Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Amici Miei Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Amici Miei Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

When visiting Phuket, you'll feel right at home at Amici Miei Hotel, which offers quality accommodation and great service. The excitement of the city center is only 0.4 km away. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Ban Zaan Fresh Market, Jungcelon Shopping Mall, Bangla Boxing Stadium give to this hotel a special charm. The facilities and services provided by Amici Miei Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, postal service, taxi service, ticket service are just a few of the facilities that set Amici Miei Hotel apart from other hotels in the city. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as diving to make your stay truly unforgettable. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Phuket, make Amici Miei Hotel your home away from home.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels

Score 0.0 /5 Unrated Based on 0 reviews Rating 0 Excellent 0 Very Good 0 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible Amici Miei Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR Amici Miei Hotel SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.