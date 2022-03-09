PATTAYA TEST & GO

Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
9
waardering met
153 reviews
March 9, 2022
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang - Image 0
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang - Image 1
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang - Image 2
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang - Image 3
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang - Image 4
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang - Image 5
+31 foto's
Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 347 Slaapkamers

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy

Non-Refundable , enable to Amendment

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard (Studio) room 30
฿5,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Koffiezetapparaat
  • Aansluitende Kamer
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Magnetron
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard Studio room with balcony 32
฿5,700 - 1 Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Balkon (volledige toegang)
  • Bad
  • Koffiezetapparaat
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Woonkamer
  • Magnetron
  • Kleine aanbetaling
Maximaal 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
One bedroom suites with balcony 40
฿6,000 - 1 Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Balkon (volledige toegang)
  • Bad
  • Koffiezetapparaat
  • Aansluitende Kamer
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Keuken
  • Woonkamer
  • Magnetron
  • Kleine aanbetaling
  • Wasmachine
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Two bedroom suites with balcony 67
฿7,000 - 1 Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Balkon (volledige toegang)
  • Bad
  • Koffiezetapparaat
  • Aansluitende Kamer
  • Familie suites
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Keuken
  • Woonkamer
  • Magnetron
  • Kleine aanbetaling
  • Wasmachine
  • Werkruimte

Welcome to the new Holiday inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang, Feature 4 Star accommodation , your preferred hotel in a local industrial setting. Conveniently located in a leading industrial estate and economic zone in Thailand's Eastern Seaboard with its close proximity to Laemchabang Port and Si Racha Harbour,an IHG Hotel is set in Si Racha, 12 km from J-Park Nihon Mura Community Mall and 29 km from Flight of The Gibbon. Boasting a 24 -hour front desk, Restaurant ,outdoor pool, Kid club and family room.

Voorzieningen / functies

  • Fitness center, Onsen , Steam & Sauna, Outdoor pool, Wifi , Kid club , Spa
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
Hotel Offer Brochure

Adres / kaart

12 Moo. 7, Sukhumvit Road Tam, Sri Racha, Chonburi, Thailand, 20230

