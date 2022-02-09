Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. This hotel has received 44 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Best Western Patong Beach Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Best Western Patong Beach Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Booking requests for Best Western Patong Beach Hotel are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Phuket, look no further than Best Western Patong Beach Hotel. The excitement of the city center is only 7.6 km away. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket hotel. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, facilities for disabled guests, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Guests can choose from 224 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as fitness center, outdoor pool. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Best Western Patong Beach Hotel hits the spot in many ways.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels