AQ酒店客房总数 170 卧室
伙伴医院 Tropicana Hotel
Hotel Refund Policy
80% will be charge Incase guest found positive covid-19 test during SWAP 1 or day 0-5 which automatically early check out from the hotel
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Premier Main Wing (Inter) 36m²
฿28,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,798 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,799 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,998 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,999 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 阳台（完全访问）
- 浴缸
- 连接房间
- HDMI电缆
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 户外设施
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
Premier main wing - Double Bed 1 pax (Inter) 36m²
Hotel Tropicana酒店位于芭堤雅市区，距离芭堤雅海滩仅几步之遥。它设有餐厅，2个室外游泳池和按摩服务。免费停车。
Tropicana Hotel酒店每间舒适的客房都拥有现代化的装饰。它们配有卫星电视和迷你吧。连接浴室配有热水淋浴设施和洗浴用品。
客人可以在游泳池畅游，或沉迷于轻松的泰式按摩中。酒店提供洗衣和干洗服务。旅游咨询台可以帮助您安排旅行和观光。
酒店内的餐厅供应当地和国际美食，并全天开放。
Tropicana酒店距离步行街有10分钟的步行路程，距离素万那普国际机场有90分钟的车程。
便利设施/功能
- COVID-19 testing by Real Time RT-PCR
- Free 24-hours ambulance service transfer between the hotel and the hospital (7/10 Nights)
- Free initial assessment session via video call (7/10 Nights)
- 24-hour registered Nurse (RN) is available (7/10 Nights)
- 在护士的监督下每天两次提温度和健康
- Complimentary 2 bottle of water, coffee and tea per day
- 高速上网Wi-Fi，有线电视
- Room cleaning service (7/10 Nights)
- 每天从精选菜单中选择三餐
- Free Airport Pick up Transfer Service from airport to hotel (Mini Bus)- (Max 4 paxs):
4.3 Premier Main Wing (Inter)
正数 负面的
- TV, poor picture. Food served in plastic bowls cold.
Can’t see the point of going into quarantine with 3 vaccine,and having to get insurance. And a pcr test .
3.7 Premier Main Wing (Inter)
正数
负面的
- Clean room
- Nice view of pool
- Room service good
- Entrance to hotel looks daunting.
The hotel was good for a one night stay. The staff were very helpful and pleasant. The arrangements for taking the covid test at the hospital were a bit surprising but overall ok.
4.1 Premier Main Wing (Inter)
正数
负面的
- Everything went very smooth,
- Stay was short and comfotrable
- No hidden extra charges
- Staff was pleasent
- Cost Hi ,but inline with what everywhere is charging
- Nothing to complain about
Older hotel in a great location.
Will use again if needed in the future.
From pickup to checkout well run
honest Pattaya hotel can be trusted
1.2 Premier Main Wing (Inter)
正数 负面的
- Bad service
- Broken A/C
- Poor quality food
Booked SHA Plus. Even though I emailed the hotel 24 hours before my arrival, to reconfirm my flight arrival time, the driver was still an hour late . Upon arrival at the hotel I was treated like an infected prisoner. Can't these people realize, that the lowest Covid threat to anyone are arriving passengers? Went in the room, and found that the air conditioning didn't work. Called reception to inform them, who said that they would send someone to come and check. A guy came, pushed the buttons on the control(as if I didn't know how it worked), but it didn't work and he left. Nothing was done about it, they didn't change me to another room. So I was stuck in a sweatbox room. To add insult to injury the room was full of mosquitoes. Got zero sleep and was eaten alive. The hotel looks like it was built in 1980 and has had zero maintenance since then! Just another SHA scam hotel. Avoid it like the plague!
4.3 Premier Main Wing (Inter)
正数
- Central location in Pattay. Good transport organized.
Ok place to stay for quarenteen, but not a hotel too choose for holiday.............................
4.4 Premier main wing - Double Bed 1 pax (Inter)
正数
负面的
- The terrace
- The view
- Size of room
- Internet
- Cleanliness
- Dinner is too early served
If staying long quarantine : Food is simple thaifood but good portions and the second week of the long quarantine you get tired of the food
Good service from hotel for buying things needed
Rent a micowave from hotel!
4.4 Premier Main Wing
正数
负面的
- Nice room with big balocy and pool view
- Can not go out side the room after SWAB 1
I really recommend this hotel for your quarantine, good food, good Wifi 24 hrs. Khun Joy Manager very nice and warm welcome. You will get all what you want. Food delivery too.,
2.8 Premier Main Wing
正数
- No microvave too warm the food
serving the food hot at some strange times and most were served lukewarm, otherwise fine according to the conditions, however, lack of cleaning, and very monotonous meal plan
2.3 Premier Main Wing
正数
负面的
- Lucky that the room has a balcony
- 3 times per day meals are served cold.
- No international TV channels, only Thai Channels
The hotel has been worn-out and badly in need of renovation.
The issue of getting hot meals served cold can be mitigated by providing a microwave in each room, which is normally standard in a 3 star hotel
Fungus on the outside walls.
Shower/bathtub is sloped in the wrong direction so floor was flooded after taking a shower
5.0 Premier Main Wing
正数
Thank you team Tropicana for making my ASQ stay pass quickly and comfortable.
Very happy
Hope to see you again
4.7 Premier Main Wing
正数
负面的
- 相当
- 美丽的花园
- 很棒的蔬菜汤🤩
- 友好的员工
- 温柔专业的护士
我有点担心我的隔离，但它很快就过去了，我很享受这段时间。
我在这里过生日，工作人员在我门前唱歌，给我带来了朋友点的蛋糕，我被吵醒了。
我太感动了。感谢您让这一天变得特别🙏
花园非常美丽而宁静，您可以看到园丁们热爱他们的工作。谢谢你的椰子😎
我认为这是进行隔离的理想酒店。
3.8 Premier Main Wing
正数 负面的
- 显示为 34,000 泰铢的价格已过时。它是 37,000。
- 3 次 PCR 测试是不必要的高成本的一部分。
食物包裹在非常高质量和昂贵的塑料中。应该在食物本身上投入更多。
4.5 Premier Main Wing
干净的房间，干净的浴室，每天都有可供选择的美味食物。良好的服务人员购物服务在为期14天的隔离期间，将提供饮用水。
4.4 Premier Main Wing
正数 负面的
- 上传大文件的互联网有点慢，但对于 Netflix 来说非常流畅
我第一次入住这家酒店时，我是从 DAN in Man https://youtu.be/DbhBMLkLrh8 的 VDO 评论中选择这家酒店的，他表示我们可以以非常优惠的价格入住带阳台空间的大房间。由于我的预算有限，所以我设计了这家酒店。酒店工作人员非常好，并指导我如何应用 ALQ 流程。第一顿饭是鸡肉面条。非常好，我很喜欢。我们也可以以优惠的价格从酒店订购 ala-cart。我们使用线路会议与护士沟通。晚上酒店很安静，让我睡得很好。每天早上，同样的工作人员敲我的门，为 BF 打电话。整天躺在床上看 Netflix（印度尼西亚帐户），吃饭睡觉.. 我喜欢这家酒店，并建议入住。
1.2 Premier Main Wing
正数 负面的
- 与您支付的费用相比，食物很糟糕。便宜的面包，假果汁，小份，而且选择不多。西餐是泰式的。这不值得你付出的代价。 （我朋友住在大贝拉酒店，她吃的食物种类繁多，份量大，隔离费也便宜。）
- 房间很旧，家具正在拆除。
- 互联网总是失去连接。互联网连接很差。
酒店宣传说他们的房间是 34,000 泰铢，可以隔离 14 天，但事实并非如此。实际价格为 37,000 泰铢，不包括从机场接送的 2,000 泰铢。这（商品质量）真是骗人！
4.3 Premier Main Wing
当我的未婚夫去年 12 月到达时，芭堤雅的 Tropicana 酒店是最好的，他选择这家酒店进行 14 天的隔离，他对这里的东西、食物以及如何确保您享受住宿感到非常满意……还有打电话的护士检查你的体温并拜访你做拭子真的很好......在我来泰国之前，我的未婚夫告诉我住在同一家酒店，因为他有一个非常好的经历。所以我想都没想就同意了，最后我当然带着我所有的文件进入了泰国，我真的很高兴来到这里房间很好，对我来说看起来很大，甚至浴室也很大很大。你有自己的露台可以放松，如果你需要的话还有什么可以帮助你的东西......还有一件事酒店经理真的很友善......
如果有人喜欢访问泰国，尤其是芭堤雅，那么您必须为您的隔离酒店预订 Tropicana，他们将很乐意为您提供帮助……
来自菲律宾
5.0 Premier main wing
正数
- 泳池花园一级的房间太棒了！你自由自在！没有锁定！您可以从宽敞的阳台走到游泳池/花园
这是我的第二次ASQ / ALQ经验。在Tropicana酒店住宿真是太棒了。第一次共阴测试后，您可以去泳池/花园区，您可以从自己的阳台进入。食物很好吃，他们有泰国和西方食物的多种选择。您前一天订购的女巫每天有3顿饭。尽管房间不像我的曼谷套房那么大，但由于有私人室外空间，所以感觉更大。我会向所有人推荐此ALQ！ 16天的住宿过得很快！