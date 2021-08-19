Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Calypso Patong Hotel is no longer operating as an SANDBOX .



We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Calypso Patong Hotel, located in Patong, Phuket, is a popular choice for travelers. Only 45. Km away, this 3-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Sweet Lemongrass Massage, Patong Football Club, Malin Plaza Patong. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Calypso Patong Hotel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service, 24-hour front desk. Guests can choose from 28 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the garden. Calypso Patong Hotel is a smart choice for travelers to Phuket, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

SHOW ALL HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels