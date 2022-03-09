PATTAYA TEST & GO

Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
9
rating with
153 reviews
Updated on March 9, 2022
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang - Image 0
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang - Image 1
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang - Image 2
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang - Image 3
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang - Image 4
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang - Image 5
+31 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
REFUND POLICY
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 347 Bedrooms

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy

Non-Refundable , enable to Amendment

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard (Studio) room 30
฿5,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Coffee Machine
  • Connecting Room
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Microwave
  • Work Space
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard Studio room with balcony 32
฿5,700 - 1 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Small Deposit
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
One bedroom suites with balcony 40
฿6,000 - 1 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • Connecting Room
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Small Deposit
  • Washing Machine
  • Work Space
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Two bedroom suites with balcony 67
฿7,000 - 1 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • Connecting Room
  • Family Suites
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Small Deposit
  • Washing Machine
  • Work Space

Welcome to the new Holiday inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang, Feature 4 Star accommodation , your preferred hotel in a local industrial setting. Conveniently located in a leading industrial estate and economic zone in Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard with its close proximity to Laemchabang Port and Si Racha Harbour,an IHG Hotel is set in Si Racha, 12 km from J-Park Nihon Mura Community Mall and 29 km from Flight of The Gibbon. Boasting a 24 -hour front desk, Restaurant ,outdoor pool, Kid club and family room.

Amenities / Features

  • Fitness center, Onsen , Steam & Sauna, Outdoor pool, Wifi , Kid club , Spa
SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through 1000+ Hotels / Packages
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Hotel Offer Brochure

Address / Map

12 Moo. 7, Sukhumvit Road Tam, Sri Racha, Chonburi, Thailand, 20230

Partner Hotels

The Green Park Resort
7.5
rating with
755 reviews
From ฿-1
Sunshine Garden Resort
7.4
rating with
346 reviews
From ฿-1
Best Bella Pattaya
7.7
rating with
173 reviews
From ฿-1
Sunshine Hip Hotel
8.2
rating with
559 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Arize Hotel Sriracha
8.2
rating with
591 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel J Residence
8.4
rating with
289 reviews
From ฿-1
Bella Villa Metro Pattaya
7.5
rating with
994 reviews
From ฿-1
J Inspired Hotel Pattaya
8.4
rating with
1261 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel J Pattaya
7.9
rating with
1432 reviews
From ฿-1
Bella Villa Prima Pattaya
7.9
rating with
2411 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Tropicana Pattaya
6.5
rating with
68 reviews
From ฿-1
Arden Hotel and Residence
8.4
rating with
2571 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU