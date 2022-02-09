PHUKET TEST & GO

The Lantern Resorts Patong - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.2
rating with
1706 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
QUICK RESPONSE
100% DEPOSIT

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the The Lantern Resorts Patong in a prioritized manner, and The Lantern Resorts Patong will directly collect payment from you.

Sitting right in the center of the renowned Patong Beach, this modern and trendy resort offers alluring accommodations along with great convenience to nearby attractions. It is located just 30 minutes from Phuket International Airport. Shoppers will be glad to know that the Jungceylon Shopping Center, which consists of more than 300 retail shops, is right across the resort. The Lantern Resorts Patong boasts stylish guest units equipped with a standard set of amenities. Health cautious guests can work out in the fitness center or have a dip in the outdoor swimming pool. Aside from all the luxury this resort provides, customers are given the chance to easily explore the vibrant Patong Beach at night. The Lantern Resorts Patong is surely the ideal location to rest up and refuel for a new day of fun at Patong Beach.

Amenities / Features

  • Swimming Pool
  • Fitness
  • Laundry Service
  • Massage
  • Transport
  • Free Parking
  • Wake Up Call service
  • La Lantern Restaurant
  • Room Service
  • Meeting Room
  • Elevator
  • 24 hour Front Desk
  • Luggage Storage
  • WIFI
  • Safety Deposit Box
  • Umbrella
  • Bathrobe, Slipper, Hair Dryer
  • Telephone
  • Flat Screen TV
  • Closet
  • Linen
  • Electric Kettle
  • Refrigerator
  • Toiletries
  • Towel
  • Mirror
  • Instant tea and coffee
Address / Map

181/4 Soi Sansabai, Rat-U-Thit 200 Pee Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

