AQ酒店客房总数 90 卧室
伙伴医院 Banglamung Hospital
Best Bella Pattaya酒店位于北芭堤雅（Battaya North）的海滩旁，设有带私人阳台和小厨房的宽敞客房。酒店提供24小时的笃笃服务，健身中心和大型室外游泳池。整个酒店免费提供WiFi。 Terminal 21购物中心距离酒店有350码。
温馨的客房拥有柔和的柔和装饰，并提供所有现代舒适设施。它们都装有空调，并配有个人保险箱，书桌和宽敞的休息区。小厨房配有冰箱，沏茶/咖啡设备和微波炉。部分客房享有游泳池或海洋的景致。
Best Bella Pattaya酒店距离充满活力的步行街有1.9英里，距离海底世界有6.2英里。受欢迎的Hard Rock Cafe咖啡馆距离酒店约0.9英里。
客人可以在Blanco Tango餐厅用餐，也可以在自己的房间内用餐。闲暇时，这里设有卡拉OK室和台球桌。另外，您也可以在酒店的温泉浴池中放松身心。
为了方便起见，酒店提供自助洗衣机，汽车租赁和货币兑换设施。您也可以在旅游咨询台安排旅行事宜。
便利设施/功能
- Day 1 include Room half board (2 meals)+ Transfer + 1 RT -PCR
- Day 5 include Room + Transfer + 1 RT -PCR
- 通过远程医疗/电话与Banglamung医院医生进行COVID-19测试结果
- 通过远程医疗与孟加拉邦医院进行初步评估和咨询
- 电子体温计
- 在护士的监督下进行日常健康监测
- 紧急情况下每天24小时免费提供救护车服务
- 每天免费三餐（从所选菜单中）
- 饮用水1.5升，2瓶
- 从素万那普机场和廊曼机场到酒店的免费接送服务
- 55英寸智能电视Netflix
- 高速上网
- 浴缸淋浴
- 微波炉，电热水壶，保险箱
- 固定式自行车租赁2,000泰铢
- 免费瑜伽垫（应要求提供）
- Free transfer from airport to the hotel(Sharing Basis)
- 行李限额：不超过 2 件，详情如下
- (1.size 30 英寸和 1 手提行李 )/人 )
- 每件行李额外收费 200 泰铢。
4.8 Deluxe Pool View Room
正数
负面的
- Great views from the balcony, PCR check back quickly, At the airport to meet us.
- Coffee, tea sugar, could have been more in the room, but we asked and got more
Great to see our transport to the hotel at Bangkok airport waiting for us. Arrival hotel was fine, Lift in the hotel so good for older people. Habd A pool view, Dinner on time and breakfast served. If you needed anything, just pick up the phone.
4.1 Deluxe Standard Room
正数
负面的
- Staff friendly and efficient
- Nothing negative about my stay
My stay was only for 1 nights quarantine, had to stay in my room so did not experience the hotel facilities
3.6 Deluxe Standard Room
I had a pleasent stay in the hotel and the staff was very helpfull.I thanks them for everything ...
5.0 Deluxe Standard Room
正数
The whole service from start to finish was excellent, transit , hotel , food , staff , highly recommended
2.7 Deluxe Sea View Room
正数 负面的
- Booked a private car for me and my friend, after they have tried to made us both pay for private car (that i of course ignored), i got my test results after about 8 hours which I guess it’s okay, but they forgot to give my friend the answer, only after 2 hours when he did call down and asked about it (they said ohhhh sorry we forgot)
No comments, No comments, No comments, No comments, No comments, No comments, No comments, No comments
3.8 Deluxe Standard Room
正数
负面的
- Were able to move into the room in the morning.
- Everything worked perfectly.
- The food delivered was not exactly what we are used to in Thailand.
All in all we were satisfied, because it was the only way to enter Thailand, large rooms with pool view.
3.2 Deluxe Standard Room
正数
负面的
- Car transportation from the airport was on time and first rate
- No choice of evening meal
Hotel is showing its age I would be interested in the tariff for just one night in a room without the covid elements of the test and transport.
3.0 Deluxe Standard Room
Value for money hotel with close proximate distance near Pattaya City. The airport pick up service was good too and needed to share with just 1more person.
4.3 Deluxe Standard Room
正数
- The best Bella staff couldn’t do enough for me and my family on our 1 day quarantine from informing us about our PCR test results or delicious lunches and dinners that were delivered to our door.❤️
Fantastic lunches and dinners
Wi-Fi was great
Pick up for the airport was fine
PCR tests were done effectively and results were notified to us immediately ❤️
4.8 Deluxe Sea View Room
nice place, friendly staff, good sea views, everything worked as it should. quiet place, got a good night's sleep.
2.7 Deluxe Sea View Room
正数
负面的
- Helpfull staff
- Location near to Terminal 21 shopping mall
- Food quality not so good
- Pool closed
- Very loud Airco
- Lights balcony not work
- Location of hotel from beach
It took us 2hrs from Plane arrival to get into the shared mini bus that bring us from airport to Hotel. The taxi service is shared with other people going to the same hotel so we had to wait for other people so the risk of getting into a taxi with a person to test positive later will meanyou get quaratined as well due to high risk contact. The hotel itselve is very basic and not offer any comfort. We wanted to stay longer for a couple of days in Pattaya after test and go but booked another hotel so just stayed the min required tme to get our test results.Also the pool was closed . THe food delivery was very early hours before the normal meal time but you have micro wave in room to warm. The quality of food was not so good . Light on balcony was broken and no person to fix it available. So could not really enjoy our sea side balcony in evening. I booked this hotel because that time not many options on test and go hotels available but I surely would never book it again.
0.9 Deluxe Standard Room
负面的
- We have transferred the quoted rooms Prince via bank. When we called to ASK for a booking confirmation they Hung Up and die notbrelly to emails. I needed to book a different Hotel.
After more than 2 Werks we Received a booking confirmation "to complete the Thailand Pass Registration" (hours after the scheduled arrival). I reported Back we will alert Police. They offered a refund, Allo 30 dass - 30 days are over, so we will Go ahead and involve the authorities.
3.1 Deluxe Pool View Room
正数
负面的
- from landing to hotel was quick and organised
For the money can’t complain everyone new there roles...............................................
1.2 Deluxe Standard Room
负面的
- Dirty bad service I have been in Thailand 6 times and stay in many hotels this is the most terrible will never recommended this
Dirty bad service I have been in Thailand 6 times and stay in many hotels this is the most terrible will never recommended this
4.2 Deluxe Standard Room
正数
负面的
- Test results came very quickly. Booking was very easy .
- Payment without credit card.
Everything was ok. No long time waiting at the airport and quick testing. Room was ok and the staff was very kindly.
4.8 Deluxe Standard Room
正数 负面的
- At AirPort it took long time to get to transportation
Despite of the transportation everything went well. At the hotel all good. In the morning when you get out taxi driver will try to cheat you. Be aware
3.7 Deluxe Standard Room
正数 负面的
- I had paid the whole amount of the bin in Finland .In he confirmation letter was stated PAID ,4350 thb deposit.I was charced 350 thb extra and got no receipt.
Arrogant behaviour of the staff. No quidance to tha room. The cheating left bad memories of the whole .
4.5 Deluxe Standard Room
正数
负面的
- Very efficient
- Very polite
- Good food
- Nice hotel
Much faster than I was led to believe. Very efficient and polite. Will be using this hotel again soon.
5.0 Deluxe Standard Room
Very smooth transition for airport,brilliant staff and service,would stay there again even without Quarantine regulations..no question.
4.5 Deluxe Sea View Room
正数 负面的
Good hotel but kan see is many years but good paintet .but I Will like more european food. Morning Coffee good.