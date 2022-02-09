Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Expat Hotel is ideally situated in Patong; one of the city's most popular locales. The hotel lies 0.0 Km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Jungcelon Shopping Mall, Bangla Boxing Stadium, Ocean Plaza Patong. At Expat Hotel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, luggage storage. Expat Hotel is home to 47 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as towels, closet, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool, spa, massage, billiards, garden. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Expat Hotel.

