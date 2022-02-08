PHUKET TEST & GO

Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.7
rating with
10 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort - Image 0
Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort - Image 1
Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort - Image 2
Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort - Image 3
Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort - Image 4
Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort - Image 5
+24 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the family fun, beaches, romance district of Phuket, Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. Set 15.3 km from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, shrine, daily housekeeping, postal service can be enjoyed at the hotel. Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort is home to 5 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as locker, closet, complimentary tea, towels, slippers. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the hot tub, golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, massage, solarium. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, the Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

Address / Map

54 Moo 4, Soi Bang Jo Nobthakheaw T. Srisoonthorn, A. Talang, Phuket, Thailand, 83110, Bang Thao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

