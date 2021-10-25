PHUKET TEST & GO

Kantary Bay Hotel Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.8
rating with
523 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Kantary Bay Hotel Phuket - Image 0
Kantary Bay Hotel Phuket - Image 1
Kantary Bay Hotel Phuket - Image 2
Kantary Bay Hotel Phuket - Image 3
Kantary Bay Hotel Phuket - Image 4
Kantary Bay Hotel Phuket - Image 5
+29 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
100% DEPOSIT
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Kantary Bay Hotel Phuket in a prioritized manner, and Kantary Bay Hotel Phuket will directly collect payment from you.

Renovated and located on the seafront about 15 minutes from Phuket Town, Kantary Bay Hotel Phuket offers non-standard hotel rooms that come with fully equipped kitchenettes, private balconies, and dining and living areas. First-rate hotel services and facilities that define the Cape and Kantary Hotels experience await you here. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Guests can enjoy the on-site swimming pools or take a two-minute shuttle bus ride to Cape Panwa Hotel and Spa, a member of the same hotel family, and enjoy their private beach, swimming pools, spa, and water sports. Kantary Bay Hotel Phuket offers a number of on-site international dining options and a beautifully maintained garden for an evening stroll. The Bay Side pool boasts spectacular views of the sea. To make your reservation at the Kantary Bay Hotel Phuket, please use our secure online booking form.

Amenities / Features

  • Kantary Bay Hotel features
  • Spacious, newly-renovated Suites (50-120 sq.m.) with fully equipped kitchenette
  • Washing machine is available in One Bedroom Suite
  • Free wifi throughout the resort with in-room LAN line connection
  • Access to Cape Panwa’s facilities with 300-metre private beach
  • Year-round swimming conditions
  • Recreation facilities: 2 Swimming Pools; Fitness Centre; Children’s games room and playground
  • Water sports facilities include: water skiing; paddle board, sea kayaking and snorkelling equipment
  • Full Covid-19 protection measures in place
  • Choices of bars and restaurants
  • Nearest to Phuket town (12 kms.)
  • Extra benefits include
  • Fully equipped Business Centre, secretarial assistance and IT service
  • Daily Shuttle bus service to Phuket Shopping Centre (Phuket Central Festival) and Bangkok International Hospital
  • Multi-language liaison officers (English / French / German / Chinese / Japanese)
  • 15% F&B discount (excluding Alcohol Beverage, Half/Full Board and Room Service)
SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
4.7/5
Excellent
Based on 1 review
Rating
Excellent
1
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Kantary Bay Hotel Phuket, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Kantary Bay Hotel Phuket
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇪🇸Silvia

Reviewed on 25/10/2021
Arrived on 17/10/2021
4.7 Studio Suite
Positives     
  • The hotel is small and cozy. Room is big and very comfortable, the terrace was awesome.
Negatives
  • None

Really enjoyable place, the room and the views were outstanding. Thanks to the staff for all the attentions

Address / Map

31/11 Mu 8, Sakdidej Rd., Cape Panwa, Panwa Cape, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

Partner Hotels

Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Cape Panwa Hotel
8.5
rating with
1089 reviews
From ฿-1
Amatara Wellness Resort
8.8
rating with
926 reviews
From ฿-1
Sri Panwa Phuket Luxury Pool Villa Hotel
9.1
rating with
1660 reviews
From ฿-1
Bandara Villas Phuket
8.7
rating with
1121 reviews
From ฿-1
Bandara Phuket Beach Resort
8.6
rating with
1183 reviews
From ฿-1
X10 Seaview Suites at Panwa Beach
8.9
rating with
159 reviews
From ฿-1
My Beach Resort
8.7
rating with
683 reviews
From ฿-1
Panwa Boutique Beachfront
7.9
rating with
432 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU