普吉岛坎塔利湾酒店经过翻新，位于海滨，距离普吉镇约 15 分钟路程，提供非标准酒店客房，配备设备齐全的小厨房、私人阳台以及用餐和起居区。定义开普和坎塔利酒店体验的一流酒店服务和设施在这里恭候您的光临。这家酒店提供众多现场设施，即使是最挑剔的客人也能满意。客人可以享受酒店内的游泳池，或乘坐两分钟的穿梭巴士前往同一酒店家族的成员攀瓦角酒店和水疗中心，享受他们的私人海滩、游泳池、水疗中心和水上运动。普吉岛坎塔利湾酒店 (Kantary Bay Hotel Phuket) 提供许多酒店内的国际餐饮场所和一个维护精美的花园，供您在晚上散步。 Bay Side 游泳池享有壮丽的海景。当您在普吉岛 坎塔利湾酒店预订时，请选择我们的安全的在线预订表格。

便利设施/功能 坎塔利湾酒店特色

Spacious, newly-renovated Suites (50-120 sq.m.) with fully equipped kitchenette

Washing machine is available in One Bedroom Suite

Free wifi throughout the resort with in-room LAN line connection

Access to Cape Panwa’s facilities with 300-metre private beach

Year-round swimming conditions

Recreation facilities: 2 Swimming Pools; Fitness Centre; Children’s games room and playground

Water sports facilities include: water skiing; paddle board, sea kayaking and snorkelling equipment

Full Covid-19 protection measures in place

Choices of bars and restaurants

Nearest to Phuket town (12 kms.)

额外的好处包括

Fully equipped Business Centre, secretarial assistance and IT service

Daily Shuttle bus service to Phuket Shopping Centre (Phuket Central Festival) and Bangkok International Hospital

Multi-language liaison officers (English / French / German / Chinese / Japanese)

15% F&B discount (excluding Alcohol Beverage, Half/Full Board and Room Service)

🇪🇸 Silvia 到达 17/10/2021 4.7 Studio Suite 正数 The hotel is small and cozy. Room is big and very comfortable, the terrace was awesome. 负面的 None Really enjoyable place, the room and the views were outstanding. Thanks to the staff for all the attentions