AQ酒店客房总数 90 卧室
伙伴医院 Vibharam Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in 很高的要求 right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
这家酒店最近收到181预订请求。 赶快！
预约请求，把你放在直接联系与芭堤雅柑橘大酒店以优先方式，以及芭堤雅柑橘大酒店从你会直接收取货款。
Hotel Refund Policy
If there are any changes to Quarantine Rule hotel offers a 100% refund until 24 hours prior to arrival or if COE is denied.
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
City View with Bath Tub 28m²
฿24,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿19,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 浴缸
- 咖啡机
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 未婚夫妇
- 小额存款
- 可吸烟房
- 游泳池
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
最大值 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
City View With Balcony 28m²
฿26,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿21,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 阳台（完全访问）
- 咖啡机
- 允许健身
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- Netflix公司
- 未婚夫妇
- 小额存款
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
尊贵泳池景观 32m²
฿28,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿14,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 阳台（完全访问）
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- Netflix公司
- 未婚夫妇
- 小额存款
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
Junior Suite ( Inter connected Rooms) 56m²
฿36,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿18,700 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿6,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 阳台（完全访问）
- 咖啡机
- 连接房间
- 家庭套房
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 客厅
- 微波
- 未婚夫妇
- 可吸烟房
- 游泳池
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
无论您是游客还是商务出差，COMPASS HOSPITALITY 芭提雅柑橘大酒店都是您游览芭堤雅时的绝佳住宿选择。从这里，客人可以充分享受这座热闹城市所提供的一切。凭借其便利的位置，该物业可轻松前往该市的必游景点。
Compass Hospitality 以其优质的服务和友好的员工而闻名，COMPASS HOSPITALITY 芭堤雅柑橘大酒店不负众望。客人可以享受所有客房内的免费高速无线网络连接、24 小时客房服务、24 小时保安、每日客房清洁等现场设施。
所有客房均配备各种舒适设施。所有客房均配备 49 英寸 LED 智能电视、迷你吧、吹风机、室内保险箱、浴室用品，以取悦最挑剔的客人。您可以全天在大型室外游泳池、健身中心和儿童俱乐部享受轻松的氛围。 CITRUS GRANDE HOTEL PATTAYA 是前往芭堤雅的旅客的明智选择，每次都能提供轻松无忧的住宿体验。
便利设施/功能
- The Sandbox package rates include Airport Pick up , all meals on Day1, TWO PCR Test & 6 nights accomodation with Breakfast. 10% discount on Room Service or our Hillside Restaurant.
如果您是芭堤雅柑橘大酒店
的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 芭堤雅柑橘大酒店查看所有评论
4.0 City View With Balcony
正数
负面的
- Balcony
- Good television
- Good wifi
- Good food selection
- 3 meals a day
- Haphazard food delivery times
- Food most of the time cold
- No communication about second PCR test
Check in was quick and first PCR test had to fill out meal menu for the 7 day stay which I think added to the confusion over what meals we were supposed to get leading to numerous phone calls to reception also trying to give out all the meals at once is not a good idea always saw the staff pushing the trolleys full of meals down the main road from the restaurant kitchen a better idea would be to serve one block of rooms at a time
3.1 City View With Balcony
负面的
- Food always COLD and NO Microwave to warm it up and not always what you ordered NO RULES regarding CLEAN TOWELS BED LINENS or Dispose of Rubbish or even exercise after 2nd PCR
Lady on Reception not very FRIENDLY or HELPFUL did not send us for PCR on 5th Day as we had asked for 😡
1.7 Premier Pool View
正数 负面的
- No communication
- Uneatable food
- Only one person speaks English.
- Very rude reception.
I will leave a detailed comment when I check out and have left review on outher sites.
And I will update this review soon
0.5 City View with Bath Tub
正数
10 days no fresh sheats, no fresh towels, food was not i fill in the paper, terrible. I must pay and the insurance pay because i was positive for covid.wifi terrible. Worst hotel i ever had !!!!
2.3 City View With Balcony
正数 负面的
- Food was always cold
- staff speaks very poor english and can’t help
- the lady at the reception is rude and not helpful
- even after the second good test they didn’t let us stay near the pool
Horrible service, rude staff, try to avoid this hotel and find another one with adequate staff, the worst experience
4.3 City View with Bath Tub
The hotel did an excellent job picking me up at the airport and bringing me to Pattaya. Covid test was completed quickly and the results were available 24 hours later. Overall it was well done.
4.3 City View with Bath Tub
正数 负面的
- Food could be a bit more hot
Pick up at airport Was ok, minivan with 2 other guys. Check in easy, test as well. Result arrived next morning.
Food Was good. Room everything fine for one night. Nice bed. Good view for the firework.
3.8 City View with Bath Tub
正数 负面的
satisfied good AQ service
Clean hotel
Friendly staff
Recommanded
Good location
Fast test andearly result
4.7 City View With Balcony
正数 负面的
All done very well.aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa.ok
2.7 City View with Bath Tub
正数 负面的
- After PCR test negative, guests are allowed to go outside as long as they stay at the hotel at night. During all my stay there was NO ONE to check the guest's attendance whether they "complied" with the rules and regulations or not? NO GUARD at the bldg, everyone could move as freely. I've raised the question and the reply from the front desk staff was "the guest was informed to come back"? What if they DON'T? I personally have a home in Pattaya however I complied and came back every night. NO ONE at the hotel to check anyone on quarantine rules and regulation.
- Quarantine hotel should have the attendance's check in and check out "all the time" to make sure the guests comply with the rules.
Very disappointed as Citrus was a quarantine hotel but NO strict measure applied on guests moving around.
3.5 City View with Bath Tub
正数
负面的
- Clean modern room, excellent organisation from airport to hotel and test and go test results came back after 8 hours
- aircon not good, WiFi not brilliant
On arrival at Bangkok airport there are dozens of hotel signs to look at, better just to shout the name of your ASQ and they will find you ! Transport by mini bus to hotel with 2 other people
PCR test done in reception on check in an easy quick process and off to the room after choosing A or B food option and taking a bag with sandwich, drink and treats. The room was modern and clean but the air on was freezing and had to put to 28 to be comfortable . The food arrived but was luke warm at best by the time it arrived
I kept calling reception to ask they let me know immediately my test result came back from the hospital which they did after 8 hours so I was free to leave at 8 pm without staying the night but some people like to stay
I found the experience well organised, well done to all involved 🙏
4.2 City View with Bath Tub
正数
负面的
- Efficient, well organised system in place.
- Arrived before meal time and wanted to order something to eat as quite hungry from a long transit in Singapore, but food did not arrive and had to wait till they served the evening meal.
Quite impressed by the system Thailand has in place as it is very well organised and the process through immigration and document check was fast. Less then an hour from disembarking plane to the arrivals hall where hotel representative was waiting. Transfer to hotel and testing at hotel fast and efficient, checkin process problem free (as long as you have all the correct paperwork printed out).
2.5 City View with Bath Tub
负面的
- nur 2 Flaschen Wasser für 26 Stunden Quarantäne
- im Bad kein warmes Wasser
- Zimmertelefon funktioniert nicht
- Keine Reaktion auf E-Mail während der Quarantäne
- wenig und schlechtes Essen
Kann die Unterkunft als Quarantänehotel nicht empfehlen, siehe die negative Bewertung. Hatte während der Quarantäne keine Kontaktmöglichkeiten mit der Rezeption des Hotels. Essen kann auch während der Quarantäne qualitativ serviert werden.
4.2 Premier Pool View
The limo was not waiting at the airport but the hotel had a driver sent out ASAP. ..................
3.8 City View with Bath Tub
正数
- Trouble free pick up, helpful staff and comfortable accommodation.
On arrival I was also asked to book lunch the next day which I refused saying that my P. C. R. test results should be received by then. No problem I received it and left without having to pay for another day.
2.4 City View with Bath Tub
正数
负面的
- BED WAS COMFORTABLE
- resonably efficient covid testing
- PAID FOR TAXI BUT HAD TO SHARE VAN WITH OTHER GUESTS . i ASSUMED WOULD BE PRIVATE TAXI AT PRICE CHARGED , NOT COVID FRIENDLY TO SHARE
- Food ordering was chaotic . My lunch order never arrived
- Then wrong dinner order arrived too early to enjoy and was nearly stone cold. I rang to inform and asked for food later . something i did not order or like turned up , cold again . THen my lunch was delivered 7 hours late , cold again
- I paid extra for a pool view room . from balcony you could see only about 1 metre of the pool . rest was unattracive nearby buildings
- No surprise breakfast was deivered very early and was cold by time i found it outside the room
I arrived at airport early in the morning tired and stressed with the whole covid and new pass rules . If you read my above comments it can be no surprise i left the hotel the minute i was able to . The location is uninspiring at best
4.5 City View with Buthub
I Recomend Citrus Grande highest because they give an excellent service and next time in January I will come back. Thanks!
3.2 City View with Buthub
正数 负面的
It was a quarantine of 7 days without any problem for me.
the staff was helpful, the food was correct, many TV channels from a lot of countries ...
nothing to write about this week, because a quarantine is not interesting, and i see nobody....
4.8 Premier City View
正数
负面的
- 抵达时的欢迎是专业、友好的，医务人员为我量了体温，并高效地进行了 PCR 测试（特别感谢史蒂夫）
- 提供的食物（泰国或欧洲）的选择很好，而且份量绰绰有余
- WIFI 整体非常好（有一次全市停电导致WIFI断电，但酒店服务团队很快就解决了问题）
- 房间很干净，很舒服
- 床和枕头很舒服，保证睡个好觉
- 有足够的毛巾可用
- 在我逗留的整个期间都提供了足够的水
- 我唯一的抱怨是食物只有在交付时才温暖 - 但是考虑到酒店的入住率以及所有食物都必须由酒店工作人员单独交付，我觉得这是一个很小的代价
考虑到强制性的 COVID 限制，柑橘大酒店必须遵守的服务非常好，工作人员友好、专业、乐于助人，物有所值。如果我的员工要求我出国旅行，我一定会回到 Citrus Grande ASQ 酒店完成隔离。一旦中国病毒大流行结束，我会毫不犹豫地向朋友和家人推荐柑橘大酒店。