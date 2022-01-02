Very good hotel with friendly staff

Plastic utensils and dishes

The food is very good with a great selection. the room is very clean and balcony helps with getting some fresh air. I opted for the treadmill to be put in the room although large and takes up space it helps with exercise. would recommend the hotel for ASQ in the future. The shower is powerful and very good and the bathroom supplies are plentiful. The meals are served in plastic dishes and plastic utensils are supplied which is not the most convenient.