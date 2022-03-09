PATTAYA TEST & GO

Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
9

153 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 9, 2022
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang - Image 0
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang - Image 1
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang - Image 2
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang - Image 3
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang - Image 4
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang - Image 5
+31 사진
빠른 응답
REFUND POLICY
총 AQ 호텔 객실 347 침실

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy

Non-Refundable , enable to Amendment

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard (Studio) room 30
฿5,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 커피 머신
  • 커넥팅 룸
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 마이크로파
  • 작업 공간
특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard Studio room with balcony 32
฿5,700 - 1 Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 발코니
  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • 목욕통
  • 커피 머신
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 거실
  • 마이크로파
  • 소액 예금
특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
One bedroom suites with balcony 40
฿6,000 - 1 Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 발코니
  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • 목욕통
  • 커피 머신
  • 커넥팅 룸
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 부엌
  • 거실
  • 마이크로파
  • 소액 예금
  • 세탁기
  • 작업 공간
특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Two bedroom suites with balcony 67
฿7,000 - 1 Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 발코니
  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • 목욕통
  • 커피 머신
  • 커넥팅 룸
  • 패밀리 스위트
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 부엌
  • 거실
  • 마이크로파
  • 소액 예금
  • 세탁기
  • 작업 공간

Welcome to the new Holiday inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang, Feature 4 Star accommodation , your preferred hotel in a local industrial setting. Conveniently located in a leading industrial estate and economic zone in Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard with its close proximity to Laemchabang Port and Si Racha Harbour,an IHG Hotel is set in Si Racha, 12 km from J-Park Nihon Mura Community Mall and 29 km from Flight of The Gibbon. Boasting a 24 -hour front desk, Restaurant ,outdoor pool, Kid club and family room.

어메니티 / 특징

  • Fitness center, Onsen , Steam & Sauna, Outdoor pool, Wifi , Kid club , Spa
SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through 1000+ Hotels / Packages
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang
모든 리뷰보기

Hotel Offer Brochure

주소 /지도

12 Moo. 7, Sukhumvit Road Tam, Sri Racha, Chonburi, Thailand, 20230

파트너 호텔

더 그린 파크 리조트
7.5
평가
755 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
선샤인 가든 리조트
7.4
평가
346 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
베스트 벨라 파타야
7.7
평가
173 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
선샤인 힙 호텔
8.2
평가
559 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

아리즈 호텔 스리 라차
8.2
평가
591 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
호텔 J 레지던스
8.4
평가
289 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Beautiful Villa Metro 파타야
7.5
평가
994 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
J 인스파이어 드 호텔 파타야
8.4
평가
1261 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
호텔 J 파타야
7.9
평가
1432 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Beautiful Villa Prima 파타야
7.9
평가
2411 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hotel Tropicana 파타야
6.5
평가
68 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
아덴 호텔 앤 레지던스
8.4
평가
2571 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU