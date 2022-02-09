PHUKET TEST & GO

Expat Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.8
rating with
689 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Expat Hotel - Image 0
Expat Hotel - Image 1
Expat Hotel - Image 2
Expat Hotel - Image 3
Expat Hotel - Image 4
Expat Hotel - Image 5
+40 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
50% DEPOSIT

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Expat Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Expat Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Expat Hotel is ideally situated in Patong; one of the city's most popular locales. The hotel lies 0.0 Km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Jungcelon Shopping Mall, Bangla Boxing Stadium, Ocean Plaza Patong. At Expat Hotel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, luggage storage. Expat Hotel is home to 47 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as towels, closet, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool, spa, massage, billiards, garden. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Expat Hotel.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Expat Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Expat Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

163/17 Ratuthit 200 Pee Road,, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Partner Hotels

Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

The Lantern Resorts Patong
8.2
rating with
1706 reviews
From ฿-1
C & N Hotel
8.3
rating with
997 reviews
From ฿-1
Amici Miei Hotel
8.4
rating with
342 reviews
From ฿-1
Be Baan Paradise Hotels
7.8
rating with
275 reviews
From ฿-1
Best Western Patong Beach
8
rating with
1343 reviews
From ฿-1
The Royal Paradise Hotel And Spa
7.8
rating with
6807 reviews
From ฿-1
Best Western Patong Beach Hotel
8.1
rating with
1306 reviews
From ฿-1
The Bloc Hotel
8.4
rating with
1050 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU