Bandara Villas Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Bandara Villas Phuket in a prioritized manner, and Bandara Villas Phuket will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Panoramic Pool Villa 60 m² ฿59,500 - 7 Day Sandbox REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Work Space SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Panoramic Duplex Pool Villa 100 m² ฿87,500 - 7 Day Sandbox REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Conveniently located in Phuket, Bandara Villas Phuket is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. Only 19.9 km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket hotel. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop. Bandara Villas Phuket is home to 33 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, additional toilet, cleaning products, clothes rack. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including snorkeling, private beach, fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Phuket, make Bandara Villas Phuket your home away from home.

Score 5.0 /5 Excellent Based on 1 review Rating 1 Excellent 0 Very Good 0 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible Bandara Villas Phuket, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR Bandara Villas Phuket SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇳🇴 Farid ahmad yousifi Arrived on 10/08/2021 5.0 Pool Villa Ocean View Positives Private beach and private swimming pool Negatives None Amezing place, perfect for couple or family as they have bigger rooms, a little bit far from The main town but I have enjoyed my stay at this place Soo far. Good service and cleaning your villa properly everyday