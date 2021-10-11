Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy Cancellation/amendments received within 14 days prior arrival will be automatically charged 100% of total booking amount.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Phuket, Amatara Wellness Resort (SHA Plus Certified) is the perfect choice. The city center is merely 12km away and the airport can be reached within 45 minutes. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the property enjoys close proximity to Lotus Professional Spa, Phuket Aquarium, Panwa Cape. At Amatara Wellness Resort (SHA Plus Certified), every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy room service at 05:30 AM to 11:30 PM, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, valet parking. Amatara Wellness Resort (SHA Plus Certified)’s accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find separate living room, television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, private pool, internet access – wireless (complimentary). The property offers fantastic facilities, including private beach, fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Whatever your purpose of visit, Amatara Wellness Resort is an excellent choice for your stay in Phuket. AT AMATARA, WE’RE READY TO WELCOME YOU BACK WITH WELLNESS. Our resort family emerges with a renewed appreciation for human connection, resilience, and our commitment to your well-being. Our secluded location on the Southern tip of Phuket, overlooking the turquoise waters of the Andaman Sea continues to provide an ideal setting for experiencing leisure and wellness—relaxation along with your own journey of personal discovery. Choose from a wide range of Retreat experiences while staying in some of Phuket’s most spacious Suites, along with 35 Private Pool Villas and 17 Private Pool Pavilions—all with sea views—our resort offers privacy and space, embraced by nature.

