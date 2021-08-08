Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Breezotel is no longer operating as an SANDBOX .



Well-positioned in Patong, Breezotel is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Phuket. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket hotel. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Step into one of 48 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, towels, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary) which can be found in some rooms. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Breezotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Phuket.

