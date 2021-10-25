Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

แคนทารี เบย์ โฮเทล ภูเก็ต ได้รับการปรับปรุงใหม่และตั้งอยู่ริมทะเล ห่างจากตัวเมืองภูเก็ตประมาณ 15 นาที ให้บริการห้องพักที่ไม่ได้มาตรฐานพร้อมมุมครัวพร้อมอุปกรณ์ครบครัน ระเบียงส่วนตัว พื้นที่รับประทานอาหารและนั่งเล่น บริการและสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกชั้นหนึ่งของโรงแรมที่กำหนดประสบการณ์โรงแรม Cape และ Kantary Hotels รอคุณอยู่ที่นี่ โรงแรมแห่งนี้มีสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกในสถานที่มากมายเพื่อตอบสนองความต้องการของแขกที่ฉลาดที่สุด แขกสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับสระว่ายน้ำในสถานที่หรือนั่งรถบัสรับส่งเพียง 2 นาทีไปยังโรงแรมเคปพันวาและสปา ซึ่งเป็นสมาชิกของครอบครัวโรงแรมเดียวกัน และเพลิดเพลินไปกับชายหาดส่วนตัว สระว่ายน้ำ สปา และกีฬาทางน้ำ โรงแรมแคนทารี เบย์ ภูเก็ต มีห้องอาหารนานาชาติหลายแห่งในสถานที่และสวนที่ได้รับการดูแลอย่างสวยงามสำหรับการเดินเล่นยามเย็น สระว่ายน้ำริมอ่าวมีทัศนียภาพอันงดงามของทะเล หากต้องการสำรองห้องพักที่แคนทารี เบย์ โฮเทล ภูเก็ต โปรดใช้แบบฟอร์มการจองทางออนไลน์ที่เชื่อถือได้ของเรา

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ คุณสมบัติ โรงแรมแคนทารี เบย์

Spacious, newly-renovated Suites (50-120 sq.m.) with fully equipped kitchenette

Washing machine is available in One Bedroom Suite

Free wifi throughout the resort with in-room LAN line connection

Access to Cape Panwa’s facilities with 300-metre private beach

Year-round swimming conditions

Recreation facilities: 2 Swimming Pools; Fitness Centre; Children’s games room and playground

Water sports facilities include: water skiing; paddle board, sea kayaking and snorkelling equipment

Full Covid-19 protection measures in place

Choices of bars and restaurants

Nearest to Phuket town (12 kms.)

สิทธิประโยชน์เพิ่มเติม ได้แก่

Fully equipped Business Centre, secretarial assistance and IT service

Daily Shuttle bus service to Phuket Shopping Centre (Phuket Central Festival) and Bangkok International Hospital

Multi-language liaison officers (English / French / German / Chinese / Japanese)

15% F&B discount (excluding Alcohol Beverage, Half/Full Board and Room Service)

