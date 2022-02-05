AQ酒店客房总数 75 卧室
伙伴医院 Vibharam Laemchabang
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in 很高的要求 right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
这家酒店最近收到144预订请求。 赶快！
预约请求，把你放在直接联系与J公寓酒店以优先方式，以及J公寓酒店从你会直接收取货款。
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
城景豪华房 38m²
฿25,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿19,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,600 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 浴缸
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 微波
- Netflix公司
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 瑜伽垫
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
豪华池景房 38m²
฿27,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿21,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿15,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
豪华泳池通道 38m²
฿31,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿25,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,600 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿28,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿23,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
普通套房 75m²
฿39,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿35,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿31,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿28,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿23,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿17,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
家庭套房 110m²
฿665,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿56,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿52,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿46,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿39,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿28,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿15,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
您在泰国芭堤雅的替代性国家隔离（ASQ）或替代性本地隔离（ALQ）的最佳选择。当您适应隔离区后，立即开始您的假期。
每个房间都有一个私人阳台，您可以享受阳光，新鲜的海洋空气并欣赏芭堤雅的美景。曼谷素万那普机场（Suvarnabhumi Airport Bangkok）仅90分钟车程，其中包含机场接送服务。
凭借我们一流的酒店设施和友善的服务，让您与我们隔离隔离，成为令人惊叹的假日体验的开始。
便利设施/功能
- J HOTEL PATTAYA
- TEST & GO PACKAGE
- 📌 5,900 THB 1 RT-PCR TEST
- 📌 3,900 THB : Extra Person
- ✅ Private pick up service.
- ✅ 1 RT-PCR test at hotel.
- ✅ 24 Hours test result guarantee.
- ✅ Accommodation included breakfast.
如果您是J公寓酒店
的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 J公寓酒店查看所有评论
3.8 Deluxe City View
正数
负面的
- Was allowed to use a treadmill which was nice
- food was delivered 3 times a day. Mostly pastas and breads
- couldn't use the pool.
- didn't have any new towels or sheets during the 10 days. Probably could have requested it and did once, and was told after 4 days.
The staff was super helpful, and the hotel was clean. All in all a great quarantine experience, but in the end probably not necessary...
5.0 Deluxe City View
正数
负面的
- Очень чисто
- Дружелюбный персонал
- Вайфай
- Удобная кровать
- Netflix, YouTube
- Хорошие кондиционеры
- Возможность заказать фрукты
Все понравилось. Очень чистый номер. Очень дружелюбный персонал, который всегда старается помочь. Netflix и YouTube Много фильмов и сериалов на русским языке. Хороший вайфай. Нормальное питание. Большое спасибо людям, которые здесь работают ❤️ Есть возможность заказать фрукты, которых не продаются в 7/11. Помогли найти дешевле такси в аэропорт. Хорошие кондиционеры. Удобная кровать и подушки. Идеальное соотношение цены и качества. Если придётся проходить карантин второй раз, вернусь сюда.
4.8 Deluxe City View
正数
负面的
- Very well organised from pick up to check out
- They forgot my breakfast - no problem for me though as I was going home that morning (5 mins away)
Everything was great, from airport pick up to checking out the next day. The only funny issue was they forgot my breakfast, and apologised profusely. This was not a problem as my house is only 5 mins away, from checking out. Definitely recommend Hotel J Residence.
5.0 Deluxe Pool View
正数
- Upon arrival they were set up to recieve me and expedite me through covid protocols and straight to my room. Upon results, which were negative, they directed me to the restaurant which had a mix of Thai and Western food styles. They called for me a taxi to check into my main stay hotel. Also they were ready for me to take my second covid test, easy as pad thai.
There were no cons to staying here they were super professional and courteous. Will stay here as my main stay next time
4.1 Deluxe Pool View
正数 负面的
- Breakfast was a Tuna sandwich, I hate Tuna sandwiches.
I was happy with the vehicle which brought me to the hotel. After 30 hours of flying and waiting in airports the trip to the hotel was easy and the reception at the hotel was very effectent. The testing was professional.
4.7 Deluxe City View
正数
负面的
- Hotel staff very friendly and helpful.
- Room size good. Netflix access helps to pass time. Food basic choice of Western or Thai, both good.
Really positive stay. Has all you need, hotel staff lovely, allowed to use pool which is cold but great. Under circumstances, a very positive stay. You are in quarantine, but time passes quickly and nice place to be. Thank you.
4.7 Deluxe City View
Very good service and friendly staff
Very nice room with balcony and Netflix
Quick response for everything
5.0 Deluxe City View
正数
- comfortable
- professional service
- good price
Very comfortable service at the airport and transportation to the hotel.
Nice reception and professional service.
RT-PCR test was immediately performed professionally and the result was provided after about 6 hours and I could leave the hotel or spend the night in my own house in Thailand.
3.9 Deluxe City View
正数
负面的
- Check In process good. Front desk responded quickly.
- I am scared to write negative things due to deformation laws currently in place in Thailand.
My mouth is shut due to the current deformation laws currently in place in Thailand. Tha's all.
4.9 Deluxe City View
正数
负面的
- Staff very helpfull
- Food always delivered in time
- Always you can order 7/11
- You cannot use beautifull pool😃😃
On arrival at airport i was picked up very quick and had taxi to hotel. Arriving hotel staff very helpfull and well organized. Also the 3 pcr test were good organized in entrance of hotel. Room with enough space and nice balcony, als fridge and microwave oven. Enough soap, shampoo and hyginic things. If i have to do again it will be certainly with J hotel residence👍👍👍👍
4.3 Family Suite
正数
负面的
- Balcony space for fresh air
- Treadmill rental for exercise
- Excellent service from hotel team
- Living room and two bedrooms give lots of space
- Clean and comfortable
- Wifi was patchy at peak times of day for demand
- Many menu choices were fried. Ordering steamed vegetables daily from room service helped to balance this out.
The team did everything they could to help us and make us comfortable. They were great. Thank you.
3.0 Deluxe City View
正数
负面的
- 工作人员是整个住宿期间最好的部分。他们非常细心和善良，在食物低于平均水平的日子里，每天一次 7-11 跑步很有帮助。
- 酒店最好的部分是工作人员非常迅速地做出反应并为问题找到适当的解决方案。
- 当你房间里的水用完时，他们总是给你新的水瓶，这非常好，我喜欢床的舒适，空调也很好用。
- 阳台也是一个加号，有几把椅子和一张桌子。
- 糟糕的 wifi，每天 wifi 都不能正常工作，进进出出服务。在 3 个不同的场合花了 3 次抱怨 wifi 终于可以工作了，这意味着它直到我离开前 2 天才被修复。我不得不为我的手机购买单独的 SIM 卡才能接收互联网。房间里的电视甚至无法连接到 wifi。
- 食物很一般，而且选项相当重复，他们两次搞砸了我的订单，但都乐于解决这两次问题，并为我提供了替代方案。
- 淋浴很激进，即使浴帘关闭，整个浴室的水坑也一团糟，这意味着我每次想淋浴时都必须坐在浴缸里，当我到达时它也不是最干净的，这意味着我有使用前自己清洁一下。
- 他们宣传每个房间都有一个瑜伽垫，但更多的是先到先得，这意味着当我到达时他们没有足够的东西，不得不等 3 天才能收到。
这家酒店在整个住宿期间总体上平庸，在这种情况下是可行的。 wifi 总体上是我最大的抱怨，希望在我逗留期间能早点解决。但是，工作人员非常迎合酒店的居民，并弥补了酒店的其他方面。他们真的非常乐于助人，对提出的每个问题都非常友好，并且尽最大努力解决问题。
3.6 Deluxe Pool View
负面的
- 更换毛巾和床单必须每周自动更换一次
- 更多不同的食物选择，不仅仅是虾
- 食物旁边或房间里的牙签
住宿还可以，很快。
工作人员友好而乐于助人
我可以向其他不得不选择的人推荐这家酒店
4.5 Deluxe City View
正数
负面的
- 非常好的价值。员工服务是一流的。快速、高效、友好。会再次入住。价格也不错。
这是我的第三次隔离，也是迄今为止性价比最高的一次。一切都非常高效，服务一流。
3.4 Deluxe Pool View
正数 负面的
食物总体上还可以，但总有一天会送来带有肉汁的面条，但效果不佳
早餐午餐和晚餐的时间需要推迟，尤其是晚餐，它在下午 5 点供应为时过早
总体来说住在那里还是很舒服的
5.0 Deluxe City View
正数
负面的
- 任何时候都很棒的酒店，特别是对于 14 天的隔离。
- 细心的工作人员和优秀的护理人员进行 Covid 测试。
虽然我被隔离了，但时间过得很快。食物很好，很丰富而且总是准时。 Netflix 当然有助于打发时间。