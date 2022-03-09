รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 347 ห้องนอน
ห้อง
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard (Studio) room 30m²
คุณสมบัติ
- เครื่องชงกาแฟ
- ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ไมโครเวฟ
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard Studio room with balcony 32m²
คุณสมบัติ
- ระเบียง
- ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- เครื่องชงกาแฟ
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ห้องนั่งเล่น
- ไมโครเวฟ
- เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
One bedroom suites with balcony 40m²
คุณสมบัติ
- ระเบียง
- ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- เครื่องชงกาแฟ
- ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ครัว
- ห้องนั่งเล่น
- ไมโครเวฟ
- เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
- เครื่องซักผ้า
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Two bedroom suites with balcony 67m²
คุณสมบัติ
- ระเบียง
- ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- เครื่องชงกาแฟ
- ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
- ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ครัว
- ห้องนั่งเล่น
- ไมโครเวฟ
- เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
- เครื่องซักผ้า
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
Welcome to the new Holiday inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang, Feature 4 Star accommodation , your preferred hotel in a local industrial setting. Conveniently located in a leading industrial estate and economic zone in Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard with its close proximity to Laemchabang Port and Si Racha Harbour,an IHG Hotel is set in Si Racha, 12 km from J-Park Nihon Mura Community Mall and 29 km from Flight of The Gibbon. Boasting a 24 -hour front desk, Restaurant ,outdoor pool, Kid club and family room.
สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ
- Fitness center, Onsen , Steam & Sauna, Outdoor pool, Wifi , Kid club , Spa
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
