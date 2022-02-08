AQ酒店客房总数 120 卧室
伙伴医院 Vibharam Laemchabang
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in 很高的要求 right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
这家酒店最近收到369预订请求。 赶快！
预约请求，把你放在直接联系与芭堤雅J灵感酒店以优先方式，以及芭堤雅J灵感酒店从你会直接收取货款。
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
市景豪华单间 38m²
฿24,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,600 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 浴缸
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 微波
- Netflix公司
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
- 瑜伽垫
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
城景豪华房 38m²
฿26,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿20,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 浴缸
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 微波
- Netflix公司
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
- 瑜伽垫
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
豪华池景房 38m²
฿28,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿16,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 微波
- Netflix公司
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
- 瑜伽垫
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
尊贵豪华泳池景观 42m²
฿30,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿18,200 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿18,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 浴缸
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 微波
- Netflix公司
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
- 瑜伽垫
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
普通套房 82m²
฿49,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿39,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿33,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿29,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿25,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿17,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 浴缸
- 连接房间
- 家庭套房
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 客厅
- 微波
- Netflix公司
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
- 瑜伽垫
最大值 2 Adults, 3 Children, 1 Infant
家庭套房 125m²
฿79,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿63,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿55,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿49,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿41,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿29,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿15,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 浴缸
- 连接房间
- 家庭套房
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 客厅
- 微波
- Netflix公司
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
- 瑜伽垫
您在泰国芭堤雅的替代性国家隔离（ASQ）或替代性本地隔离（ALQ）的最佳选择。当您适应隔离区后，立即开始您的假期。
每个房间都有一个私人阳台，您可以享受阳光，新鲜的海洋空气并欣赏芭堤雅的美景。曼谷素万那普机场（Suvarnabhumi Airport Bangkok）仅90分钟车程，其中包含机场接送服务。
凭借我们一流的酒店设施和友善的服务，让您与我们隔离隔离，成为令人惊叹的假日体验的开始。
便利设施/功能
- J HOTEL PATTAYA
- TEST & GO PACKAGE
- 📌 5,900 THB 1 RT-PCR TEST
- 📌 3,900 THB : Extra Person
- ✅ Private pick up service.
- ✅ 1 RT-PCR test at hotel.
- ✅ 24 Hours test result guarantee.
- ✅ Accommodation included breakfast.
如果您是芭堤雅J灵感酒店
的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 芭堤雅J灵感酒店查看所有评论
4.0 Deluxe Studio City View
正数
负面的
- Pickup from airport was smooth and fast, Food was good, service is good and everything like check-in and 7/11 delivery went smooth. As I had to work remote it was lucky for me to be at the shadow side of the hotel. For me ok, but may be for other tourists not ok as this room had a small balcony and shadow side. I deliberately choose the cheapest room.
- I didn’t received a QR code from negative PCR tests from the hospital and hotel to upload in the morchana app.
- Reception and nurse didn’t know how to provide. I’ve got only the negative PCR tests on paper. Not a very big deal but as ASQ hotel you have to know and how to deliver.n
PS in general: I hope never to be in quarantaine again. Waste of time and money.
But look at the circumstances, this hotel was ok.
4.3 Deluxe City View
正数
负面的
- Very friendly staff
- Very quiet area
- On site restaurant is good
- Pool area is nice
- Super quiet aircon!
- Food with the quarantine package is fairly basic
- Because of Covid the pool seating is limited
I wasn’t looking for a luxurious place to spend my short quarantine time so I opted to save as much as I could and got the city view room. The view was actually of the alley and back of the building next door so I really didn’t spend time on the nice little terrace.
I opted instead to spend a lot of time at the pool as soon as I was cleared after my first test.
Food was always on time each day. Plate, bowl, utensils, water already in the room on arrival.
Nice bathroom with ample hot water.
WiFi was flawless.
TV had great reception and plenty of channels to choose from. I latched onto the 24/7 movie channel in English.
I’d definitely go back if I had to do a quarantine bit again.
3.4 Premier Deluxe Pool View
正数 负面的
Toilet cleaning should be done at least twice In week
Option of in-house/ordering food from outside should be provided with cost charged accordingly
4.0 Deluxe Studio City View
正数
负面的
- The staff was really nice. It was Nice , that I had the balcony. the thaifood was good and the food came always at the right time and I got a yogamatt, eventhough I had to ask 3 times.the bed was very comfortable. I had a waterboiler and a microwave.
- I didn’t got any Informations about what I have to do and how the 10 days are going. Had to ask a lot within the week. From time to time the food was a bit oily, after 10 days the room was really dirty, also problems with ants from time to time, but I know that this is normal if foot falls down. I could have needed something to clean for the room.
I would go there again! I could enjoy the 10 days better than I expected and the balcony really helped and the thaifood option was mostly good food. The stuff and especially the nurse was very friendly and helped me with questions and everything.
0.8 Deluxe Studio City View
正数 负面的
- No english speaking staff.
- Used water bottles in fridge.
- Made incorret room billing.
Hotel was a big disappointment. Used water bottles in fridge. Had In my bill a pizza I didn't order. No breafast. I asked a yellow taxi they got me a private car who wanted 500thb from hotel to Jomtien. Nothing to recommend.
4.3 Deluxe Studio City View
正数
负面的
- Nice room, tests professional
- Half hour waiting time at airport
- Because of some mistake I have paid the bill 2 times from my VISA Card. Hotel speaks from refound to me, but until now (Dec. 28) I did not see any on my account
It was a fine stay . After travelling we needed the rest anyway and enjoyed also the breakfast the other day.
After getting my monthly account from VISA I reconised I had paid double. I had many discussions and still no money back
4.9 Deluxe Studio City View
正数
负面的
- Service was Absolutely the Best. In and out Fast.
- Shower work good but sprayed everywhere so Shower head needs replaced or cleaned. Spray pattern everywhere. Not brother me much!
From airport to hotel test and go, went perfectly! I arrived early at 12 noontime, had great room service only stayed 7 hours, home by 7:30 pm. Staff here including parking attendants Super good people, Highly Recommend this SHA+ for all. Thank you for the treatment I received, my friend will be staying with you on January 7, he will like it I know.
4.5 Deluxe Studio City View
Everything was perfect organized. It was realy quick at the airport. The taxi was ready. And in the hotel it went really smood. The staff is verry well trained.
4.3 Deluxe Studio City View
正数
- Pickup at the airport with good driver
- Well organized reception at the hotel for PCR test.
- Nice breakfast
The hotel were very responsive when answering emails and everything was well organized. Will definitely stay again at this hotel.
3.8 Deluxe Studio City View
正数 负面的
- I pay 14 week 38.000 Baht but have to stay only 7 days. Refound of the hotel very complicated. Get only 10.000 Baht back and have to go with tourist police to get a word about refound.
there is nothing more to comment tttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttt?????????
3.7 Deluxe Studio City View
正数
负面的
- 在这里进行16天的隔离体验。
- 床是坚固的套件，可缓解背部疼痛。
- 食物很好，份量足够，选择不多，会重复两周，但是如果你对同一餐感到厌烦，你可以要求水果或沙拉代替餐，也可以通过 GRABFOOD 查看食物，7 /11 或 LINEMAN APP 但你有你想要的截图然后你通过 LINE 发送到接待处订购你不能直接订购。
- 我喜欢酒店的互联网速度很快，而且还有免费的 Netflix 帐户
- 浴缸很干净。
- 空调是新的新鲜空气。
- 喝完水后无限量订购大瓶水。
- 无论您需要什么，您都可以告诉接待员。
- 我喜欢他们的热情好客，优质的服务。
- 总的来说，对我来说还可以，如果你吃不完食物，有微波炉加热，员工对我真的很好。或者您可以从外面订购食物也可以使用客房服务。但我建议您预订泳池景观，因为住 16 天并欣赏泳池景观可能会更好。
- 只有几件事我不得不说。
- 房间内不提供清洁设备。并且在隔离期间不允许人们来打扫您的房间。
- 只有您可以走出房间或在紧急情况下进行的 PCR 测试。
- 城市景观房（36 平方米）看起来不太像样。
- 小冰箱。而且淋浴很旧。
- 仅允许我们每天从 6 份菜单中选择 3 份餐点而没有单独的早餐、午餐或晚餐的餐点选择。
- 提供清洁设备。
4.5 Deluxe Pool View
正数 负面的
总的来说，这是一次非常好的体验，工作人员非常乐于助人，除了刀之外，还为我提供了我要求的任何东西。 （切水果）
食物还可以，只是不符合我的喜好，因为我不吃海鲜或贝类，所以本来可以有更多选择。我有一个两岁的孩子，他不喜欢任何东西，很难让他吃东西。
房间干净舒适，我应要求提供干净的床单和毛巾。
阳台很棒，可以坐在外面。
我会说我唯一不喜欢的是没有酒精规定，这是最烦人的。
4.0 Premier Deluxe Pool View
正数 负面的
工作人员很好，与工作人员的联系非常容易和快速响应。很奇怪，Covid 测试是早上 6 点....测试后你还在等什么。3 天就等了...
4.7 Deluxe Studio City View
正数
负面的
- 非常舒服
- 很安静的酒店
- 很干净的房间
- NETFLIX 强制隔离 14 天
- 阳台真的很感激
- 所有员工都非常友好
- 所有员工都遵守严格的 COVID 规则
我真的很推荐这家酒店作为AQL，阳台也是一个非常值得欣赏的地方，早餐、午餐和晚餐都是呼吸新鲜空气的。
4.0 Deluxe Studio City View
正数 负面的
房间必须更干净。互联网和有线电视非常好，尤其是 Netflix 提供的……所以至少在隔离期间可以娱乐一些。
😊
4.5 Deluxe Studio City View
正数 负面的
- Wifi 有时有点慢
- 食物还不错，只是不是我每天都会吃的东西。
酒店很可爱很干净。工作人员对您的任何询问都非常乐于助人。机场接机非常快。
4.1 Premier Deluxe Pool View
正数
负面的
- 友好的员工
- 每日7-11送
- Netflix 和许多外国频道
总体不错的地方和优秀的员工。非常值得推荐。隔离期间不提供酒精饮料。
3.3 Deluxe Pool View
正数
负面的
- 高效的机场接送服务
- 在Covid和Basic饭店进行有效注册
- 房间宽敞整洁
- 丰富的设施，例如。肥皂，洗发水，茶，咖啡等
- 快速便捷地结帐。
- 因为只有7天检疫被降级为重新。预订房间。
- 很小的阳台，视野有限。
- 房间里只有塑料桌椅或床，没有舒适的椅子。
- 食物总是冰冷的。
- 询问使用Netflix的说明，但从未收到任何说明。
这家酒店很好地提供了所有基础知识，但多一点思考可以改善体验
4.0 Premier Deluxe Pool View
正数
负面的
- 护士非常友善，也给了我其他医疗问题的很好的答案。
- 酒店的工作人员非常有礼貌，由于我的特殊饮食，我每天必须从7点11点开始点菜。我不吃碳水化合物，这在亚洲并不容易实现。
- 我享受了为期10天的隔离，最终隔离了11天/ 10晚。在第一个阴性PCR测试之后，我被允许每天在游泳池中呆1小时，但不能在游泳池中。
- 我几乎没有任何负面影响，因为我说我的饮食很特别，而且厨师很难实施。
- 我唯一要抱怨的是，在这11天里没有人来打扫房间。
尽管经历了积极的经历，而且食物真的很美味（即使我不能吃所有东西），我仍然不想再次被隔离，但是如果我这样做了，我会再次预订《 J灵感》。
还要感谢“ Apple”的预订。她和我一起完成了大部分工作，以便事前清理一切。我确实有很多问题，她能够为我全部回答。
3.3 Premier Deluxe Pool View
正数
负面的
- 良好的服务，每一个要求（或几乎）的正面反馈
- 在分配的时间内使用放松区（测试1之后的早晨；测试2之后的下午）
- U形酒店，可欣赏U另一侧的客房景观
- 与酒店的沟通不佳（例如：您必须提前2天点菜，但没人告诉我，因此我无法在2天的第一天里选择我想要的食物）
- 整个住宿期间只提供一次客房清洁服务
- 只有水...很无聊（但很健康！）
ALQ的好地方，尽管工作人员并不真的在乎您……更多的同情将有助于完成隔离