PATTAYA TEST & GO

Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
9
คะแนนจาก
153
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 9, 2022
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang - Image 0
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang - Image 1
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang - Image 2
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang - Image 3
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang - Image 4
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang - Image 5
+31 รูปถ่าย
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว
REFUND POLICY
รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 347 ห้องนอน

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy

Non-Refundable , enable to Amendment

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard (Studio) room 30
฿5,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard Studio room with balcony 32
฿5,700 - 1 Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
One bedroom suites with balcony 40
฿6,000 - 1 Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ครัว
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
  • เครื่องซักผ้า
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Two bedroom suites with balcony 67
฿7,000 - 1 Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
  • ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ครัว
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
  • เครื่องซักผ้า
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน

Welcome to the new Holiday inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang, Feature 4 Star accommodation , your preferred hotel in a local industrial setting. Conveniently located in a leading industrial estate and economic zone in Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard with its close proximity to Laemchabang Port and Si Racha Harbour,an IHG Hotel is set in Si Racha, 12 km from J-Park Nihon Mura Community Mall and 29 km from Flight of The Gibbon. Boasting a 24 -hour front desk, Restaurant ,outdoor pool, Kid club and family room.

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • Fitness center, Onsen , Steam & Sauna, Outdoor pool, Wifi , Kid club , Spa
SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through 1000+ Hotels / Packages
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

Hotel Offer Brochure

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

12 Moo. 7, Sukhumvit Road Tam, Sri Racha, Chonburi, Thailand, 20230

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

เดอะกรีนพาร์ครีสอร์ท
7.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
755 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ซันไชน์การ์เด้นรีสอร์ท
7.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
346 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เบสท์เบลล่าพัทยา
7.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
173 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมซันไชน์ ฮิป
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
559 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

อไรซ์โฮเทลศรีราชา
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
591 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมเจเรสซิเดนซ์
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
289 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
วิลล่าสวยเมโทรพัทยา
7.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
994 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมเจอินสไปร์พัทยา
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1261 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โฮเทลเจพัทยา
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1432 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
วิลล่าสวยพรีมาพัทยา
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2411 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมทรอปิคาน่าพัทยา
6.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
68 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
อาร์เดน โฮเทล แอนด์ เรสซิเดนซ์
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2571 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU