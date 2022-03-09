PATTAYA TEST & GO

Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
9

153レビューによる評価
更新日 March 9, 2022
部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard (Studio) room 30
฿5,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
特徴

  • コーヒーメーカー
  • コネクティングルーム
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 電子レンジ
  • 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard Studio room with balcony 32
฿5,700 - 1 Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バルコニー
  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • バスタブ
  • コーヒーメーカー
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • リビングルーム
  • 電子レンジ
  • 少額の預金
最大 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
One bedroom suites with balcony 40
฿6,000 - 1 Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バルコニー
  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • バスタブ
  • コーヒーメーカー
  • コネクティングルーム
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • キッチン
  • リビングルーム
  • 電子レンジ
  • 少額の預金
  • 洗濯機
  • 作業スペース
最大 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Two bedroom suites with balcony 67
฿7,000 - 1 Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バルコニー
  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • バスタブ
  • コーヒーメーカー
  • コネクティングルーム
  • ファミリースイート
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • キッチン
  • リビングルーム
  • 電子レンジ
  • 少額の預金
  • 洗濯機
  • 作業スペース

Welcome to the new Holiday inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang, Feature 4 Star accommodation , your preferred hotel in a local industrial setting. Conveniently located in a leading industrial estate and economic zone in Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard with its close proximity to Laemchabang Port and Si Racha Harbour,an IHG Hotel is set in Si Racha, 12 km from J-Park Nihon Mura Community Mall and 29 km from Flight of The Gibbon. Boasting a 24 -hour front desk, Restaurant ,outdoor pool, Kid club and family room.

アメニティ/機能

  • Fitness center, Onsen , Steam & Sauna, Outdoor pool, Wifi , Kid club , Spa
住所/地図

12 Moo. 7, Sukhumvit Road Tam, Sri Racha, Chonburi, Thailand, 20230

