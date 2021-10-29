PHUKET TEST & GO

The Senses Resort & Pool Villas Phuket

Phuket
8.5
rating with
2063 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the The Senses Resort & Pool Villas Phuket in a prioritized manner, and The Senses Resort & Pool Villas Phuket will directly collect payment from you.

The Senses Resort & Pool Villas Phuket occupies a magnificent location on the lush forested hillside of Patong. This elegant resort is nestled within wonderful nature. The convenient location and friendly service will ensure that you have a comfortable and relaxing experience on your holiday, within easy reach of all the favorite holiday attractions such as Jungceylon, the famous Bangla Road Entertainment Area, the beautiful Patong Beach, and the clear blue Andaman Sea. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled service and amenities. The resort provides free shuttle service, Wi-Fi Internet access, and a deli bar. Guests can also enjoy the outdoor swimming pool and sun deck with a spectacular view of Patong as well as a fitness center, kids club, business center, and spa. Enhancing and expanding the dining environment with unprecedented views out over the town and beach at Eat More restaurant, the stylish and chic dining lounge. At the Love Lounge, enjoy a flashy place for a cool cocktail or your favorite exotic beverage. The Senses Resort & Pool Villas Phuket is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking the wellness, comfort, and convenience in Phuket.

🇸🇪Stefan Mäkelä

Reviewed on 29/10/2021
Arrived on 20/10/2021
4.6 One-Bedroom Pool Villa Sea View
Positives     
  • Good service
Negatives
  • Non

I think the service in the hotel has been very good. Fresh room with good air con. The pool has been clean and refreshing to swim in. I can recommend this hotel to other people.

Address / Map

111/7 Nanai Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

