Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Hotel Refund Policy
Non-Refundable , enable to Amendment
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard (Studio) room 30m²
特征
- 咖啡机
- 连接房间
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 微波
- 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard Studio room with balcony 32m²
特征
- 阳台
- 阳台（完全访问）
- 浴缸
- 咖啡机
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 客厅
- 微波
- 小额存款
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
One bedroom suites with balcony 40m²
特征
- 阳台
- 阳台（完全访问）
- 浴缸
- 咖啡机
- 连接房间
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 厨房
- 客厅
- 微波
- 小额存款
- 洗衣机
- 工作空间
最大值 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Two bedroom suites with balcony 67m²
特征
- 阳台
- 阳台（完全访问）
- 浴缸
- 咖啡机
- 连接房间
- 家庭套房
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 厨房
- 客厅
- 微波
- 小额存款
- 洗衣机
- 工作空间
Welcome to the new Holiday inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang, Feature 4 Star accommodation , your preferred hotel in a local industrial setting. Conveniently located in a leading industrial estate and economic zone in Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard with its close proximity to Laemchabang Port and Si Racha Harbour,an IHG Hotel is set in Si Racha, 12 km from J-Park Nihon Mura Community Mall and 29 km from Flight of The Gibbon. Boasting a 24 -hour front desk, Restaurant ,outdoor pool, Kid club and family room.
便利设施/功能
- Fitness center, Onsen , Steam & Sauna, Outdoor pool, Wifi , Kid club , Spa
如果您是Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang
的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang查看所有评论