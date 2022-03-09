Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 347 Schlafzimmer
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Hotel Refund Policy
Non-Refundable , enable to Amendment
Räume
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard (Studio) room 30m²
Eigenschaften
- Kaffeemaschine
- Verbindungsraum
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Mikrowelle
- Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard Studio room with balcony 32m²
Eigenschaften
- Balkon
- Balkon (voller Zugang)
- Badewanne
- Kaffeemaschine
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Wohnzimmer
- Mikrowelle
- Kleine Kaution
Maximal von 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
One bedroom suites with balcony 40m²
Eigenschaften
- Balkon
- Balkon (voller Zugang)
- Badewanne
- Kaffeemaschine
- Verbindungsraum
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Küche
- Wohnzimmer
- Mikrowelle
- Kleine Kaution
- Waschmaschine
- Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Two bedroom suites with balcony 67m²
Eigenschaften
- Balkon
- Balkon (voller Zugang)
- Badewanne
- Kaffeemaschine
- Verbindungsraum
- Familiensuiten
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Küche
- Wohnzimmer
- Mikrowelle
- Kleine Kaution
- Waschmaschine
- Arbeitsbereich
Welcome to the new Holiday inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang, Feature 4 Star accommodation , your preferred hotel in a local industrial setting. Conveniently located in a leading industrial estate and economic zone in Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard with its close proximity to Laemchabang Port and Si Racha Harbour,an IHG Hotel is set in Si Racha, 12 km from J-Park Nihon Mura Community Mall and 29 km from Flight of The Gibbon. Boasting a 24 -hour front desk, Restaurant ,outdoor pool, Kid club and family room.
Ausstattung / Ausstattung
- Fitness center, Onsen , Steam & Sauna, Outdoor pool, Wifi , Kid club , Spa
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang
, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha LaemchabangSIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN
