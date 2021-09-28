Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Ideal for fun and relaxation, Bandara Phuket Beach Resort is located in the Panwa Cape area of Phuket. With its location just 19.9 km from the city center and 43.9 km from the airport, this 4-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Bandara Phuket Beach Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage, steamroom are designed for escape and relaxation. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Phuket, make Bandara Phuket Beach Resort your home away from home.
Score
4.4/5
Very Good
Based on 3 reviews
4.3 Superior (Room Only)
Positives
Negatives
- Location, location location. An amazing place with an incredible beach with swimming and restaurants. Peaceful. Relaxed
I am familiar with Ao Yon and Cape Panwa. I recommend this experience to everyone wanting to get out of their country and get to the beach, eat nice Thai food, experience Thai hospitality. Its an amazing success that Phuket has done the Sandbox. While alll other countries in Asia make you lock into a room for 14 days, Thailand has figured out how to open up and allow for some sense of normalcy as a tourist. Big success. Everyone should come. Restaurants and bars will be open soon.
4.8 Deluxe with Balcony (Room Only)
Positives
- Friendliness of Staff
- Clean Room
- Quiet Beach
We were very pleased with our Sandbox experience. With fewer tourists and clean beaches it was a great time to be in Phuket. We rented a car so local sites and food were accessible. Even when our exit flights were canceled I was able to rent a car for less than our original flights and drive to our final destination with minimal hassle. Would highly recommend!
4.3 Superior (Room Only)
Positives
Negatives
- Staff is very helpful and attentive
- Cost of food at restaurant compared to similar food nearby
The staff overall is the best thing about the hotel.
Only had one bad experience. The restaurant staff were on their phones and talking when they forgot my order. I waited and they kept looking at me until I final left.
The views were amazing, the empty beach is right there. Pool was great. I understand there were not enough guest to keep the pool bar running so a little disappointing.
Would like to see a little better fitness area. The rooms are cleaned every day and overall the place is clean but there are a few stains that could be addressed.
For the cost this place was an amazing value. You can’t go wrong.