Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Hotel Refund Policy
Non-Refundable , enable to Amendment
Kamers
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard (Studio) room 30m²
Kenmerken
- Koffiezetapparaat
- Aansluitende Kamer
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Magnetron
- Werkruimte
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard Studio room with balcony 32m²
Kenmerken
- Balkon
- Balkon (volledige toegang)
- Bad
- Koffiezetapparaat
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Woonkamer
- Magnetron
- Kleine aanbetaling
Maximaal 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
One bedroom suites with balcony 40m²
Kenmerken
- Balkon
- Balkon (volledige toegang)
- Bad
- Koffiezetapparaat
- Aansluitende Kamer
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Keuken
- Woonkamer
- Magnetron
- Kleine aanbetaling
- Wasmachine
- Werkruimte
Maximaal 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Two bedroom suites with balcony 67m²
Kenmerken
- Balkon
- Balkon (volledige toegang)
- Bad
- Koffiezetapparaat
- Aansluitende Kamer
- Familie suites
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Keuken
- Woonkamer
- Magnetron
- Kleine aanbetaling
- Wasmachine
- Werkruimte
Welcome to the new Holiday inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang, Feature 4 Star accommodation , your preferred hotel in a local industrial setting. Conveniently located in a leading industrial estate and economic zone in Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard with its close proximity to Laemchabang Port and Si Racha Harbour,an IHG Hotel is set in Si Racha, 12 km from J-Park Nihon Mura Community Mall and 29 km from Flight of The Gibbon. Boasting a 24 -hour front desk, Restaurant ,outdoor pool, Kid club and family room.
Voorzieningen / functies
- Fitness center, Onsen , Steam & Sauna, Outdoor pool, Wifi , Kid club , Spa
