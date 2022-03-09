Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Hotel Refund Policy
Non-Refundable , enable to Amendment
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard (Studio) room 30m²
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴
- コーヒーメーカー
- コネクティングルーム
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 電子レンジ
- 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard Studio room with balcony 32m²
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴
- バルコニー
- バルコニー（フルアクセス）
- バスタブ
- コーヒーメーカー
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- リビングルーム
- 電子レンジ
- 少額の預金
最大 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
One bedroom suites with balcony 40m²
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴
- バルコニー
- バルコニー（フルアクセス）
- バスタブ
- コーヒーメーカー
- コネクティングルーム
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- キッチン
- リビングルーム
- 電子レンジ
- 少額の預金
- 洗濯機
- 作業スペース
最大 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Two bedroom suites with balcony 67m²
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴
- バルコニー
- バルコニー（フルアクセス）
- バスタブ
- コーヒーメーカー
- コネクティングルーム
- ファミリースイート
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- キッチン
- リビングルーム
- 電子レンジ
- 少額の預金
- 洗濯機
- 作業スペース
Welcome to the new Holiday inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang, Feature 4 Star accommodation , your preferred hotel in a local industrial setting. Conveniently located in a leading industrial estate and economic zone in Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard with its close proximity to Laemchabang Port and Si Racha Harbour,an IHG Hotel is set in Si Racha, 12 km from J-Park Nihon Mura Community Mall and 29 km from Flight of The Gibbon. Boasting a 24 -hour front desk, Restaurant ,outdoor pool, Kid club and family room.
アメニティ/機能
- Fitness center, Onsen , Steam & Sauna, Outdoor pool, Wifi , Kid club , Spa
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang
ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabangすべてのレビューを見る