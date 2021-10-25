Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 칸타 리 베이 호텔 Phuket 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 칸타 리 베이 호텔 Phuket 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

새 단장을 마쳤으며 푸켓 타운에서 약 15 분 거리에있는 해안가에 위치한 Kantary Bay Hotel Phuket은 완비 된 간이 주방, 전용 발코니, 식사 및 거실 공간을 갖춘 비표준 호텔 객실을 제공합니다. 케이프 앤 칸타 리 호텔의 모든 노력이 손님의 기분을 편한하게 만들기 위해 호텔은 최고의 서비스와 시설을 제공합니다. 이 호텔은 가장 안목있는 손님도 만족시킬 수있는 다양한 시설을 제공합니다. 투숙객은 구내 수영장을 즐기거나 같은 호텔 가족의 일원 인 Cape Panwa Hotel and Spa까지 셔틀 버스로 2 분 거리에 있으며 전용 해변, 수영장, 스파 및 수상 스포츠를 즐길 수 있습니다. Kantary Bay Hotel Phuket은 다양한 세계 각국의 레스토랑과 저녁 산책을위한 아름답게 관리 된 정원을 제공합니다. Bay Side 수영장은 바다의 멋진 전망을 자랑합니다. 칸타 리 베이 호텔 푸켓 객실을 예약하려면 여행 날짜를 선택하고 보안 온라인 예약 양식을 작성하십시오.

어메니티 / 특징 칸타리 베이 호텔의 특징

Spacious, newly-renovated Suites (50-120 sq.m.) with fully equipped kitchenette

Washing machine is available in One Bedroom Suite

Free wifi throughout the resort with in-room LAN line connection

Access to Cape Panwa’s facilities with 300-metre private beach

Year-round swimming conditions

Recreation facilities: 2 Swimming Pools; Fitness Centre; Children’s games room and playground

Water sports facilities include: water skiing; paddle board, sea kayaking and snorkelling equipment

Full Covid-19 protection measures in place

Choices of bars and restaurants

Nearest to Phuket town (12 kms.)

추가 혜택은 다음과 같습니다.

Fully equipped Business Centre, secretarial assistance and IT service

Daily Shuttle bus service to Phuket Shopping Centre (Phuket Central Festival) and Bangkok International Hospital

Multi-language liaison officers (English / French / German / Chinese / Japanese)

15% F&B discount (excluding Alcohol Beverage, Half/Full Board and Room Service)

