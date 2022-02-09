PHUKET TEST & GO

Best Western Patong Beach Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.1
rating with
1306 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Best Western Patong Beach Hotel - Image 0
Best Western Patong Beach Hotel - Image 1
Best Western Patong Beach Hotel - Image 2
Best Western Patong Beach Hotel - Image 3
Best Western Patong Beach Hotel - Image 4
Best Western Patong Beach Hotel - Image 5
+23 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
20% DEPOSIT

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot This hotel has received 44 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Best Western Patong Beach Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Best Western Patong Beach Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Booking requests for Best Western Patong Beach Hotel are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Phuket, look no further than Best Western Patong Beach Hotel. The excitement of the city center is only 7.6 km away. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket hotel. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, facilities for disabled guests, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Guests can choose from 224 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as fitness center, outdoor pool. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Best Western Patong Beach Hotel hits the spot in many ways.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Best Western Patong Beach Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Best Western Patong Beach Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Partner Hotels

Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Best Western Patong Beach
8
rating with
1343 reviews
From ฿-1
The Lantern Resorts Patong
8.2
rating with
1706 reviews
From ฿-1
Expat Hotel
7.8
rating with
689 reviews
From ฿-1
Be Baan Paradise Hotels
7.8
rating with
275 reviews
From ฿-1
The Royal Paradise Hotel And Spa
7.8
rating with
6807 reviews
From ฿-1
Amici Miei Hotel
8.4
rating with
342 reviews
From ฿-1
C & N Hotel
8.3
rating with
997 reviews
From ฿-1
The Senses Resort & Pool Villas Phuket
8.5
rating with
2063 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU