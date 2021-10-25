Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Renovated and located on the seafront about 15 minutes from Phuket Town, Kantary Bay Hotel Phuket offers non-standard hotel rooms that come with fully equipped kitchenettes, private balconies, and dining and living areas. First-rate hotel services and facilities that define the Cape and Kantary Hotels experience await you here. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Guests can enjoy the on-site swimming pools or take a two-minute shuttle bus ride to Cape Panwa Hotel and Spa, a member of the same hotel family, and enjoy their private beach, swimming pools, spa, and water sports. Kantary Bay Hotel Phuket offers a number of on-site international dining options and a beautifully maintained garden for an evening stroll. The Bay Side pool boasts spectacular views of the sea. To make your reservation at the Kantary Bay Hotel Phuket, please use our secure online booking form.

Amenities / Features Kantary Bay Hotel features

Spacious, newly-renovated Suites (50-120 sq.m.) with fully equipped kitchenette

Washing machine is available in One Bedroom Suite

Free wifi throughout the resort with in-room LAN line connection

Access to Cape Panwa’s facilities with 300-metre private beach

Year-round swimming conditions

Recreation facilities: 2 Swimming Pools; Fitness Centre; Children’s games room and playground

Water sports facilities include: water skiing; paddle board, sea kayaking and snorkelling equipment

Full Covid-19 protection measures in place

Choices of bars and restaurants

Nearest to Phuket town (12 kms.)

Extra benefits include

Fully equipped Business Centre, secretarial assistance and IT service

Daily Shuttle bus service to Phuket Shopping Centre (Phuket Central Festival) and Bangkok International Hospital

Multi-language liaison officers (English / French / German / Chinese / Japanese)

15% F&B discount (excluding Alcohol Beverage, Half/Full Board and Room Service)

