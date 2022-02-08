Nice room, tests professional

Half hour waiting time at airport

Because of some mistake I have paid the bill 2 times from my VISA Card. Hotel speaks from refound to me, but until now (Dec. 28) I did not see any on my account

It was a fine stay . After travelling we needed the rest anyway and enjoyed also the breakfast the other day.

After getting my monthly account from VISA I reconised I had paid double. I had many discussions and still no money back