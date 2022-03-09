Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Hotel Refund Policy
Non-Refundable
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard (Studio) room 30m²
풍모
- 커피 머신
- 커넥팅 룸
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 마이크로파
- 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard Studio room with balcony 32m²
풍모
- 발코니
- 발코니(전체 액세스)
- 목욕통
- 커피 머신
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 거실
- 마이크로파
- 소액 예금
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
One bedroom suites with balcony 40m²
풍모
- 발코니
- 발코니(전체 액세스)
- 목욕통
- 커피 머신
- 커넥팅 룸
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 부엌
- 거실
- 마이크로파
- 소액 예금
- 세탁기
- 작업 공간
최대 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Two bedroom suites with balcony 67m²
풍모
- 발코니
- 발코니(전체 액세스)
- 목욕통
- 커피 머신
- 커넥팅 룸
- 패밀리 스위트
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 부엌
- 거실
- 마이크로파
- 소액 예금
- 세탁기
- 작업 공간
Welcome to the new Holiday inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang, Feature 4 Star accommodation , your preferred hotel in a local industrial setting. Conveniently located in a leading industrial estate and economic zone in Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard with its close proximity to Laemchabang Port and Si Racha Harbour,an IHG Hotel is set in Si Racha, 12 km from J-Park Nihon Mura Community Mall and 29 km from Flight of The Gibbon. Boasting a 24 -hour front desk, Restaurant ,outdoor pool, Kid club and family room.
어메니티 / 특징
- Fitness center, Onsen , Steam & Sauna, Outdoor pool, Wifi , Kid club , Spa
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang
