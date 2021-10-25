PHUKET TEST & GO

โรงแรมแคนทารี เบย์ ภูเก็ต - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.8
คะแนนจาก
523
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
Kantary Bay Hotel Phuket - Image 0
Kantary Bay Hotel Phuket - Image 1
Kantary Bay Hotel Phuket - Image 2
Kantary Bay Hotel Phuket - Image 3
Kantary Bay Hotel Phuket - Image 4
Kantary Bay Hotel Phuket - Image 5
+29 รูปถ่าย
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว
100% เงินฝาก
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ โรงแรมแคนทารี เบย์ ภูเก็ต อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ โรงแรมแคนทารี เบย์ ภูเก็ต จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

แคนทารี เบย์ โฮเทล ภูเก็ต ได้รับการปรับปรุงใหม่และตั้งอยู่ริมทะเล ห่างจากตัวเมืองภูเก็ตประมาณ 15 นาที ให้บริการห้องพักที่ไม่ได้มาตรฐานพร้อมมุมครัวพร้อมอุปกรณ์ครบครัน ระเบียงส่วนตัว พื้นที่รับประทานอาหารและนั่งเล่น บริการและสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกชั้นหนึ่งของโรงแรมที่กำหนดประสบการณ์โรงแรม Cape และ Kantary Hotels รอคุณอยู่ที่นี่ โรงแรมแห่งนี้มีสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกในสถานที่มากมายเพื่อตอบสนองความต้องการของแขกที่ฉลาดที่สุด แขกสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับสระว่ายน้ำในสถานที่หรือนั่งรถบัสรับส่งเพียง 2 นาทีไปยังโรงแรมเคปพันวาและสปา ซึ่งเป็นสมาชิกของครอบครัวโรงแรมเดียวกัน และเพลิดเพลินไปกับชายหาดส่วนตัว สระว่ายน้ำ สปา และกีฬาทางน้ำ โรงแรมแคนทารี เบย์ ภูเก็ต มีห้องอาหารนานาชาติหลายแห่งในสถานที่และสวนที่ได้รับการดูแลอย่างสวยงามสำหรับการเดินเล่นยามเย็น สระว่ายน้ำริมอ่าวมีทัศนียภาพอันงดงามของทะเล หากต้องการสำรองห้องพักที่แคนทารี เบย์ โฮเทล ภูเก็ต โปรดใช้แบบฟอร์มการจองทางออนไลน์ที่เชื่อถือได้ของเรา

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • คุณสมบัติ โรงแรมแคนทารี เบย์
  • Spacious, newly-renovated Suites (50-120 sq.m.) with fully equipped kitchenette
  • Washing machine is available in One Bedroom Suite
  • Free wifi throughout the resort with in-room LAN line connection
  • Access to Cape Panwa’s facilities with 300-metre private beach
  • Year-round swimming conditions
  • Recreation facilities: 2 Swimming Pools; Fitness Centre; Children’s games room and playground
  • Water sports facilities include: water skiing; paddle board, sea kayaking and snorkelling equipment
  • Full Covid-19 protection measures in place
  • Choices of bars and restaurants
  • Nearest to Phuket town (12 kms.)
  • สิทธิประโยชน์เพิ่มเติม ได้แก่
  • Fully equipped Business Centre, secretarial assistance and IT service
  • Daily Shuttle bus service to Phuket Shopping Centre (Phuket Central Festival) and Bangkok International Hospital
  • Multi-language liaison officers (English / French / German / Chinese / Japanese)
  • 15% F&B discount (excluding Alcohol Beverage, Half/Full Board and Room Service)
คะแนน
4.7/5
ยอดเยี่ยม
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 1 ทบทวน
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
1
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
🇪🇸Silvia

รีวิวเมื่อ 25/10/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 17/10/2021
4.7 Studio Suite
แง่บวก     
  • The hotel is small and cozy. Room is big and very comfortable, the terrace was awesome.
เชิงลบ
  • None

Really enjoyable place, the room and the views were outstanding. Thanks to the staff for all the attentions

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

31/11 Mu 8, Sakdidej Rd., Cape Panwa, Panwa Cape, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

