17,350 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,350 - 1st Day Test & Go
- 阳台
- 家庭套房
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- Netflix公司
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
- 瑜伽垫
阿瓦尼露台小型套房 52m²
฿88,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿78,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿41,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
- 阳台
- 咖啡机
- 家庭套房
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- Netflix公司
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
- 瑜伽垫
Avani Pattaya Resort度假村位于芭堤雅市中心，拥有650平方米的室外游泳池和水疗中心。宽敞的客房设有一个私人阳台，可欣赏大海，游泳池或花园的景色。旅馆各处均提供免费WiFi。
宽敞的现代客房铺有木地板，配有豪华的床罩和枕头。包括迷你吧，拖鞋和带有线频道的平板有线电视。私人浴室配有牙刷和牙膏，浴缸和淋浴设施。还提供沏茶/咖啡设备以及电热水壶和拖鞋。
该度假村距离皇家花园广场（Royal Garden Plaza）150码，距离中央节日芭堤雅海滩（Central Festival Pattaya Beach）900码，那里有众多购物和餐饮场所。芭堤雅火车站距离酒店有1.9英里。
Avani Pattaya Resort度假村的客人可以在桑拿浴室放松，打网球或在健身房锻炼。其他设施包括商务中心和旅游咨询台。酒店接受银联卡。工作人员可以用英语，瑞典语，泰语和中文进行交谈。
餐饮场所包括日式牛排馆Benihana和供应国际和泰国美食以及自助餐的GardenCafé咖啡厅。大象酒吧在午餐和晚餐时段开放，供应国际美食和各种饮品。 Manao Bar酒吧在游泳池旁提供烧烤菜肴，小吃和饮料。
- 在第4天和第11天对物业进行了总共2次COVID-19实时筛选测试（PCR）
- 个人数字温度计
- 检疫期间经过认证的现场医疗人员可满足任何与健康相关的需求
- 如果测试证明COVID-19呈阳性，则可入院
- 定期发布有关被观察患者的状态的正式报告，在患者获释之前的第13天获得无COVID-19的正式证书
- 按需救护车服务-紧急情况下
- 从指定机场：素万那普或U-Tapao到安凡尼芭堤雅度假村的单程接送服务。廊曼国际机场需支付THB 500的额外费用
- 全膳：早餐，午餐和晚餐，有多种国际选择
- 免费高速上网
- 免费Netflix访问
- 42个国际/本地电视频道，内容包括：新闻，音乐，电影和娱乐
- 24小时值班的护士，将定期进行健康评估
- 与曼谷芭堤雅医院合作，由专业医护人员指定的定期进行健康检查和测试的区域
正数
- Everything well organised, pick up from airport & transport very good, on arrival at hotel everything was organised and easy.
Would recommend a stay at Avani Resort Pattaya. Staff are very efficient and friendly, breakfast good too.
- Everything from start to finish with the hotel was an easy experience!
This was my second ASQ at Avani, now having experienced a full 14 day quarantine early in 2021 and now the abbreviated Sandbox Experience, all be it for 7 days. I can't rate Avani highly enough and I will stay again as I still need to do one more ASQ in the early part of 2022. Thank you to all the staff!
- Very good hotel with friendly staff
- Plastic utensils and dishes
The food is very good with a great selection. the room is very clean and balcony helps with getting some fresh air. I opted for the treadmill to be put in the room although large and takes up space it helps with exercise. would recommend the hotel for ASQ in the future. The shower is powerful and very good and the bathroom supplies are plentiful. The meals are served in plastic dishes and plastic utensils are supplied which is not the most convenient.