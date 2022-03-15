Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Boasting an outdoor pool, Best Western Patong Beach provides accommodations with free WiFi access in all areas. Guests enjoy dining and drinking at a restaurant and a bar. Free public parking is available at the property. Located 1,000 feet from Jungceylon Shopping Center, Best Western Patong Beach is 1,950 feet from Bangla Road and Patong Boxing Stadium. Phuket International Airport is 15 mi away. Each air-conditioned room features a seating area, a desk and a flat-screen satellite TV. It has a safety deposit box, a fridge and a mini-bar. Shower facilities and a hairdryer are included in an private bathroom. Towels and free toiletries are offered. Best Western Patong Beach offers a 24-hour front desk, a tour desk and currency exchange service.

Amenities / Features 3 meals a day from selected menus

2 times PCR test for COVID-19 on day 5 and day 11

Complimentary Wi-Fi internet access

24 Hours standby nursing service

Complimentary digital thermometer

Medical Certification

Fit to Fly Certification

