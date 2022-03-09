PATTAYA TEST & GO

Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
9
Bewertung mit
153 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am March 9, 2022
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang - Image 0
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang - Image 1
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang - Image 2
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang - Image 3
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang - Image 4
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang - Image 5
+31 Fotos
SCHNELLE ANTWORT
REFUND POLICY
Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 347 Schlafzimmer

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy

Non-Refundable , enable to Amendment

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SPEZIALANGEBOTKLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard (Studio) room 30
฿5,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Verbindungsraum
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Mikrowelle
  • Arbeitsbereich
SPEZIALANGEBOTKLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard Studio room with balcony 32
฿5,700 - 1 Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • Balkon (voller Zugang)
  • Badewanne
  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Kleine Kaution
SPEZIALANGEBOTKLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN
Maximal von 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
One bedroom suites with balcony 40
฿6,000 - 1 Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • Balkon (voller Zugang)
  • Badewanne
  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Verbindungsraum
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Küche
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Kleine Kaution
  • Waschmaschine
  • Arbeitsbereich
SPEZIALANGEBOTKLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN
Maximal von 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Two bedroom suites with balcony 67
฿7,000 - 1 Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • Balkon (voller Zugang)
  • Badewanne
  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Verbindungsraum
  • Familiensuiten
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Küche
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Kleine Kaution
  • Waschmaschine
  • Arbeitsbereich

Welcome to the new Holiday inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang, Feature 4 Star accommodation , your preferred hotel in a local industrial setting. Conveniently located in a leading industrial estate and economic zone in Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard with its close proximity to Laemchabang Port and Si Racha Harbour,an IHG Hotel is set in Si Racha, 12 km from J-Park Nihon Mura Community Mall and 29 km from Flight of The Gibbon. Boasting a 24 -hour front desk, Restaurant ,outdoor pool, Kid club and family room.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung

  • Fitness center, Onsen , Steam & Sauna, Outdoor pool, Wifi , Kid club , Spa
SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through 1000+ Hotels / Packages
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Hotel Offer Brochure

Adresse / Karte

12 Moo. 7, Sukhumvit Road Tam, Sri Racha, Chonburi, Thailand, 20230

Partnerhotels

Das Green Park Resort
7.5
Bewertung mit
755 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Sunshine Garden Resort
7.4
Bewertung mit
346 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Beste Bella Pattaya
7.7
Bewertung mit
173 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Sunshine Hip Hotel
8.2
Bewertung mit
559 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Arize Hotel Sriracha
8.2
Bewertung mit
591 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hotel J Residenz
8.4
Bewertung mit
289 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Schöne Villa Metro Pattaya
7.5
Bewertung mit
994 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
J Inspiriertes Hotel Pattaya
8.4
Bewertung mit
1261 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hotel J Pattaya
7.9
Bewertung mit
1432 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Schöne Villa Prima Pattaya
7.9
Bewertung mit
2411 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hotel Tropicana Pattaya
6.5
Bewertung mit
68 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Arden Hotel und Residenz
8.4
Bewertung mit
2571 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU