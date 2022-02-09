Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Sitting right in the center of the renowned Patong Beach, this modern and trendy resort offers alluring accommodations along with great convenience to nearby attractions. It is located just 30 minutes from Phuket International Airport. Shoppers will be glad to know that the Jungceylon Shopping Center, which consists of more than 300 retail shops, is right across the resort. The Lantern Resorts Patong boasts stylish guest units equipped with a standard set of amenities. Health cautious guests can work out in the fitness center or have a dip in the outdoor swimming pool. Aside from all the luxury this resort provides, customers are given the chance to easily explore the vibrant Patong Beach at night. The Lantern Resorts Patong is surely the ideal location to rest up and refuel for a new day of fun at Patong Beach.

Amenities / Features Swimming Pool

Fitness

Laundry Service

Massage

Transport

Free Parking

Wake Up Call service

La Lantern Restaurant

Room Service

Meeting Room

Elevator

24 hour Front Desk

Luggage Storage

WIFI

Safety Deposit Box

Umbrella

Bathrobe, Slipper, Hair Dryer

Telephone

Flat Screen TV

Closet

Linen

Electric Kettle

Refrigerator

Toiletries

Towel

Mirror

Instant tea and coffee

