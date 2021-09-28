Staff is very helpful and attentive

Cost of food at restaurant compared to similar food nearby

The staff overall is the best thing about the hotel.

Only had one bad experience. The restaurant staff were on their phones and talking when they forgot my order. I waited and they kept looking at me until I final left.

The views were amazing, the empty beach is right there. Pool was great. I understand there were not enough guest to keep the pool bar running so a little disappointing.

Would like to see a little better fitness area. The rooms are cleaned every day and overall the place is clean but there are a few stains that could be addressed.

For the cost this place was an amazing value. You can’t go wrong.