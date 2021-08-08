PHUKET TEST & GO

Breezotel - Phuket Test & Go Hotel

Phuket
8.6
rating with
667 reviews
Updated on April 7, 2022
Breezotel - Image 0
Breezotel - Image 1
Breezotel - Image 2
Breezotel - Image 3
Breezotel - Image 4
Breezotel - Image 5
+21 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Breezotel is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Well-positioned in Patong, Breezotel is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Phuket. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket hotel. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Step into one of 48 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, towels, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary) which can be found in some rooms. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Breezotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Phuket.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
3.1/5
Average
Based on 1 review
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
1
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Breezotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Breezotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇩🇪Andreas Rueger

Reviewed on 08/08/2021
Arrived on 31/07/2021
3.1 Deluxe Twin Mountain View
Positives
  • Quiet hotel
Negatives
  • No food service

I am not interested to write 100 characters as a comment here. Everything is fine, see the headline.

Address / Map

162/151 Phangmueang Sai Kor Road Patong Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Partner Hotels

Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

The ASHLEE Heights Patong Hotel & Suites
7.7
rating with
1541 reviews
From ฿-1
Green Harbor Hotel & Service Apartment
7.7
rating with
173 reviews
From ฿-1
Calypso Patong Hotel
7.4
rating with
87 reviews
From ฿-1
Deevana Plaza Hotel Phuket Patong
8.4
rating with
915 reviews
From ฿-1
Grand Mercure Phuket Patong
8.4
rating with
1011 reviews
From ฿-1
Paripas Patong Resort
8.3
rating with
1882 reviews
From ฿-1
The Guest House - Apartment
6.2
rating with
21 reviews
From ฿-1
Ramaburin Resort
8.1
rating with
715 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU