芭堤雅地铁美丽别墅 - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.5
通过
994条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Bella Villa Metro Pattaya - Image 0
Bella Villa Metro Pattaya - Image 1
Bella Villa Metro Pattaya - Image 2
Bella Villa Metro Pattaya - Image 3
Bella Villa Metro Pattaya - Image 4
Bella Villa Metro Pattaya - Image 5
+1 相片
快速反应
100% 订金
7 评论
AQ酒店客房总数 50 卧室
伙伴医院 Banglamung Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系芭堤雅地铁美丽别墅以优先方式，以及芭堤雅地铁美丽别墅从你会直接收取货款。

Booking requests for Bella Villa Metro Pattaya are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

贝拉别墅地铁酒店位于芭堤雅的北芭堤雅，是旅客的理想选择。这家三星级酒店仅120公里之遥，可从机场轻松抵达。附近还有Dhevanrana Spa，瑞典名誉领事馆，海豚圈。

贝拉别墅地铁酒店提供优质的服务和所有必要的设施，以振兴旅客。为了给客人带来舒适和方便，酒店在所有客房提供免费无线网络，24小时前台服务，行李寄存，公共区域无线网络，停车场。

走进53间诱人的客房之一，并利用多种便利设施，摆脱一天的烦恼，其中包括互联网接入–无线（免费），禁烟房，空调，书桌，迷你酒吧，部分客房提供。酒店的健身中心，室外游泳池，按摩是忙碌了一天后放松身心的理想场所。贝拉别墅地铁酒店拥有理想的位置和设施，在很多方面都可以找到该景点。

便利设施/功能

  • SARS-COV-2 RT-PCR tests 3 time for 14 days / 2 time for 10 and 7 days
  • 通过远程医疗/电话与Banglamung医院医生进行COVID-19测试结果
  • 通过远程医疗与孟加拉邦医院进行初步评估和咨询
  • 电子体温计
  • 在护士的监督下进行日常健康监测
  • 紧急情况下每天24小时免费提供救护车服务
  • 每天免费三餐（从所选菜单中）
  • 饮用水1.5升，2瓶
  • 从素万那普机场和廊曼机场到酒店的免费接送服务
  • 智能电视 32" (HDMI 端口)
  • 高速上网
  • 浴缸淋浴
  • 微波炉，电热水壶，保险箱
  • 固定式自行车租赁2,000泰铢
  • 免费瑜伽垫（应要求提供）
  • Free transfer from airport to the hotel(Sharing Basis)
  • 行李限额：不超过 2 件，详情如下
  • (1.size 30 英寸和 1 手提行李 )/人 )
  • 每件行李额外收费 200 泰铢。
分数
4.0/5
非常好
基于 7 评论
评分
优秀的
1
非常好
6
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是芭堤雅地铁美丽别墅的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 芭堤雅地铁美丽别墅
查看所有评论

🇧🇪Steve Van poecke

评论于 22/11/2021
到达 05/11/2021
3.8 Deluxe Sea View
正数     
  • Nice view
  • Quiet area
  • WiFi
  • Service very friendly
负面的
  • Nothing … only there one night

I would stay there again….. very comfortable with big balcony Service very hulp Friendly 😊😊😊😊

🇺🇸Ray Haroon

评论于 10/10/2021
到达 03/10/2021
4.1 Superior Room
正数     
  • Airport Transportation
  • Balcony
  • Internet perfectly fine
  • Dishes and utensils
  • Plenty of water
  • Microwave and fridge
  • Hot Water pot
  • Essentials
  • Decent food and variety (too much food)
  • Cordial staff
  • One hour rooftop after first negative result
负面的
  • TV reception is all snow

Keep in mind what you need for 7, 10 or 14 day quarantine. You can't go anywhere.

I suggest an ocean view balcony. Food was fine although too much. I was comfortable and 7 days passed quickly. I also suggest you hit the duty free before arriving Thailand. Efficient and friendly airport transportation. TV sucked but if you have a VPN, so what. I would consider staying here again n'avec quarantine.

🇦🇺Mark Andrew Van Doorn

评论于 07/10/2021
到达 19/09/2021
4.1 Deluxe Sea View
正数     
  • the ability to sit on the balcony with fresh air and a fantastic view time literally drifted past
负面的
  • on a few occasions wifi was a little intermittent

I couldn’t recommend this hotel more, great variety of meals all too large a portion, the open balcony with wonderful views over Koh Larn and Pattaya with a fantastic sea breeze allowed me to turn of the air conditioning, the room was of a size that meant I could get several thousand steps in each day, bed was comfortable, wifi great sometimes a little intermittent, simple rest and up and running, out of all the meals i had one dodgy one which is better odds when im normally in Pattaya, i would definitely stay here in normal times

🇩🇪Michael

评论于 22/08/2021
到达 09/08/2021
3.5 Deluxe Sea View

overall: price (40k) - performance is right here. Outlook priceless. 3 oversized servings of food every day, each with 3 variations to choose from. Internet 30 mb without interruption, Firestick recommended. TV only 32 "

Room fully equipped

It's 1505, 5 floor, food is very good but too much. Room have everything what you need. Salt pepper Maggi fish sauce, fridge full withnwater and soft drinks,. Dishwasher, dish for cooking, microwave, bath set, brush, toothpaste, showergel, garbidge bins. Nothing to buy extra

Ordered only Pepsi Max and condensed milk for coffee through Grab. Instant coffee brought from Korea, Nespresso tea dairy cream sugar available, but whether it is refilled: no idea

room 45 square meters and not 55 as stated, absolutely sufficient. warm / hot water without limit, no water heater!

Bella Villa Metro, Naklua Road at the roundabout, my recommendation !!!

there are still 32 sqm rooms all with a sea view

🇦🇺Philip Hamilton

评论于 02/08/2021
到达 17/07/2021
4.8 Superior Room
正数     
  • 美味的食物和大量的。
  • 优秀的无线网络。
  • 非常安静祥和。
  • 用于淋浴和浴缸的超热水。
  • 高效友好的员工。
  • 包括准时的机场接送服务......我去过芭堤雅最快的一次。
  • 如果您不是立即感到饥饿，微波炉对于加热饭菜非常有用

时间过得很快。很多美味的食物..我似乎花了一整天的时间吃饭。我选择了一份非常丰盛的美式早餐，其他餐点我选择了美味的泰国菜。 建议您只订购第一周的菜单选择，然后看看您喜欢订购第二周的选择。 建议你有一些项目，让时间过得很快。 Wifi 非常好..我在 5 楼。

🇹🇭Ekachai Thapthimthong

评论于 29/07/2021
到达 12/07/2021
3.9 Superior Room

阳台和海景帮助我度过了14天。工作人员很友好，随时准备提供帮助。

🇹🇭Supaphorn Seetaha

评论于 18/07/2021
到达 01/07/2021
3.8 Superior Sea View
正数     
  • 很多食物，大餐，而且每天都在变化。
负面的
  • 外面的声音

很好的海景，每天都有健康的食物。 服务很好（每天从交货中发送我的物品）。 非常感谢你。

