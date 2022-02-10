Sri Panwa Phuket Luxury Pool Villa Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Sri Panwa Phuket Luxury Pool Villa Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Sri Panwa Phuket Luxury Pool Villa Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Sri panwa is one of the top properties in Thailand, perched high atop Cape Panwa and commanding breathtaking views of the Southeastern tip of Phuket, occupying the Cape Panwa peninsula in its entirety. Sri panwa is an oasis of calm and luxury set in one of the finest locations on Phuket.

The villas sit 40-60 meters above sea level along the Eastern & Western ridges at the very tip of the cape, commanding breathtaking views of the surrounding islands and Andaman Sea. Our villas offer panoramic ocean views, while some boast full and uninterrupted 300-degree ocean views. The interiors embrace the essence of Tropical Contemporary design by integrating its natural jungle and ocean surroundings with the modern comforts of luxury living.

The 52 villas and the Estate’s public areas have stunning panoramic views and feature Tropical Contemporary interiors with signature terra cotta exteriors. The villas are designed to feel like private homes, incorporating the finest bed linens, customized toiletries, gourmet mini-bars and traditional handcrafted furnishings. Designed to offer both a chilled out and party ambience, all the villas and the surrounding common areas have top quality surround sound entertainment systems and iPods preloaded with music to suit any vibe.

Sri panwa’s restaurant concept, Baba, has six locations. Baba Soul Food offers an intimate Thai dining experience with stunning sunset views. The Estate’s second restaurant & 5,000+ sq. meter entertainment outlet, Baba Poolclub features an extensive menu selection offering a wide range of Italian, BBQ, delicious Thai & Hot Pot cuisine. Start your day @ Baba Poolclub with our elaborate breakfast & freshly cooked egg dishes from our culinary team. Baba Nest, located high in the sky, it’s the ultimate space for sunset cocktails – the views have to be seen in person for you to believe! Please have fun with our Japanese delights & drink up the good atmosphere, memories with friends & of course expertly made fresh Japanese cuisine @ Baba IKI. Enjoy an a la carte of mouth-watering selections which our chef carefully prepares for your taste buds @ Baba Hot Box & it is ready for action, serving BBQ / Grilled selections with a variety of combinations to choose from. The most recent addition is Baba Chino, serving up loved Chinese dishes with an addition of Sri panwa creativity & flair. Sit back & enjoy the tastes you will never forget!

Baba Poolclub also features a 25-meter infinity-edge lap pool, Game Room, Baba Hot Pot, Cooking School, the Pool Bar to quench your thirst day and night and Baba’s fun & creative meeting/function Spaces. Baba88 disco is located in the belly of the building, just steps from the bar. You never know when a party will start, but they always seem to be happening without notice!

If you are looking for a relaxing escapade, Sri panwa also offers the tranquil Cool Spa retreat for indulgent pampering. Offering holistic varieties from the traditional Thai massages to facials, manicure and pedicures, invigorating body wraps, water therapy, aromatherapy, reflexology, yoga, cleansing and exfoliation. The spa menu includes romantic pampering for couples and relaxing in-villa treatments upon request.

Guests’ recreational facilities include the gym, tennis courts, the Beach Pool and steam rooms. Stroll down from our Beach Pool to the secluded beach to find a selection of water sports, year round yachting activities, sun loungers and a pier to dive off and soak up some sun on.

Excursions are tailored according to guest’s wishes – they include private yachting, speedboat excursions to the outlying islands (Racha, Coral & Lone island), Phuket Town, Phuket nightlife, safari adventures, sea canoeing, fishing, elephant trekking and plenty more.

Golfing can be arranged at any of the island’s seven golf clubs – the closest being Red Mountain, Phuket Country Club and Loch Palm, just 20 minutes away.

Among numerous accolades, Sri panwa has been voted as the World’s Hotel with the best view by Beach Tomato UK and Baba Nest was voted by CNNGo as the Top 3 Best Beach Bars of the World, 2011.

Sri panwa is part of the Phuket Sandbox program, offering short and long-stay packages to overseas travellers without quarantine. Sri panwa has been certified SHA Plus (SHA+) with more than 90% of our staff vaccinated.